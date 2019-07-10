Besides looking the part, the latest golf-specific technology helps improve your vision in varying light, so you get performance benefits too. Our guide to the best golf sunglasses 2019.
Best Golf Sunglasses 2019
On the rare occasion we get sun in the United Kingdom, a pair of sunglasses is often a necessity, and this gets even greater as the prospect of a golfing holiday looms large during the summer of every year.
With such great choice on the market, we’ve narrowed down some of the best golf sunglasses for you to try.
Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses
One of Oakley’s most popular models, the Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. Oakley’s Prizm lens technology also fine-tunes vision that comes into its own when you’re on the course and reading greens, for example.
adidas Kumacross 2.0 Sunglasses
The grey lenses preserve natural colours and offer protection with a cooling effect in bright conditions. They look good off the course and are suitable for other sports, such as cycling, because of their robustness.
Oakley M2 Sunglasses
A design that would not look out of place on the head of David Duval, these Oakley sunglasses are sleek and have their renowned M Frame design. The lens curvature is believed to enhance and open up your peripheral vision too.
Dirty Dog Edge Sunglasses
Another option for golfers who might not be looking to exceed £50 when it comes to their eyewear for the golf course. Using the sport TR90 frame, these glasses are ergonomically designed to be superior in comfort and fit in sporting conditions – and they tick the box for golf.
Oakley Mercenary Sunglasses
Oakley continues to move forward and their latest golfing release; Mercenary, blends fashion with cutting-edge technology designed to assist the golfer. It’s a lightweight, minimalist design with a larger lens for wider field of view.
Although the Mercenary is available in various frame and lens combination, we found the best lenses for the course to be the PRIZM and PRIZM Dark Golf. PRIZM technology fine tunes vision for specific sports and environments. PRIZM Golf and PRIZM Dark Golf help players see changes in grass texture by improving the contrast between various shades of green. That really helps you pick out the contours and see the lines on the putting surface.
Sunwise Equinox White Frame UV Sport Sunglasses
A fantastic value option with colour coded interchangeable lenses covering all weather conditions, so you’ll always be prepared come wind, rain or shine. The flat arms profile make these perfect for wearing under a cap.
Maui Jim Cliff House Aviator Sunglasses
Based in Maui, part of Hawaii, the company began selling sunglasses on the beach nearly forty years ago, and has grown its collection from seven styles to over 125. Because of Maui Jim’s colourful beginnings, the company prides itself on enhancing the world’s true vivid colours in detail – great for us golfers who frequently find ourselves staring out over lush green fairways. The ones we selected are the Cliff House sunglasses which get their name from a stunning location on the Big Island.
Dirty Dog Ecco Sunglasses
The green may not be to everyones taste but in terms of performance these are second to none. Lightweight and durable, these sunglasses are designed to perform in all manner of sporting situations and will be more than capable on the golf course. The lenses in particular are impressive thanks to their incredible UV protection.
BLOC Scorpion Sunglasses
With hand-finished frames, these BLOC Scorpion sunglasses look fantastic on and away form the course. The moulded pads help improve stability and prevent slipping whilst the frames are robust and solid.
Oakley Gauge 8 Polarized Prizm Black Sunglasses
Another pair of Oakley’s that feature their Prizm technology, the Gauge 8’s feature a lightweight C-5 alloy design along with Mono-shock hinges.
Bolle Bolt S Modulator V3 Golf Oleo AF Sunglasses
The bold appearance may not be everyone’s taste but these should come into your consideration if you’re in the market for a sporty style. B88 frames are made of the finest grade nylon, which makes them incredibly lightweight and durable.
