Besides looking the part, the latest golf-specific technology helps improve your vision in varying light, so you get performance benefits too

Best Golf Sunglasses

A pair of sunglasses is often a necessity when playing golf during the summer months, especially if you play early or late when the sun is rising or setting.

A pair of sunnies should fit you well, look great and, most importantly, give you a comfortable visual experience.

With such great choice on the market, we’ve narrowed down some of the best golf sunglasses for you to try.

We’ve picked plenty of classic styles and colors, and there’s loads of different frame and lens color options for you to fully customize your glasses to your personal taste.

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses

Oakley’s Portal X model is perfect for use not just out on the golf course but also away from it too. Importantly the design lends itself to being worn all day because comfort is one of the key characteristics it. After testing we found these to be stylish, comfortable and the Prizm Dark Golf lenses undoubtedly enhance the contrast on bright days, which is especially helpful on greens with subtle slopes.

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $146

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £82

Henrik Stenson Golf Sunglasses – Iceman – Black

The 2016 Open Champion has always been a big sunglasses guy and he started his own eyewear company in 2017. This model, named ‘The Iceman’ is in the HS Performance range, developed with years of top level experience and utmost care for your protection and performance.

US Buy Now at Henrik Stenson Eyewear for $169.95

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £129

Henrik Stenson Street Sunglasses – Hawk – Grey Horn

We’ve established that Henrik Stenson makes quality eyewear and these Hawk Street Sunglasses look great. They work on the golf course and in everyday life, too.

US Buy Now at Henrik Stenson Eyewear for $189.95

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £169

Oakley Mercenary Sunglasses

Mercenary blends fashion with cutting-edge technology designed to assist the golfer. It’s a lightweight, minimalist design with a larger lens for wider field of view. Although the Mercenary is available in various frame and lens combination, we found the best lenses for the course to be the Prizm and Prizm Dark Golf. Prizm technology fine tunes vision for specific sports and environments. Prizm Golf and Prizm Dark Golf help players see changes in grass texture by improving the contrast between various shades of green. That really helps you pick out the contours and see the lines on the putting surface.

US Buy Now at Oakley for $156

UK Buy Now at Oakley for £133

Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses

One of Oakley’s most popular models, the Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. Oakley’s Prizm lens technology also fine-tunes vision that comes into its own when you’re on the course and reading greens, for example.

US Buy Now at Oakley for $166

UK Buy Now at Shade Station for £103.74

Sunwise Equinox White Frame UV Sport Sunglasses

A fantastic value option with colour coded interchangeable lenses covering all weather conditions, so you’ll always be prepared come wind, rain or shine. The flat arms profile make these perfect for wearing under a cap.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £33.77

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Classic Photochromic Sunglasses

You can’t shop for sunglasses without considering Ray Bans. They’re a huge name in eyewear and these polarized Wayfarers look great and perform great too with a lightweight and durable frame as well as lenses that will stop your eyes straining.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $124.98

UK Buy Now at Sunglass Hut for £131

Maui Jim Cliff House Aviator Sunglasses

Based in Maui, Hawaii, the company began selling sunglasses on the beach nearly forty years ago, and has grown its collection from seven styles to over 125. Because of Maui Jim’s colourful beginnings, the company prides itself on enhancing the world’s true vivid colours in detail – great for us golfers who frequently find ourselves staring out over lush green fairways.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $299.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £219

Dirty Dog Muffler Satin Black Sunglasses Polarized Grey Lenses

Lightweight and durable, these sunglasses are designed to perform in all manner of sporting situations and will be more than capable on the golf course. Very budget friendly and great value considering that they are polarized, too.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £39

Oakley Holbrook Mix Sunglasses

These seriously stylish Oakleys feature the company’s patented High Definition Optics, which eliminates distortion to give you clearer, sharper, and more accurate vision. They’ll look great both on and off the golf course.

US Buy Now at Oakley for $156

UK Buy Now at Oakley for £132

Bloc P301 Black Scorpion Wrap Sunglasses Polarised

With hand-finished frames, these BLOC Scorpion sunglasses look fantastic on and away from the fairways. The moulded pads help improve stability and prevent slipping whilst the frames are robust and solid.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $41.20

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £40

Under Armour Octane Wrap Sunglasses

Under Armour might not yet be a household name in the eyewear market but these Octane Wrap sunglasses are a quality piece of kit. They’re fitted with ArmourSight lenses, which have been engineered for superior optical clarity and impact resistance.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $71.97

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £125.56

Oakley Gauge 8 Polarized Prizm Black Sunglasses

Featuring Oakley’s Prizm lense technology, the Gauge 8’s feature a lightweight C-5 alloy design along with Mono-shock hinges. We’re big fans, are you?

US Buy Now at Oakley for $226

UK Buy Now at Oakley for £201

