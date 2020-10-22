A selection of the best golf shorts, including classic styles and a few bolder options for those wishing to make more of a fashion statement.

Best Golf Shorts

The golf clothing market is huge, and in modern golf more brands and manufacturers are ever giving consumers a wide choice on the best golf tops, best golf trousers, and pretty much every piece of apparel you can think of.

Shorts unquestionably fit into that bracket too and it should be acknowledged that whatever your style, it pays to go with shorts designed specifically for the game, so you get the performance and style you need on the course.

As such we have taken a look at some of our favourite pairs of shorts below which hopefully will inform your decision a little better when it comes to making a purchase. Additionally if you want a polo shirt to go with that, take a look at our guide on the best golf polos too.

Best Golf Shorts

Puma Golf Jackpot Shorts

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 20+

These high performance golf shorts have a mechanical stretch and stretch waistband to give you increased mobility and comfort as you play golf. They also feature dryCELL technology which helps draw moisture away from the body, keeping you dry and comfortable. The fact there are 20+ colours to choose from is an incredible bonus so any player can find the right pair for them. US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99 UK Buy Now at American Golf for £39.99 Nike Golf Flex Hybrid Shorts Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 9 The Nike Golf Flex Hybrid shorts are manufactured from Nike Flex fabric so you’ll benefit from being able to play the game in total comfort, especially with the elastic waistband. We also liked the slightly tacky internal shirt gripper which prevents your golf shirt from riding upwards and creating discomfort. Also if you want to complete a Nike look, take a look at our best Nike golf shirts post! US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99 UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £45 TravisMathew Beck Shorts Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 6 The TravisMathew Beck golf shorts are among some of the best styles on the market today when it comes to all round performance, versatility, comfort and every day value. The fabric has a high-degree of stretch and moisture-wicking capability which makes them comfortable to wear all day, something that is very easy to do because of the clear versatility on offer. US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $62.95 UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £65 Inesis Men’s Shorts Sizes: 27-43

Colours: 9 Another absolute bargain from Inesis. After testing a variety of fabrics the brand went for a blend of cotton and elastane which helps provide comfort and a perfect fit with these shorts. Another little feature that warrants mentioning is the lining of the pockets, which has been reinforced to make them it to tees and divot repair tools. There is nothing more annoying than a hole in a pocket so that is an awesome addition. UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £12.99 G/FORE Maverick Hybrid Shorts Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 6 These Maverick shorts are ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking and have a four-way stretch fabric, all of which combine to make these a good pair to consider. We found these shorts also worked in a variety of locations too, whether that be at the beach, at the shops, on the greens or in the clubhouse. Wherever you wear them, they perform. US Buy Now at G/FORE for $145 Mizuno Move Tech Lite Shorts Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 3 (Black, Deep Navy, Beige)

The new Move Tech Lite shorts from Mizuno will help you focus on your game and not get distracted by uncomfortable clothes. Made from 100% polyester and a lightweight construction, they benefit from Mizuno’s 4-way stretch fabric which allows full unrestricted movement for the entirety of your round and beyond.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £49.95 RLX Ralph Lauren Tailored Fit Golf Shorts Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 1 (Khaki) RLX is the luxury performance golf clothing line from world renowned designer label Ralph Lauren and these shorts fit into that premium mould. These have a slim-fit, five pocket design constructed with a moisture wicking, stretch fabric which will keep you cool and comfortable whilst on the course. US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $85 UK Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for £95 Original Penguin Herringbone Shorts Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 4 For all day every day style on and off the golf course, you can’t beat these Original Penguin Herringbone shorts. Stretch fabric and an elastic gripper waistband move with you as you swing for the green or line up your birdie putt, and the moisture-wicking technology helps you out in case the heavens open or you perspire more than normal. UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £54.99 Ping Bradley Shorts Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 2 (Black, Navy) Play golf with fewer distractions with these simple Bradley shorts from Ping. Made with lightweight, stretchy materials, they offer excellent mobility and the fast-drying properties of them are also a very good feature.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $49.99