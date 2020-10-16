A good pair of golf socks is a must for the everyday golfer so here are some of our favourites.

Best Golf Socks

Admit it, you throw on any old pair of golf socks when you are picking your outfit for the next round of golf. Well that should not be the case because brands specifically design socks to keep your feet dry, warm and above everything else, comfortable.

The best golf shoes will of course help with these things too but you should be thinking about your golf socks more so to help you out here, we have taken a look at some of the best in the piece below. Also if you want more buying advice, we recommend checking out a couple of the other posts below to make sure you have the perfect clothing and equipment setup.

FootJoy ProDry Sport Socks

The ProDry Sport socks from FootJoy are all about comfort. They feature a double-layer reinforced heel that pads the foot nicely whilst the very fabric helps here too. They are made from a combination of acrylic, polyester, spandex and nylon to give a soft feel and moisture management.

Ecco Tour Lite Crew Socks

Ecco have always been known as one of the best providers of footwear with the modern golfer, however they do not stop at footwear and have a whole variety of accessories to complement their shoes. These socks are a case in point. Made from comfortable materials, these also feature mesh panels that help let your feet breathe on the course, and the toe and heel sections are nicely supported.

