Here we take a look at some of the best golf shoes for people with wide feet.

Best Golf Shoes For Wide Feet

Making sure you get the best golf shoes for your feet is imperative, and it is important to recognise that not only do people have different sizes of feet in terms of length, but the case is also true for width.

Many of us have been in situations where we are wearing shoes that are too narrow for our feet and the feeling is uncomfortable to say the least. So playing golf with that feeling is not recommended.

Thankfully, most brands like FootJoy, Adidas, Ecco and many more manufacture golf shoes especially for people requiring a wider-fitting shoe.

As such we have taken a look at some of the best golf shoes out there right now that fit that criteria.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Four Men’s, Two Women’s (can be customised via the MyJoys platform)

+ Exceptional all-round performance

+ Excellent spikeless grip and stability

+ Plenty of walking comfort

– Leather does scuff a little too easily.

Taking all sizes and widths of foot into account, the FootJoy Pro/SL is one of the finest golf shoe offerings on the market at catering for every player. Not only can you buy a wide version of the incredibly popular shoe but you can also get an extra-wide iteration too.

The performance of these shoes warrants mentioning because they’re comfy and they look great, but out on the course this is matched by the all-round performance that gives you a little more control of your movement during the swing.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes Review

Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: Five Men’s, Two Women’s

+ Excellent comfort

+ Outstanding protection from the elements

– Some may prefer a softer feeling shoe

Ecco is synonymous with comfort and the Biom Hybrid 3 is no exception, regardless of the shape of your feet. The Freedom Fit mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally, and the flexibility of these shoes make them extremely comfortable for those players who need a little bit more room in their shoes.

Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Shoes Review

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Wide Shoes

Sizes: 8-11.5

Colours: One Men’s

+ Proven to provide a solid, stable base

+ Comfort hasn’t been sacrificed

+ Most tested shoe Under Armour has ever built

– Not overly lightweight

This wide version of the popular Spieth 4 GTX shoe could be an excellent choice for those players with wider feet. Under Armour has gone to great lengths in terms of design and testing to ensure this shoe performs while also being comfortable for every player. From testing we feel the Spieth 4 GTX is slightly ahead of its time and unquestionably one of the most stable and best performing golf shoes on the market.

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoes Review

Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Five Men’s

+ Immediately comfortable and ready to wear out of the box

+ Relatively stylish and offers surprisingly high levels of grip

– Lacks any wow factor of note.

This shoe is a solid, stylish spikeless option that comes in several different colour options and offers very good value for money. It performed too, with the outsole providing the optimum blend of stability, walking comfort and excellent grip. In all but the wettest of conditions, you should find the mix of lugs provide a stable footing from which to swing with power and confidence.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoes Review

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Wide Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: Six Men’s

+ Lightweight

+ Good choice on colours, sizes and widths

– Price may put some off

Inspired by running shoes, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour line is designed to be as comfortable as possible for every shape of foot. This is thanks to the Foam padded collar, Nike React technology and the Flyknit construction is lightweight, breathable and supportive. A thin, stretchy skin helps keep out water and makes it easy for you to keep your shoes clean too.

Adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-11

Colours: Four Men’s

+ Incredibly light

+ Versatile

– The design may not be to many tastes

The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating an even lighter construction for enhanced versatility. The wide version pictured above gives extra room too so that your feet can remain comfortable for the entirety of the round and beyond.

Duca Del Cosma Belair Wide Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: One Men’s

+ Excellent comfort

+ Perfect for those seeking something different

– Lack of choice in colours

The Duca del Cosma brand may be less well-known to many golfers, but the Italian company has been going for 16 years now. One of its best models for wider feet is the Belair which is an eye-catching spikeless model made from soft, perforated Nappa leather. These shoes are extremely comfortable to wear, with a waterproof internal bootie membrane ensuring they do a great job of keeping water out while also allowing moisture to escape. A memory foam leather insole helps further in this regard.

Duca Del Cosma Belair Shoes Review

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Caged Wide Shoes

Sizes: 7-15

Colours: Four Men’s

+ Stylish and very comfortable

+ Excellent grip from a variety of lies

– Doesn’t quite offer the same level of support or stability of other cleated options.

The idea behind the Ignite Pwradapt Caged Wide shoe is to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard you swing. During testing we found this very much to be the case as we liked the styling and it’s really quite impressive just how stable you feel in this shoe given how lightweight it is. Even on difficult terrain, grip and support remains good.

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Caged Shoes Review

Stuburt Evolve II Spikeless Shoes

Sizes: 6-13

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Great value on offer

+ A very solid golf shoe

– Perhaps lacks wow factor

The Evolve II Spikeless seeks to combine a fashionable, street-inspired look with comfortable performance. Constructed with full grain leather, a cushioned midsole, and Stuburt’s Dri-back waterproof technology it does everything a modern golf shoe should and the added value element could be another factor to consider.

Mizuno Wave Cadence SL Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-11

Colours: Five Men’s

+ Outstanding waterproof capabilities

+ Running technology in the form of a golf shoe

– Five colour-ways aren’t that diverse

This is a lightweight golf shoe built for enhanced comfort thanks to a new one-piece ‘boot’ structure in which the tongue is connected to the lining for a more comfortable fit regardless of the shape of your feet. Additionally Mizuno’s Wave Platform, seen in its running shoes, blends the support of a high-end running shoe, with the lateral stability and traction needed for golf.

Rife RF-01 Pro Approach Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: Two Men’s

+ Offers surprisingly good grip and support

+ Modern neutral styling will appeal to a wide range of tastes

+ Wide fitting

– Quite heavy

– Lacks underfoot cushioning.

This shoe isn’t going to blow your socks off but the performance is perfectly adequate for the weekend golfer looking for something that provides ample grip and golf-specific support without breaking the bank. The contemporary, neutral styling will appeal to a wide range of tastes too so there’s decent value for money to be had here. The wide fitting nature of the design will suit those requiring a bit more room too.

Rife RF-01 Pro Approach Shoes Review

Inesis Grip Waterproof Shoes

Sizes: 5.5-12.5

Colours: Five Men’s

+ Solid walking comfort

+ Great value on offer

– Perhaps may not have the durability of other shoes on this list

When it comes to Inesis products, a common theme is often the good usability and these Waterproof shoes fit into that as they are comfortable, waterproof, supportive and they offer great value too. We like the understated and simple design with a variety of colours to choose from as well.

