A selection of the best golf shorts 2020, including classic styles and a few bolder options for those wishing to make more of a fashion statement.

Best Golf Shorts 2020

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Shorts of 2020 below.

Good on you, you’ve made the decision to get your legs out. This is not the PGA/European Tour; we can, and we will, wear shorts. The golf clothing market is huge, with more brands and manufacturers than ever giving consumers such a wide choice of styles. So far as shorts go, smart is the order of the day. If you’re on the lookout for a pair, think quality. The material matters, from a wash perspective and in terms of providing breathability and comfort when playing golf in warm conditions.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Golf Shorts 2020

PUMA Golf Essential Pounce Shorts

PUMA’s dryCELL Technology and stretch construction will ensure you stay comfortable and swinging freely when the sun comes out. You can’t put a price on comfort, especially in warm conditions.

BUY NOW (US): Puma Golf Essential Pounce shorts from Worldwide Golf Shops for $49.99

Nike Flex Golf Short Rush

The Nike Golf Flex Hybrid shorts are manufactured from Nike Flex fabric so you’ll benefit from being able to play the game in total comfort, especially with the elastic waistband.

BUY NOW (US): Nike Flex Golf Shorts from Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99

G/FORE Club Shorts

Most G/FORE clothing is designed to make you stand out from the crowd in a big way but on this occasion we really liked the understated but quality aesthetics and feel of these shorts.

Mizuno Move Tech Lite SS20

A straight, modern-cut lightweight trouser in a cotton/Spandex blend featuring Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech material.

RLX Ralph Lauren Tech Garbardine Short City Royal

A tailored fit short that features zip fly and clasp closure, these stylish shorts will help you stand out from the crowd.

Original Penguin Chino Shorts

These shorts from Original Penguin are versatile, slim fitting and provide the wearer with style for on or off the golf course.

Golf Monthly Instruction

BUY NOW (UK): Original Penguin Chino Shorts from TrendyGolf for £59

Puma Women’s PounceBermuda Shorts

Perfect for warmer days on the course, these shorts are very stretch and provide comfort throughout your round.

FootJoy Performance Shorts

If you’re after a FootJoy favourite, a pair that’s highly functional and smart, then you can’t go wrong with these. If black is not your taste, three other colours are available, including white, a great option for those sunny holidays abroad.

Galvin Green Paolo Shorts

These shorts from Galvin Green have moisture management technology to transfer sweat away from the body.

adidas Collection 0 3-Stripe Shorts

This modern design is part of the brand’s ‘Tour’ clothing range, using leading garment technologies to satisfy the world’s best golfers. The sporty appearance gets the nod for us.