On the lookout for a more lightweight stand bag or perhaps one that's 100% waterproof? Check out our selection of the best golf stand bags 2018

Best Golf Stand Bags 2018

Take a look at our list of the best golf stand bags 2018 has to offer.

What makes a good carry bag? You might tend to go on appearance, but what’s also important is space, practicality and a certain level of robustness. This doesn’t mean it has to be heavy, in fact modern golf bags are extremely lightweight; they have to be given how much some of us like to carry on the course.

WATCH: Best Golf Stand Bags 2018

We test four of our favourite stand bags on the market in 2018

Titleist Players 5

This 2.2kg stand bag provides the perfect blend of weight for durability and robustness, with features for organisation and practical use. It is particularly stable thanks to its internal stand mechanism and has a convertible strap system. It also boasts a five-way top to organise your clubs and a built-in lift handle to ensure easy lifting to and from your car. Finally six pockets, including a waterproof valuables pocket, will house all your valuables.

Wilson Staff Nexus III

Wilson Staff’s latest iteration the Nexus bag features seven pockets of various sizes for clothing, valuables, accessories, balls and the like. There is also a four-point double strap for carrying comfort and a 6-way top, all weighing in at just 2.4kg.

Ping Hoofer Lite

This lightweight and durable bag comes in three versions; the Hoofer Lite, Hoofer and Hoofer 14. Despite being the smallest of the three, this Hoofer Lite model still boasts front-adjusting shoulder pads integrated with SensorCool Technology and a cushioned hip pad. You also get a four-way top and seven pockets offering storage options for your essentials and extras.

Callaway Chev

This brightly coloured stand bag has a seven-way top to keep your clubs organised for quick and easy access, plus integrated handles to help you lift its lightweight frame. A soft mesh hip pad aids walking comfort, and one of its six pockets includes a velour-lined valuables pouch to help keep your phone scratch free.

TaylorMade Flextech Stand Bag

This bag’s new collapsible base system and full-length dividers improve ease of use and prevent clubs bunching together. It also comes in a range of colours and features a water-resistant valuables pocket, plus an easily accessible insulated water bottle pocket.

Callaway Golf Fusion Zero Stand Bag

Constructed with lightweight nylon and carbon fibre legs, if weight is your issue then look no further. This offering from Callaway is extremely light and functional too with 14-full length dividers.