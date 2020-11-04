A look at some of the superb training aids on the market that could help you improve your game on the range and at home

Best Golf Training Aids

Golf is one of the most technically challenging sports out there and playing just once a week will not be enough to see you make big improvements. You might not have time to make it to the course more often than that but there are plenty of tools available to allow you to work on your game at home or at the driving range.

Whether the aids are designed to help you hone your swing or to improve your putting, a little bit of work goes a long way and could see you knocking shots off your handicap, so below we look at some of the best golf training aids on the market in 2020.

Below are some of our favourites available to buy…

Best Golf Training Aids 2020

PuttOUT Putting Mat

Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green. Improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home – and not just over this solitary period!

US Buy Now at Amazon for $89.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer

The PuttOUT Pressure Trainer is the perfect tool to pair with the PuttOUT mat along with a mirror and gate. The trainer works on its own well, too, as it will help you hit your putts at the perfect speed to get it resting in the indentation. It’s frustratingly difficult but once you’ve mastered it you’ll be a demon on the greens.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $29.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £19.90

Sklz Smash Bag Training Aid

Great for use at home or on the practice range, the smash bag looks to seeks to help you learn the feeling of the correct impact position with your hands ahead of the ball for a powerful, descending blow.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £25.31

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $29.99

Orange Whip Compact Swing Trainer

Regularly seen near the first tee on golf courses, the orange whip compact swing trainer is a popular tool to use just before warming up or teeing off. It helps train a perfect tempo and rhythm and helps get the feeling of your arms and body working together correctly. It also helps stretch out your golf muscles. The compact version is 35 inches whilst there is also a longer version at over 47 inches.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $109.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £94.95

SKLZ Grip Trainer

Easily attach and detach this device to your clubs to help keep your hands in the correct position before, during and after your swing. A perfectly-neutral grip is arguably the most important part of the golf swing – for a very reasonable price this can help you achieve that.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $14.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £9.99

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

A set of alignment sticks can help your practice in so many more ways than just one. They’re superb for alignment on the range, ball position checks, swing drills, putting alignment and much more. They’re also very cheap and don’t take up much room in your bag so can be kept in there all the time.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £9.99

PrideSports Golf Alignment Sticks

The Pride Sports alignment sticks work in the exact same way as the ones above and also come in a two-pack. These are slightly different as they are collapsable so can be easy stored in the pocket of your golf ball or in a drawer at home.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $12.99

Prak-tis Alignment Training Aid

It’s made from recyclable polypropylene, has sliding features that guide you to the ideal stance with each club, advising you on the correct distance to stand from the ball and whether or not you are aligned to the target, with pointers to optimum ball position and width of stance. We included the Prak-tis aid in our Editor’s Choice awards.

UK Buy Now at Prak-tis for £39.95

Anywhere Golf Hole Training Aid

This silicone aid’s slight incline promotes perfect speed and lets you practice your putting anywhere. It is the same size as a hole so really does replicate putting into a real one – we’re big fans of this for chucking down on the carpet at home to roll a few balls.

UK Buy Now at Anywhere Golf Hole for £30

Pure 2 Improve Putting Mirror 21″

Some of the best golf training aids are really simple. Pure 2 Improve has created this training aid so it’s small enough to fit in your bag, therefore you can take it to the putting green to work on your stroke and improve your alignment. It’s also perfect for home use, too. Good alignment will lead to better, more consistent putts and this can help with just that.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £28.10

Dave Pelz Golf Dual Target Short Game Net

Made under the name of legendary short game guru Dave Pelz, this short game net has three targets to help you hone in your chipping and also has a much larger open target if you turn it around. It can be easily used at home or in the backyard to keep your short game sharp.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $24.99

PGA Tour Pop Up Chipping Target Net

A cheaper and more simple alternative to the Pelz net is the PGA Tour pop up chipping net, which has one large target that is still very useful to help keep your short game in shape at home. If pops up to easily be set up and is very small to store.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £9.99

Dave Pelz’s Bunker Board

Another product from short game guru Dave Pelz is the bunker board – which recreates the feel of bunker shots from anywhere! It is designed with a concave hitting surface that helps golfers learn to swing through sand shots without the “digging” or “deceleration” that cause poor results

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $89.99

Sure-Set Training Aid

An adjustable training aid that helps set the club in the right loaded position with good width, plane and alignment.

UK Buy Now at Sure Set for £89.95

