Every golfer needs some tees - we're here to help you choose your preferred option

Best Golf Tees

Tees are an essential piece of kit for the golfer as they’re used on pretty much every single hole of every single round you play.

There are a number of different types of tees out there so it’s recommended that you choose one that is right for you.

Do you want a standard adjustable height tee or do you want a castle or step tee that gives you the same height every time? That’s for you to decide.

In recent years we’ve seen sustainability in the tee market with a number of companies offering up bamboo tees, so you can save the environment every time you peg it up.

Pride Professional Golf Tees Large pack

The yellow Pro Length Pride Professional tees are some of the most popular out there. It says for drivers under 360cc but these are the perfect height for modern-day 460cc heads. They’re wooden so can be adjusted to any height you choose. Stock up with this pack of 175. The yellow section helps with consistent tee heights too.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $11.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £7.49

Ocean Tee 54mm & 70mm Bamboo Tees – 40 Mixed Pack

Ocean Tee is a new company in the UK market and it offers up sustainable tees that donate 25% of profits to marine protection. In this day and age of single-use plastics, we absolutely love the idea of environmentally-friendly tees. You get the best of both worlds with this mixed pack, featuring 54mm and 70mm tees.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £3.99

Ocean Tee 59mm Bamboo Castle Tees – 20 Pack

A new addition to the Ocean Tee range is the Bamboo castle tees, allowing golfers to tee it up at the same height every time whilst saving the planet!

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £3.99

Pride Golf Tee

If you know you’re going to play a lot of golf over the next few years, this is a great deal to stock up on 500 tees for under $20. These wooden Pride tees are in the classic white color and will be perfect for the driver and other clubs too.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $19.75

Pride 2 3/4″ PTS Evolution Tees – Combo Pack

This combo pack will give you all the tees you need, from driver right through to wedge. You get 40 longer 2 3/4″ tees and 10 1 1/2″ tees. They’re made from environmentally friendly plastic and, having used these before, we can vouch that they’re very sturdy and difficult to break.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $11.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £6.99

Brand Fusion Graduated Biodegradable Wooden Golf Tees

You’ll recognise these pink castle tees and the great news is that they’re made from biodegradable wood – another brilliant sign of golf tees saving the planet. These are 53mm so perfect for golfers who like to tee it up at an average height. You get 20 in this packet, which should last you a long time as they very rarely break. There are seven size and colour options in the range to choose from.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £1.99

Proactive Sports 2 3/4″ Bamboo Tees – 100 Pack

These bamboo tees from Proactive Sports are good for the planet and your game! They’re the perfect size for all different clubs and come in a pack of 100 so will last you a long time.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $5.99

Golfers Club Step Height Tees 20 Pack

If you like to tee your driver nice and high and hit it on the up, these Golfer Club tees will work very well for you. They’re very bright so you’ll do well to lose them and they’re very durable to ensure they don’t break very easily.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £1.99

Pride 2 1/8″ Designer Tees

Mix your colors with this pack of 125 tees from Pride. They’re perfect for golfers who don’t tee it up too high and will work with fairway woods and irons, too. They feature non-toxic, lead-free paint so it’s safe for the environment and safe for golfers.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $6.99

Pride PTS Titanium Strength Wooden Tees (2 3/4″), Bag of 75 Tees

Coming in at 2.3/4″, this 75 pack of tees will last you a long time as they’re super-strong. Branded as ‘Titanium strength’, you’ll rarely break these.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £4.95

Frogger 3 1/4″ Green Monster Bamboo Tees

Tee it high and let it fly with these 3 1/4 inch bamboo Green Monster golf tees from Frogger. They’ve been made to be very sturdy and durable so should last you a long time.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $7.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £8.91

Pride 2 1/8″ PTS Shortee Tees

Another very popular tee is the red Pride Professional model, perfect for teeing up fairway woods, hybrids and irons. 120 of these is enough to last you a very long time.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $7.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £5.99

Champ Golf- Zarma Fly Golf Tees

If you want to add a bit of color to your tees, these Champ Fly tees will do the job. They claim to be 5x more durable than wood so you really shouldn’t have any worries breaking them. They will last for a very long time, as long as you don’t lose them, which will be difficult when they’re bright neon!

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $9.99

