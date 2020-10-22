A selection of the best golf shorts, including classic styles and a few bolder options for those wishing to make more of a fashion statement.
Best Golf Shorts
The golf clothing market is huge, and in modern golf more brands and manufacturers are ever giving consumers a wide choice on the best golf tops, best golf trousers, and pretty much every piece of apparel you can think of.
Shorts unquestionably fit into that bracket too and it should be acknowledged that whatever your style, it pays to go with shorts designed specifically for the game, so you get the performance and style you need on the course.
As such we have taken a look at some of our favourite pairs of shorts below which hopefully will inform your decision a little better when it comes to making a purchase. Additionally if you want a polo shirt to go with that, take a look at our guide on the best golf polos too.
Best Golf Shorts
Puma Golf Jackpot Shorts
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: 20+
These high performance golf shorts have a mechanical stretch and stretch waistband to give you increased mobility and comfort as you play golf. They also feature dryCELL technology which helps draw moisture away from the body, keeping you dry and comfortable. The fact there are 20+ colours to choose from is an incredible bonus so any player can find the right pair for them.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £39.99
Nike Golf Flex Hybrid Shorts
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: 9
The Nike Golf Flex Hybrid shorts are manufactured from Nike Flex fabric so you’ll benefit from being able to play the game in total comfort, especially with the elastic waistband. We also liked the slightly tacky internal shirt gripper which prevents your golf shirt from riding upwards and creating discomfort. Also if you want to complete a Nike look, take a look at our best Nike golf shirts post!
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99
UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £45
TravisMathew Beck Shorts
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 6
The TravisMathew Beck golf shorts are among some of the best styles on the market today when it comes to all round performance, versatility, comfort and every day value. The fabric has a high-degree of stretch and moisture-wicking capability which makes them comfortable to wear all day, something that is very easy to do because of the clear versatility on offer.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $62.95
UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £65
Inesis Men’s Shorts
Sizes: 27-43
Colours: 9
Another absolute bargain from Inesis. After testing a variety of fabrics the brand went for a blend of cotton and elastane which helps provide comfort and a perfect fit with these shorts. Another little feature that warrants mentioning is the lining of the pockets, which has been reinforced to make them it to tees and divot repair tools. There is nothing more annoying than a hole in a pocket so that is an awesome addition.
UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £12.99
G/FORE Maverick Hybrid Shorts
Sizes: 30-40
Colours: 6
These Maverick shorts are ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking and have a four-way stretch fabric, all of which combine to make these a good pair to consider. We found these shorts also worked in a variety of locations too, whether that be at the beach, at the shops, on the greens or in the clubhouse. Wherever you wear them, they perform.
US Buy Now at G/FORE for $145
Mizuno Move Tech Lite Shorts
Sizes: 32-40
Colours: 3 (Black, Deep Navy, Beige)
The new Move Tech Lite shorts from Mizuno will help you focus on your game and not get distracted by uncomfortable clothes. Made from 100% polyester and a lightweight construction, they benefit from Mizuno’s 4-way stretch fabric which allows full unrestricted movement for the entirety of your round and beyond.
UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £49.95
RLX Ralph Lauren Tailored Fit Golf Shorts
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: 1 (Khaki)
RLX is the luxury performance golf clothing line from world renowned designer label Ralph Lauren and these shorts fit into that premium mould. These have a slim-fit, five pocket design constructed with a moisture wicking, stretch fabric which will keep you cool and comfortable whilst on the course.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $85
UK Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for £95
Original Penguin Herringbone Shorts
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: 4
For all day every day style on and off the golf course, you can’t beat these Original Penguin Herringbone shorts. Stretch fabric and an elastic gripper waistband move with you as you swing for the green or line up your birdie putt, and the moisture-wicking technology helps you out in case the heavens open or you perspire more than normal.
UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £54.99
Ping Bradley Shorts
Sizes: 32-40
Colours: 2 (Black, Navy)
Play golf with fewer distractions with these simple Bradley shorts from Ping. Made with lightweight, stretchy materials, they offer excellent mobility and the fast-drying properties of them are also a very good feature.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $49.99
UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £39.99
FootJoy Lite Tapered Fit Shorts
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 8
Featuring subtle FootJoy branding, these shorts are one of our favourites at the moment. The lightweight nylon fabric ensures breathability and comfort as does the one-way moisture transfer properties of the fabric too. You also get SPF 50 UV protection built in as well.
UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £57.50
Galvin Green Paolo Shorts
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 8
These shorts are featured with a shirt gripper waistband and built-in stretch function for comfort and perfect fit. This style is available in a wide range of colours and sizes to please every serious golfer. It should be noted this style has quite a tight fit so perhaps go up a size if you are unsure, but the tighter fit is definitely ‘in’ right now in golf.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99
UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £69.99
Under Armour Showdown Shorts
Sizes: 30-38
Colours: 2 (Black, Navy)
Built for the next era of golfers, these shorts were made to flex with your body with any movement you make. Under Armour used a high-performance, mobile fabric, a stretch waistband, and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing and unlock total mobility on the course.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99
UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £60
Callaway Chev Tech II Golf Shorts
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 6
Another example of why you should always invest in golf specific clothing, Callaway’s Opti-Dry fabric ensures a comfortable and breathable fit for the fairways in hot conditions. We also like the diverse colour choice and the stretch active waistband has its advantages, too.
UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £31.97
adidas Golf Ultimate365 Shorts
Sizes: 30-40
Colours: 8
Introducing the Ultimate shorts from adidas. For your comfort, they sport a stretch waistband for mobility and comfort and a silicone adidas printed gripper to keep shirts tucked in. Moisture-wicking stretch fabrication give you a full range of motion while the water resistant finish gives you performance and easy care and durability.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99
UK Buy Now at adidas for £44.95
J. Lindeberg Eddy Golf Shorts
Sizes: 30-38
Colours: 4 (White, Grey, Navy, Red)
The Eddy Shorts feature a slightly shorter length than other on this list but the Micro High Stretch technology means they flex to your swing and have excellent mobility. Indeed this fabric has been specifically designed to deal with the high demands of the game of golf.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £99
Glenmuir Keble Shorts
Sizes: 32-42
Colours: 4 (Black, Khaki, Navy, White)
Handsomely tailored to more than meet the dress codes of all golf clubs, these Keble performance golf shorts are woven with the addition of elastane for comfortable stretch, and have grip tape inside the waistband to keep you neatly tucked in as you play. Lightweight with a classically stylish design, these are perfect for most social situations on and off the golf course.
UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £42.50
Ellesse Meoni Tech Shorts
Sizes: 30-40
Colours: 1 (Grey)
These high performing golf shorts allow you to effortlessly perform in comfort. Designed with a performance fabric which transports moisture away from the body to prevent any distractions during your golf game, they also have a stretch element, are anti-bacterial, and offer protection from harmful rays.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.