Every golfer needs a towel. They help keep your clubs clean, especially in muddy conditions, and are always handy for wiping down your shoes or grips and anything else you may encounter during your round like wet benches.

There’s plenty of different options to go for whether you’re looking to match your golf bag brand to your towel, whether you want a big towel, one that’s multi-functional or a smaller trifold design.

We pick out the best golf towels on the market…

Best Golf Towels

Titleist Golf- DriHood Towel/Bag Hood

This multi-purpose towel works as a regular towel as well as a rain hood for when it’s wet – great if you’re using a carry bag and don’t want the added weight of your regular bag rain hood. It’s made from 100% cotton with a waterproof nylon cover and it folds down small to 20cm x 20cm. Definitely one of the best golf towels out there.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $39.95

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £49.93

Callaway Golf- Cotton Tour Towel

Match this Callaway tour towel with your Callaway clubs or bag. It measures 30” x 20” and is made from 100% cotton for softness and absorbency. It features a loop for easy hanging or attaching a clip and comes in a stylish design.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $19.99

UK Buy Now at Clarkes’ Golf for £17.99

Titleist Players Towel

Titleist fan? This classic-styled Players Towel will look the part. It comes with an easy hook for hanging over clubs or if you have a peg to clip it on with. It’s made from an absorbent Terry cloth material and is large in size at 16″ x 32″. It’s available in both black and white.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $24.95

UK Buy Now at Clarkes’ Golf for £19.95

TaylorMade Tour Towel

As seen on the PGA and European Tours, this TaylorMade tour towel is huge at 24″ x 42″ and made from a soft Terry cotton material. There’s no loop or clip so will be best stored between your clubs. We like the mix of TaylorMade logos.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £19.99

Ping Tri-Fold Towel

This tri-fold design is very handy as you can keep all the dirt from your clubs inside the towel and leave the outside looking nice and fresh. It’s also very thin at just 5″ so it won’t interfere with your bag and pockets.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $24.99

UK Buy Now at Express Golf for £14.99

TaylorMade Microfiber Cart Towel

This grey TaylorMade towel is a great option if you want something nice and plain. It’s 15″ x 24″ and is a soft Waffle-Weave Construction. It comes with a loop for functionality.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $17.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £14.99

Odyssey Golf Microfible Tour Towel

This tour towel from Callaway/Odyssey is a must-have if you’re a big Odyssey putter fan. Made from absorbent microfiber, it comes with a loop for hanging on your bag and is 30″ x 20″ in size.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $24.05

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £17.93

Nike Golf- Prior Generation Jacquard Towel

Nike might not make clubs, bags or balls anymore but they’re still a huge name in golf. This towel looks very cool and it’s functional with a useful clip to easily attach it to your bag. It’s made from 100% Cotton Velour and is 16″ x 24″ in size.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $16

Motocaddy Deluxe Trolley Towel

Do you use a Motocaddy trolley? Match it up with this towel. It easily clips on to your golf trolley or bag for easy access when you need it. It’s 160mm x 270 x 20 in size and comes with two hanging loops.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £9.99

PowaKaddy Velour Tri-Fold Towel

If you’re a PowaKaddy user then this will match your trolley perfectly. The trifold design doesn’t take up much space and there’s an easy hanging brass clip for attaching to your bag or trolley. It’s made from high quality velour to help keep your clubs clean.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale for £11.95

Callaway Tri Fold Towel

If you’re a fan of the trifold design then this Callaway towel will be for you. It’s a classic design made from absorbent cotton that will look sleek on your bag. It’s machine washable too for after those muddy days.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $17.99

UK Buy Now at Sports Direct for £9.99

Under Armour Golf Bag Towel

This trifold Under Armour towel features two different sections – a plush section for water absorption or polishing, and a textured section for cleaning loose dirt or mud and scrubbing patches for the tougher, dried-on dirt. It comes with an open loop for easy attachment if you already have a clip to use.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $18.60

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £22

Wilson Staff Trifold Golf Hand Towel

Pair your Wilson Staff bag or clubs with this towel, available in white and black. It’s a trifold design so very functional and small and comes with a clip for easy attachment to your bag. The towel is made of light absorbent microfiber.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £7.99

U Suck At Golf- Layups Are For Basketball Golf Towel

This towel will be a great reminder to go for it on a risk/reward hole – if that’s your style! A very funny towel that is made from microfiber and functional – it’s light weight, ultra absorbent, and quick drying.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $19.99

PXG Fairway Camo Players Towel

Become one of the troops with this cool PXG camo towel! It’s made with a microfiber waffle-weave that dries quickly and it is 19″ x 37″ in size.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £45

