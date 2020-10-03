Make sure you are prepared for the winter months with our best winter golf shoe picks.

Best Golf Shoes For Winter

The best golf shoes on the market should be usable all year round and whilst some models do exactly that, there are some which find it harder when the conditions get wetter, more slippery and just generally more miserable. In essence, some shoes struggle when winter comes.

This can be annoying because many golfers love to play golf in the winter months which therefore makes shoe selection incredibly vital. So what are some of the best winter golf shoes and what factors are important to think about when picking a pair?

Well first things first they have to have excellent waterproofing because more rain is inevitable in winter. As such that makes stability and grip important too because the ground can be slippery and the course might not be in perfect condition when it comes to mud, bunkers, etc. As we all know, lack of grip and stability means a lack in confidence during the swing and this could cost you precious strokes.

Acknowledging all of this, we have compiled a list of the best golf shoes to deal with winter below.

Best Golf Shoes For Winter

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: 2 (Black and White)

+ Top of the range performance

+ Awesome technology

– Price could turn some off

One of the best golf shoes out right now is FootJoy‘s Pro/SL Carbon. In 2020 FootJoy updated the incredibly popular Pro/SL shoe and the Carbon version takes stability that little bit further which makes it perfect for the winter months. This comes from a carbon fibre inlay which runs along the entire length of the shoe and this is said to increase rigidity, ground force optimisation and stability. The waterproof capabilities of this shoe are also top-notch.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes Review Adidas Tour 360 XT Shoes Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 3 (Black, White/Navy, White/Grey) + Grip performance hard to beat

+ Modern, cool styling

– Require wearing in The adidas Tour360 XT shoe gets its name from the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, providing multi-directional grip throughout the swing. Not only that but the eight cleats help create a strong and stable base for your feet so you can deal with any lie and any ground condition with ease. The waterproofing is solid and the Boost technology creates a very snug and comfortable fit as well.

Skechers Go Golf Pro V4 Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-13

Colours: 3 (White, Grey, Black)

+ Replaceable spikes are a good feature

+ A very solid shoe in every aspect

– Perhaps doesn’t wow you as much as other models

A shoe design worn by Matt Kuchar, the Pro V4’s from Skechers have protection from the elements covered thanks to Skechers’ H2GO waterproof technology which provides 100 per cent waterproof protection from all weather conditions. Not only that the ‘Ultra Flight’ cushioning and Resamax insoles created a comfortable fit and the grip is provided by a dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable Softspikes cleats.

Nike Roshe G Tour SHoes

Sizes: 7-14

Colours: N/A

+ Tour validated

+ Popular design

– Other models offer greater stability

Designed to help you outlast the weather, Nike’s G Tour shoe features a blend of the iconic Roshe aesthetics, with the performance of an excellent waterproof golf shoe. Comfort comes from the plush midsole and soft microfibre upper whilst the removable spikes and indentations on the sole of the shoe have been created to offer grip.

Mizuno Genem GTX Shoes

Sizes: 6-11

Colours: 2 (Black and Grey)

+ Snug fit

+ Stable platform

– Aesthetic will divide opinion

The Genem GTX is a full-leather premium golf shoe that, thanks to a new Gore-Tex breathable membrane, is totally waterproof. It also comes with a BOA Closure system and IG5 Spikes that give excellent grip regardless of the conditions. They can also be tightened and released quickly and even re-aligned for direction.

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoes

Sizes: 8-11.5

Colours: 1 (White)

+ Proven to provide a solid, stable base

+ Most tested shoe Under Armour has ever built

– Not overly lightweight

Another Tour proven golf shoe, the Spieth 4 GTX is one of the top golf shoes on the market currently. As mentioned above, this is the most tested shoe Under Armour has ever built with the aim of creating a shoe that performs while also being comfortable for every player. From testing we found that after you take a few steps, you feel surprisingly low to the ground for a cleated shoe which helps create confidence in the grip and stability.

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoes Review

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Caged Shoes

Sizes: 7-15

Colours: 4 (White, Grey, Black, White/Blue)

+ Stylish and very comfortable

+ Excellent grip from a variety of lies

– Waterproofing isn’t as strong as other models

We found the grip to be very good in this golf shoe and the support was right up there too especially given how lightweight it is. The fact it is so light may push you to use this as more of a summer golf shoe but it is waterproof and even on difficult terrain it performed so we cannot see any reason why you wouldn’t use a pair in the winter too. Hey, if the shoe performs well enough for Bryson DeChambeau, then it most definitely will for you as well.

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Caged Shoes Review

Ecco Biom G3 Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Excellent grip and stability

+ Top-notch waterproofing and breathability

– Top-end pricing may deter the budget-conscious golfer

Ecco has put together one of the best golf shoes for winter in the form of the Biom G3. It feels low to the ground and stable whilst the eight Zarma-Tour spikes work together with hybrid cleats on the toe and rotation line to offer optimal grip and a more stable footing.

Ecco Biom G3 Shoes Review

Rife RF-05 The Element Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: 1 (White)

+ Will suit those wanting a simple design

+ Good value

– Lacks any real wow factor

The RF-05 The Element shoe is definitely a model to consider if you don’t want to spend over £100. The shoe has been constructed with a microfibre material for long-lasting durability and 100% waterproof protection from the elements. Not only that but the insole and high-rebound cushioning give walking comfort, and the Pridesport Pulsar spikes give grip when it is needed most.

Stromberg Blade Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: 2 (White and Black)

+ Heel counter supports foot well

+ Good comfort

– Look will divide opinion

Another model that offers excellent value is the Blade from Stromberg. Of course they are totally waterproof and we particularly liked the mesh lining and Memory Foam Insock which gives comfort throughout the round.

Stuburt PCT II Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: 3 (White, Grey, Black)

+ 1-Year Waterproof Guarantee

+ Good value

– Not a premium shoe compared to others

For a shoe that can be found online for less than £60, the PCT II from Stuburt offers outstanding value given the solid performance. They are lightweight yet sturdy, and offer waterproofing thanks to the DRI-Back technology.

Inesis Grip Waterproof Shoes

Sizes: 5.5-12.5

Colours: 5

+ Solid waterproof construction

+ Great value on offer

– Perhaps may not have the durability of other shoes on this list

Inesis is becoming a brand synonymous with outstanding value on golf products and it seems these shoes fit into that bracket too. It is not often you can get a pair of light, supportive, waterproof and super grippy shoes for less than £100 but that is exactly the case here. Definitely a model to consider.

FootJoy Tour X Shoes

Sizes:

Colours:

+ Tour proven

+ A strong winter golf shoe

– More colour choice needed

Another outstanding golf shoe, the Tour X is the best spiked model FootJoy makes and is commonly spotted out on Tour. The world’s best players have to be ready for any eventuality when it comes to weather and conditions so it makes sense that they would choose a shoe that can deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at them. This therefore explains the Tour X choice, because it is a shoe that delivers in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection.

FootJoy Tour X Review

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf buyer’s guides and content.