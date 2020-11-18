Best Golf Simulator

Want cutting edge technology at home? A golf simulator will help take your game to the next level

Technology has made a huge difference to the way golf is both learnt and played in the 21st century, and simulators have played a huge part.

We can’t always get out on a golf course, whether that be due to reasons like weather and a lack of time.

That’s where simulators come in handy, allowing golfers to get the perfect home or indoor setup to play in a different form for as little or as long as you like.

There are definitely some expensive options but they really are incredible technology and can be custom-built to your preference for the ultimate experience.

However, they don’t have to break the bank and you can compose your own with a budget launch monitor and net or a cool training aid.

To help you decide, we list the best golf simulators on the market to help you get the most out of your game…

Foresight Sports Simulator

Foresight is one of the biggest players in the simulator market, with its hugely popular GCQuad launch monitor being used by many professionals out on tour. You can bring the GCQuad (or the GC2 or GC2 HMT) to your own home with a Foresight Simulator package, where you can have a lower-priced Net-Ready package or the Performance Simulator premium package. You’ll get a launch monitor of your choice as well as a performance laptop and much more to ensure your home simulator setup is as perfect as you want it to be. You can also buy the launch monitor separately.

US Buy Now at Foresight Sports

UK Enquire Now at American Golf

Trackman

Another huge name in the golf simulator world is Trackman. Its devices are used by a number of the world’s best players and the new Trackman 4 offers up accurate data thanks to a patented multi-sensor technology that synchronizes an inbuilt camera with two bespoke designed ultra-sensitive radars. You can buy a single launch monitor and also get a complete home setup as well.

UK Buy Now at Golf Swing Systems from $17,095

US Get a Quote at Trackman from $18,995

Zen Green Stage

As seen in the Sky Sports Golf Studio, the adjustable 2021 Zen Green Stage offers up the complete indoor golf experience for both playing and coaching. It’s an incredible piece of technology that allows for adjustable sloping lies – and it can be used as both a putting green and a full-swing golf surface. It is said to offer more movement, stability, accuracy, flexibility and connectivity than any other playing surface yet seen in golf. It can be controlled via Wi-Fi from your phone or tablet.

Get a quote at Zen Green

SkyTrak

SkyTrak offer launch monitors as well as a complete home setup for the golfer with space to dedicate to their game. The launch monitor delivers instant and real-time 3D shot analysis and ball-flight data, and the company offers a high-definition simulation package for the ultimate setup.

US Buy Now at SkyTrak from $1,995

UK Buy Now at SkyTrak

aboutGolf Simulator

aboutGolf is another big player in the simulator market. A common package from the company will see you receive its 3Trak Software, a Patented 3Trak Launch Monitor, a high performance laptop and a one year subscription. You can also get them custom built to fit your home perfectly.

US Buy Now at aboutGolf for $17,500

Huxley Golf Greens

Huxley All-Weather Golf Greens are the ultimate home putting green for golf lovers. They provide a first-class, professional-quality surface that is ideal for both short game practice and are low maintenance. They will receive a full golf shot or chip realistically, and also provide a true ball roll for putts. You can basically design them yourself to fit any size and shape of garden, too.

Enquire Now at Huxley Golf

Swing Caddie SC300 Portable Launch Monitor

A cheaper alternative in the launch monitor market is the SC300 from Swing Caddie, which gives you precise numbers like carry distance, swing speed, ball speed and more. It does this thanks to calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors and the latest in Doppler radar technology, and it also tells you your numbers thanks to voice assistance. Pair this up with a good golf net and you have a very nice home simulator.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £439.99

PuttOUT Putting Mat

Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat simulates a medium-to-fast green. It’s easily one of the best training aids and a great way to improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home – and it’s especially good paired with the PuttOUT tool, gate and mirror.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $89.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

