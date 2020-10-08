The best golf snoods will keep you warm on the course this winter - and here are some of our favourites

Best Golf Snoods

A base layer, thick socks, a wooly hat, wet weather gloves… all essential items of winter golf clothing – and you can add snood to that list, too.

To clarify, snoods are not scarves. By all means wear your favourite scarf on the course, but it will come loose and flap about at the most inconvenient time – and you wouldn’t catch a pro doing that.

Talking of pros, we’ve started to see the neck warmer more on Tour, because occasionally the world’s best players are required to play in cooler climates.

And just like Rickie Fowler made golf high tops fashionable – well, he did his best – snoods or neck warmers have also been given the nod, by most.

Looking good is one thing – and they can definitely be classed as fashionable accessories – but the best golf snoods offer superb comfort and protection from the cold.

Without doubt, the much-loved wooly bobble hat now has company…

Sunderland Neck Warmer

This thermal lined neck warmer has no dangling ends or loose material to distract you.

It features a Heatweaver thermal brushed fleece inner and comes with Sunderland’s Never Weather Beaten windproofing, warmth and comfort.

The winter golfer can suffer with cracked lips, but a snood will offer protection, particularly this one, which feels wonderfully soft when pulled up around your mouth.

FootJoy Print Thermal Snood

Featuring a windproof outer and a warm fleece inner, FootJoy’s printed snood ticks a lot of boxes – especially on the fashion front with the mini logos.

The fabric is easy to care for and highly efficient at moving moisture away from the skin, so you feel warm but not sweaty.

It also features an adjustable toggle allowing golfers to find a comfortable and secure fit.

Ping SensorWarm Neck Warmer

As with all Ping garments featuring SensorWarm technology, its neck warmer has been constructed with breathable fabrics designed to resist the wind chill.

There’s a choice of asphalt (pictured above) but also blue and red, so you can inject a bit more colour on those grey days out on the course.

It comes in the one size and the stretchy fabric is comfortable without feeling at all loose.

Under Armour Storm Gaiter Snood

A neck accessory you can rely on when the temperature drops, Under Armour’s Storm Gaiter features much of the same technology that can be found in the brand’s waterproofs and other layers.

ColdGear Reactor technology, which is a lining that adapts to your performance, provides just the right amount of warmth and breathability, whilst Armour Fleece construction gives the garment superb warmth and protection.

It features a water repellant finish as well – which is always an added bonus come the winter.

Titleist Performance Snood

Black/Red, Black/Grey, or Grey/Navy, whichever of these one size fits all snoods you choose, you’re going to look smart this winter in the Titleist Performance.

The fleece lining will prevent the cold setting in, whilst antimicrobial, moisture-wicking technology aids comfort and breathability.

Adidas Golf Neck Warmer

Constructed with brushed polar fleece to block out the wind chill, the adidas Golf neck warmer is a highly effective garment – one that can be adjusted for a secure fit, courtesy of a drawcord.

Pop it in the bag when it’s not so chilly, and wear it off the course, too – just like you do with many of your other items of golf clothing.

Galvin Green Dallas Insula Neck Warmer

In terms of versatility, this one is hard to beat.

We like the fact that it can be used as either a snood or bandana, and that it offers a more standout look.

As you’d expect from Galvin Green, it’s been designed with fantastic attention to detail.

As a result, this highly breathable garment, which transports moisture away from the body whilst retaining heat, is also light and comfortable.

Furthermore, it’s easy to wash and keeps its shape.

Oscar Jacobson Reversible Snood

For those of you who give your golf outfit that little bit more thought, this snood could be just what you need.

It’s snug and soft in a reversible design, and has an adjustable elasticated drawstring for an optimum fit.

The Oscar Jacobson branding gets the nod, too.

Callaway Weather Series Snood

This one size fits all snood features a fleece lined design which is soft to touch, and with its thermal insulation it will keep you warm throughout those coldest days on the fairways.

It features Callaway’s iconic branding without making any bold statements – which will suit a large number of golfers just fine.

Mizuno Neck Warmer

Mizuno’s Breath Thermo thermal fabric absorbs moisture released by the body and turns it into heat – and there’s no doubting that this garment will keep you warm.

Meanwhile, the toggle allows you to find a comfortable and secure fit.

Mizuno fans will like the flashes of blue, which is another smart touch.

For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.