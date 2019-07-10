Besides looking the part, the latest golf-specific technology helps improve your vision in varying light, so you get performance benefits too. Our guide to the best golf sunglasses 2019.

On the rare occasion we get sun in the United Kingdom, a pair of sunglasses is often a necessity, and this gets even greater as the prospect of a golfing holiday looms large during the summer of every year.

With such great choice on the market, we’ve narrowed down some of the best golf sunglasses for you to try.

Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses

One of Oakley’s most popular models, the Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. Oakley’s Prizm lens technology also fine-tunes vision that comes into its own when you’re on the course and reading greens, for example.

adidas Kumacross 2.0 Sunglasses

The grey lenses preserve natural colours and offer protection with a cooling effect in bright conditions. They look good off the course and are suitable for other sports, such as cycling, because of their robustness.

Oakley M2 Sunglasses

A design that would not look out of place on the head of David Duval, these Oakley sunglasses are sleek and have their renowned M Frame design. The lens curvature is believed to enhance and open up your peripheral vision too.

Dirty Dog Edge Sunglasses

Another option for golfers who might not be looking to exceed £50 when it comes to their eyewear for the golf course. Using the sport TR90 frame, these glasses are ergonomically designed to be superior in comfort and fit in sporting conditions – and they tick the box for golf.

Oakley Mercenary Sunglasses

Oakley continues to move forward and their latest golfing release; Mercenary, blends fashion with cutting-edge technology designed to assist the golfer. It’s a lightweight, minimalist design with a larger lens for wider field of view.

Although the Mercenary is available in various frame and lens combination, we found the best lenses for the course to be the PRIZM and PRIZM Dark Golf. PRIZM technology fine tunes vision for specific sports and environments. PRIZM Golf and PRIZM Dark Golf help players see changes in grass texture by improving the contrast between various shades of green. That really helps you pick out the contours and see the lines on the putting surface.

Sunwise Equinox White Frame UV Sport Sunglasses

A fantastic value option with colour coded interchangeable lenses covering all weather conditions, so you’ll always be prepared come wind, rain or shine. The flat arms profile make these perfect for wearing under a cap.