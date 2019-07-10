On the lookout for a more lightweight stand bag or perhaps one that's 100% waterproof? Check out our selection of the best golf stand bags 2019 has to offer
Best Golf Stand Bags 2019
Take a look at our list of the best golf stand bags 2019 has to offer.
What makes a good carry bag? You might tend to go on appearance, but what’s also important is space, practicality and a certain level of robustness. This doesn’t mean it has to be heavy, in fact modern golf bags are extremely lightweight; they have to be given how much some of us like to carry on the course.
WATCH: Best Golf Stand Bags 2019
We test four of our favourite stand bags on the market in 2019
Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry
Titleist’s StaDry 100 per cent waterproof construction includes seam-sealed zippers. Lightweight legs and hinged bottom aid stability, self-balancing convertible straps aid comfort and can be used in either a single or double configuration. Has four pockets and comes in four colours.
Motocaddy Aqua Flex
This waterproof stand bag is designed to sit perfectly on a Motocaddy trolley thanks to the Easilock base. It also features a removeable double strap and a five-way top to prevent crowding of the clubs.
Ping Hoofer
Features include a 5-way top, 12 pockets including a water resistant valuables and magnetic rangefinder pocket and front adjusting shoulder pads. Available in three colours.
TaylorMade FlexTech
Weighs 2.4kg, has 11 pockets, including a suede-lined valuables pocket, and features a Strap Slider System that allows the bag to stay stable while carrying. Comes in four colours.
Pearl Golf Liberty
This eye-catching stand bag features an ergonomically-shaped grab handle, 14-way dividers, a black coated metal towel ring that serves as a bottle opener and breathable back cushioning for added comfort when carrying.
Callaway Fusion Zero
Callaway’s lightest 14-way stand bag is constructed with lightweight nylon that is 25 per cent more durable. It features carbon fibre legs, a mobile phone sleeve and a customiseable ball pocket. Comes in six colours.
Mizuno K1-Lo
Weighing just 1.2kg, the K1-LO is an ultra-lightweight stand bag, designed to put the joy back into carrying. It features a 4-way top cuff with full-length dividers; carbon fibre legs and support rods, along with durable, lightweight materials and four zip pockets.
Big Max Heaven 7
The Heaven 7 has a larger top which is designed to take four more clubs than the average winter bag. Weighing just 1.6 kg and featuring four large pockets, glove and towel holder and Air Channel straps for comfortable carry, the Heaven 7 is a practical lightweight stand bag that delivers all a golfer could need for a quick round.
Sun Mountain H2NO Lite
Made from a waterproof TPU coated fabric, this bag features six pockets and a spacious hip-pad for added comfort when carrying. It also boasts tee and pen holders and comes in five vibrant colours.
Cobra Ultralight
The Ultralight stand bag is built for carrying at 4.5 lbs. Featuring 8 pockets and a CoolFlow hip pad providing ultimate breathability and comfort. The EasyFlex base allows greater turf contact when legs are activated for advanced stability.
Jones Golf Classic
The Jones Classic Stand bag is a modern take on the traditional golf bag. With symmetrical pocket design, there is ample storage for your supplies and allows for versatility of carrying on either the left or right shoulder. It is combined with modern, durable materials and a well-constructed stand system.
Wilson Staff EXO
The 14-way divider features an enlarged putter well and full-length dividers. A ball pocket window indicates when you might need to visit the pro shop.
Ogio Aquatech 504
Aquatech 200D waterproof ripstop fabric delivers protection and durability. It also features redesigned straps with a fit disc system for improved weight distribution and balance as well as a water bottle pocket and insulated cooler pocket.
