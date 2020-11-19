We list our favourite shot tracking apps and devices to help you get the most out of your game

Best Golf Shot Tracking Apps and Devices

Artificial intelligence has changed the way we play golf in the 21st century.

Thanks to GPS apps and tracking devices golfers can see their stats like never before, accessing all kinds of data about their game to really pinpoint where strengths and weaknesses lie.

There are a number of very cool devices on the market that allow you to track your every move on the course thanks to sensors in your clubs and intuitive, user-friendly apps.

Is your putting your weak point? Could you really do with finding more fairways? A shot tracking device will give you the answers you need.

Below we list the best golf shot tracking apps and devices on the market to help you pick which is best for you…

Arccos Caddie Smart Grips

Arccos is one of, if not the best game tracking systems, on the market. It measures all the data you can possibly need thanks to Arccos Smart Sensors in the end of your clubs, and some clubs including Cobra and Ping come with them already fitted into the grips. You’ll need your smartphone in your front pocket or the handy new Arccos Caddie Link device to measure the shots. The app offers up an incredible depth of statistics and data including strokes gained to help you pinpoint where you need to improve. It’s a very user friendly experience and one that can genuinely help you shoot lower scores. The Caddie function assists you with which club to hit or which strategy to use. We’re big fans.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $179.99

UK Buy Now at Arccos for £169.99

Arccos Caddie Link

Sticking with Arccos, as mentioned above, the new Caddie Link has made a huge difference to the usability of the app and trackers. It clips easily on to your belt or trouser pocket and pairs to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can now store your phone away in your golf bag and get on with your round only accessing the Arccos app on your phone for yardages and caddie advice functions if you want. It lasts 10 hours so should be enough for 36 holes, although if it runs out of juice you can switch back to your phone.

Arccos Caddie Link Review

US Buy Now at Arccos for $129.99

UK Buy Now at Arccos for £119.99

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch

The new Shot Scope V3 watch is a big step forward from the already-brilliant V2. It’s much smaller and nicer to wear, and it offers up GPS yardages as well as automatic shot tracking functionality thanks to tags in your clubs. During play, the only thing you need to remember to do is hit the PinCollect button when retrieving your ball from the hole as everything else is done automatically. This marks the pin position and saves editing time afterwards. The GPS distances are quick to update and comparable with other some of the best golf GPS devices we have tested, and you’ll be able to access a plethora of data on the app including birds-eye views of the courses you’ve played and where your shots have gone.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $219.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £209.99

Garmin Approach CT10

The Garmin Approach C10 sensors screw into your golf clubs and then pair with compatible Garmin golf watches to automatically track every stroke, including locations, distances and club type. They collect data from each shot and club to track stats including strokes gained. Perfect for the golfer who already has one of Garmin’s many great GPS watches.

US Buy Now at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $299.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £269

SkyGolf GameTracker GT2

From the people behind SkyCaddie and SkyTrak, the GameTracker GT2 offers up automatic shot measuring, GPS rangefinder and scoring functions. It pairs with the SkyCaddie Mobile GPS rangefinder app, which gives precise distances as well as vivid HD maps.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $99.99

Game Golf Pro

The Game Golf Pro follows up on the original Game Golf device, and it tracks your shots, tells you how far you hit your clubs and offers up GPS yardages on more than 36,000 golf courses. There is also a caddie function to help you choose which club is best to hit and it even takes the conditions into account.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $246.24

