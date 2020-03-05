A selection of the best golf shorts 2020, including classic styles and a few bolder options for those wishing to make more of a fashion statement.
Best Golf Shorts 2020
Take a look at some of the Best Golf Shorts of 2020 below.
Good on you, you’ve made the decision to get your legs out. This is not the PGA/European Tour; we can, and we will, wear shorts. The golf clothing market is huge, with more brands and manufacturers than ever giving consumers such a wide choice of styles. So far as shorts go, smart is the order of the day. If you’re on the lookout for a pair, think quality. The material matters, from a wash perspective and in terms of providing breathability and comfort when playing golf in warm conditions.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Golf Shorts 2020
PUMA Golf Essential Pounce Shorts
PUMA’s dryCELL Technology and stretch construction will ensure you stay comfortable and swinging freely when the sun comes out. You can’t put a price on comfort, especially in warm conditions.
Nike Flex Golf Short Rush
The Nike Golf Flex Hybrid shorts are manufactured from Nike Flex fabric so you’ll benefit from being able to play the game in total comfort, especially with the elastic waistband.
G/FORE Club Shorts
Most G/FORE clothing is designed to make you stand out from the crowd in a big way but on this occasion we really liked the understated but quality aesthetics and feel of these shorts.
- BUY NOW: G/FORE Club Shorts from TrendyGolf for £109
- BUY NOW: G/FORE Core Club Shorts from Worldwide Golf Shops for $144.99
Mizuno Move Tech Lite SS20
A straight, modern-cut lightweight trouser in a cotton/Spandex blend featuring Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech material.
RLX Ralph Lauren Tech Garbardine Short City Royal
A tailored fit short that features zip fly and clasp closure, these stylish shorts will help you stand out from the crowd.
Original Penguin Chino Shorts
These shorts from Original Penguin are versatile, slim fitting and provide the wearer with style for on or off the golf course.
- BUY NOW (UK): Original Penguin Chino Shorts from TrendyGolf for £59
Puma Women’s PounceBermuda Shorts
Perfect for warmer days on the course, these shorts are very stretch and provide comfort throughout your round.
- BUY NOW (UK): Puma Women’s Pounce Bermuda shorts from TrendyGolf for £45
- BUY NOW (US): Puma Women’s Pounce Bermuda shorts from Worldwide Golf shops for $64.99
FootJoy Performance Shorts
If you’re after a FootJoy favourite, a pair that’s highly functional and smart, then you can’t go wrong with these. If black is not your taste, three other colours are available, including white, a great option for those sunny holidays abroad.
Galvin Green Paolo Shorts
These shorts from Galvin Green have moisture management technology to transfer sweat away from the body.
- BUY NOW (UK): Galvin Green Paolo Shorts from TrendyGolf for £89.95
- BUY NOW (US): Galvin Green Paolo Shorts from Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99
adidas Collection 0 3-Stripe Shorts
This modern design is part of the brand’s ‘Tour’ clothing range, using leading garment technologies to satisfy the world’s best golfers. The sporty appearance gets the nod for us.
Best Golf Balls 2020
Best Golf Balls 2020 - Premium golf ball…
Best Golf Caps 2020
Check out some of the best golf caps…
Best Golf Gloves 2020
Best Golf Gloves 2020 providing grip, feel and
Callaway Chev Tech II Golf Shorts
Another example of why you should always invest in golf specific clothing, Callaway’s Opti-Dry fabric ensures a comfortable and breathable fit for the fairways in hot conditions. The stretch active waistband has its advantages, too.
Under Armour Performance Taper Shorts
One of the most comfortable offerings out there, the high-performing Under Armour Performance Taper shorts look stylish are made with a soft, stretchy woven fabric with a moisture management system.
J. Lindeberg Vent High Shorts
Chino style polyester short is breathable, lightweight and is made from four-way stretch material
- BUY NOW (UK): J.Lindeberg Vent High shorts from TrendyGolf for £89
Whatever your style, it pays to go with shorts designed specifically for the game, so you get the performance and style you need on the course.