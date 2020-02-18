On the lookout for a more lightweight stand bag or perhaps one that's 100 per cent waterproof? Check out our selection of the best golf stand bags 2020 has to offer

Take a look at our list of the best golf stand bags 2020 has to offer.

What makes a good carry bag? You might tend to go on appearance, but what’s also important is space, practicality and a certain level of robustness. This doesn’t mean it has to be heavy, in fact modern golf bags are extremely lightweight; they have to be given how much some of us like to carry on the course.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Titleist Players 4Plus StaDry – £230

GM says: Boasts a self-balancing, convertible strap system and six waterproof pockets with seam sealed zips. Weighs 1.95kg and comes in six colours.

Motocaddy HydroFlex – £199

GM says: Has five waterproof, spacious pockets and secures onto Motocaddy trolleys via the Easilock base. Also features a clip on strap with a swivel buckle for comfortable carrying. Weighs 2.4kg and comes in three colours.

Ping Hoofer Craz E Lite – £200

GM says: Weighs just 1.4kg thanks to carbon fibre legs and weight taken out of the strap but still has seven pockets and a deployable rain hood inside the hip pad. Only water resistant, but does have a seam sealed valuables pocket. Comes in two colours.

TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof – £229

GM says: Has a smooth release, collapsible base and five seam sealed waterproof pockets. Other features include an umbrella holder, towel ring and self adjusting strap system. Weighs 2.1kg and comes in five colours.

Callaway HyperDry C – £229.95

GM says: Features a 4-way top with full-length dividers, welded zips and weighs well under 2kg. Also boasts an upgraded grab handle, self-balancing X-Act Fit Strap system and comes in seven colour options.

Big Max Aqua Hybrid 2 – £239.99

GM says: This waterproof stand bag sits perfectly on a trolley thanks to its flat, footless base. The bag’s legs are housed down the body of the bag, allowing the reinforced connection area to meet the trolley’s top bracket, completely eliminating twisting. Has seven waterproof pockets, weighs 2.3kg and comes in five colours.

Cobra Ultralight – £139

GM says: Featuring eight pockets and a COOLFlow hip pad for breathability and comfort. The EASYFlex base allows greater turf contact when legs are activated for advanced stability. Weighs just over 2kg, has eight pockets in total and comes in five colours.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite – £249.95

GM says: For 2020, this popular choice features a 4-way top will full length box dividers. Boasts six pockets, including a velour-lined valuables pocket and full length clothing pocket. Weighs 2.2kg and comes in five colours.

Mizuno BR-DRI waterproof – £270

GM says: This waterproof bag features a lined valuables pocket, external umbrella loop, insulated drink pouch and removable double shoulder straps. Weighs 2kg and comes in two colours.

Honma Sport – £175

GM says: Weighs 2.8kg and features seven pockets. On sale March in four colour options.

Wilson Staff Exo Carry Tour – £150

GM says: Inspired by feedback from Wilson tour players and caddies, this bag has generous ball pockets, velour-lined pockets for valuables and insulated pockets for beverages. Weighs 2.3kg and comes in four colours.

Ogio Fuse Aquatech 304 – £199.95

GM says: Fully waterproof for the golfer that plays in all weathers, the bag comes with six pockets (five waterproof), a large easy-access main apparel pocket, soft-lined valuables pocket, ergonomic double shoulder strap system with Fit Disc Technology, and a four-way top with full-length divider. Weighs 2.1kg and comes in five colours.

