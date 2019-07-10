On the lookout for a more lightweight stand bag or perhaps one that's 100% waterproof? Check out our selection of the best golf stand bags 2019 has to offer

Best Golf Stand Bags 2019

Take a look at our list of the best golf stand bags 2019 has to offer.

What makes a good carry bag? You might tend to go on appearance, but what’s also important is space, practicality and a certain level of robustness. This doesn’t mean it has to be heavy, in fact modern golf bags are extremely lightweight; they have to be given how much some of us like to carry on the course.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

WATCH: Best Golf Stand Bags 2019

We test four of our favourite stand bags on the market in 2019

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry



Titleist’s StaDry 100 per cent waterproof construction includes seam-sealed zippers. Lightweight legs and hinged bottom aid stability, self-balancing convertible straps aid comfort and can be used in either a single or double configuration. Has four pockets and comes in four colours.

Motocaddy Aqua Flex



This waterproof stand bag is designed to sit perfectly on a Motocaddy trolley thanks to the Easilock base. It also features a removeable double strap and a five-way top to prevent crowding of the clubs.

Ping Hoofer



Features include a 5-way top, 12 pockets including a water resistant valuables and magnetic rangefinder pocket and front adjusting shoulder pads. Available in three colours.

TaylorMade FlexTech



Weighs 2.4kg, has 11 pockets, including a suede-lined valuables pocket, and features a Strap Slider System that allows the bag to stay stable while carrying. Comes in four colours.

Pearl Golf Liberty

This eye-catching stand bag features an ergonomically-shaped grab handle, 14-way dividers, a black coated metal towel ring that serves as a bottle opener and breathable back cushioning for added comfort when carrying.

Callaway Fusion Zero

Callaway’s lightest 14-way stand bag is constructed with lightweight nylon that is 25 per cent more durable. It features carbon fibre legs, a mobile phone sleeve and a customiseable ball pocket. Comes in six colours.