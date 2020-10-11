Do you need a new golf top? Well here we have taken a look at the current market and come up with a list of our favourites.

Best Golf Tops 2020

A good golf top is a necessity especially as we come into the winter months in the Northern hemisphere. If we want to continue getting out onto the golf course we need a good layer to keep us warm, comfortable and act as a protector against the wind and rain.

Of course the word ‘top’ implies anything to be worn on the top half of the body, however we have taken it to mean garments to be worn over polo shirts and under specifically designed waterproofs. So bearing that in mind, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite jackets, pullovers and mid-layers that act as the perfect tops to be worn on the golf course.

FootJoy Hybrid Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, Grey)

+ Retains heat nicely

+ High quality performance

– Waterproof needed if playing in hard rain

Building on from the popular Quilted Jacket, FootJoy has introduced the Hybrid Jacket which seeks to be the perfect top to wear on the golf course. It’s quilted woven panel gives protection from the cold by retaining heat against the body and the water resistant finish repels light rain away nicely. The design also enables you to swing freely and two more nice features are the convenient pockets and high-collar for added wind and cold weather protection.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £129.99

Under Armour Storm Windstrike 1/2 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5 (White, Red, Black, Navy, Grey/Orange)

+ Storm tech repels water well

+ Stylish, eye-catching design

– No front pockets

Made from a light but tough stretch-woven fabric to shield you from the elements, this top also has Under Armour’s Storm technology which repels water without limiting the breathability. We particularly liked the aesthetic too which is modern and eye-catching without being over the top.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £69.99

Adidas Cold.Rdy Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 3 (White, Navy, Black)

+ Fantastic warmth on offer

+ Stylish, modern design

– Traditionalists will be put off by hoodie design

Stay warm and active in the winter with this adidas hoodie. Gone are the days where hoodies aren’t allowed on golf courses so take full advantage of that with this smart, comfortable and soft garment with Cold.Rdy technology which insulates and manages moisture to make sure you are prepared to play.

US Buy Now at Adidas for $80

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £54.95

Galvin Green Duke

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Navy, Black)

+ Ideal for cool conditions

+ Clever warmth technology

– Price may put some off

Constructed with Insula fabric, which has built-in air chambers which are warmed by the body heat and provide extremely effective and long-lasting thermal insulation, this top finds a way to keep you warm when you need it most. This therefore makes it ideal for cooler conditions on the links.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £139

Ping Norse S2 Zoned Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 2 (Black, Oxford Blue)

+ Warmth to the body

+ Modern design

– Colour choice is limited

The Norse S2 Zoned jacket has been specifically designed to deliver core warmth and wind protection. It does so by utilising PrimaLoft Gold insulation with Cross Core for lightweight warmth without bulk. Add to this a breathable feel and a modern, yet understated aesthetic and you have a very good golf top indeed.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £119

Under Armour Storm Mid-Layer (1/2 Zip – Full Zip)

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 4 (Blue, Academy, Black, Grey)

+ Tour proven performance

+ Warmth and snug feel

– Slim fit may require going up a size

An ultra-warm mid-layer by Under Armour, this top has a brushed interior and a smooth, fast, drying exterior thanks to Storm technology, which repels water without sacrificing breathability. We also liked the overall design of this top in both the 1/2 and full zip models so have a think about which design you want to go in terms of length of zip.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $85

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £60

Puma Cloudspun 1/4 Zip Pullover

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5 (Peacoat, Thyme, Black, Digi Blue, Quiet Shade)

+ Good versatility on and off the course

+ Low profile collar is a nice touch

– Limited protection from severe weather

A top that can be used on and off the golf course, Puma has delivered extra soft feel and good performance here thanks to the Cloudspun fabric which has moisture wicking capabilities along with four-way stretch. Not only is it a good top for when the cold weather moves in but it also works a nice layer in the sun as it is UV-resistant as well.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $79.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

ProQuip Mistral Mid-Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5 (Red, Pale Blue, Charcoal, Grey, Black, Navy)

+ Pleasant fabric and warmth

+ Good value

– Lacks shelf appeal

Stay warm and comfortable with the ProQuip Mistral Zip Neck top. Its thicker and warmer polyester cotton fabric makes it a good option for those colder days on the golf course.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £24.99

Mizuno Techfill Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Black, Deep Navy, Grey, Vapor Silver)

+ Excellently warm jacket

+ Waist pockets

– Quite bulky

This crossover jacket provides added protection from the cold in virtually any outdoor environment. Mizuno’s Techfill technology maintains the jacket’s volume whilst the Thermo material helps manage temperature by generating heat and returning it to the body.

Inesis Cold Weather Fleece Sweatshirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 3 (Green, Navy, Black)

+ Fleece fabric feels nice and warm

+ Stretchy and not restricting

– Lacks any wow factor

As far as good value on a golf top goes this Inesis option is right up there. For less than £30 you can get a top that keeps you warm thanks to the fleece fibres which trap air. This fleece also makes it comfortable and windproof too whilst there are also water-repellent panels on the shoulders. Did we mention it is also stretchy and doesn’t hamper movement too?

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £24.99

FootJoy Chill Out Xtreme Fleece Pullover

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Light Blue/Navy, Grey/Charcoal)

+ Very soft fabric construction

+ Warm front pockets

– High-collar can be distracting

Built with an exceptionally soft fleece lining that offers body heat retention and comfort, this top looks great, feels great and performs as well as a good golf top should.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $164.99

Stromberg Par Mid-Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Black Iris, Grey Marl)

+ Versatile in many weather conditions

+ Elasticated cuffs and hem

– Doesn’t fit as well as others in this list