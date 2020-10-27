Heading away on a golf trip? A good travel cover is essential to keep your clubs safe

Best Golf Travel Bags

A quality travel bag is a must-have for the globetrotting golfer.

Your clubs are your prized possessions and taking them away with you can always be a risk, so keep that risk as low as possible with these bags.

We’ve picked out safe, padded travel covers that will keep your clubs in one piece and add some functionality and ease to your travel.

Check out our picks for the best golf travel bags below:

Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian Travel Cover

The superbly-innovative ClubGlider from Sun Mountain will be your best friend when on a golf trip, featuring an integrated leg set that retracts easily and supports all the weight of the bag for easy wheeling on all surfaces. There’s plenty of room for your clubs and belongings and it is made from durable ‘ballistic-style’ nylon heavy padding to protect your clubs. There are a few different choices in this excellent range with the Glider Pro being a larger option.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £195

Ping Rolling Travel Cover

This rugged, abrasion-resistant travel bag will keep your clubs safe no matter what size your golf bag. It features an outside pocket and six handles to ensure that it’s easy to carry when getting in and out of vehicles. It has a strong polypropylene base with wheels for easy mobility and it is fitted with interlocking skid rails to help it roll smoothly over curbs. You also get a bag to store it and it folds down very small.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £240

Titleist Players Travel Cover

Featuring two premium skate wheels and a large carry handle, this Titleist travel cover is very functional and a safe home for your clubs. It features plenty of internal and external storage and is made with a a durable construction and premium metal hardware to ensure it lasts a long time.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $194.95

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £165

Taylormade 2020 Performance Travel Cover

Keep it simple with this plain black TaylorMade travel cover, featuring lots of room, padding, quality wheels, multiple handles and buckle straps. It comes with a durable, skid resistant PVC base material for added durability and has a full wrap around zipper for easy access to your clubs and belongings.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £109

Bag Boy Freestyle Travel Cover

This padded Bag Boy travel cover has plenty of room for your clubs and belongings and a six-wheel base system allows for easy upright rolling and tilted smooth rolling. It features plenty of handles for simple manoeuvring and comes in three colors – what’s there not to like?

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £213.22

Mizuno Golf- CG Last Large Pro Travel Cover Bag

Coming in the traditional Mizuno blue, this large travel bag is a favourite amongst Mizuno pros and is almost guaranteed to keep your clubs safe and sound. It comes with a stiff arm for extra security as well as plenty of reinforcement, space, pockets and handles. There’s a smaller option available too if you’ve just got a stand bag and that is $70 cheaper.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $369.95

Callaway Clubhouse Golf Travel Cover

The Callaway Clubhouse travel cover has all the functionality and room you need whilst transporting your clubs around the country and wider world. Buckle straps add security for your clubs and a reinforced wheel base ensures sturdy and reliable wheeling on all surfaces.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $239.99

UK Buy Now at Sports Direct for £124.99

Ogio Golf- Straight Jacket Travel Bag

Ogio is one of the world’s best bag manufacturers so you can be sure that this will serve you well on your travels. It comes with large wheels, an external pocket, multiple handles and buckle straps for added security.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $142.77

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £109

Sun Mountain Kube Travel Cover

We’re big fans of the Kube – hence why we included it in our Editor’s Choice awards and Tech 50 list. It’s an excellent innovation that not only serves its main purpose of protecting your clubs well in transit, but also allows you to collapse it down to a neat size smaller than the average cabin bag (23 x 33 x 38cms) when not in use via its clever foldaway system.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £159.99

Cobra Golf- Crown Rolling Club Bag

Keep your clubs safe in Cobra’s Crown Rolling Club Bag, coming with a large main compartment with two-way zip, oversize wheels, and multiple top and front grab/carry handles. It is made from a durable heather material and the extra buckle straps keep your clubs nice and snug. External pockets add extra room and an ID card holder help for identification purposes.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $153.77

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £89.99

Wilson Staff Wheeled Travel Cover

This Wilson Staff bag comes with three handles as well as a large extra external pocket and another mesh pocket for functionality. It comes with a reinforced base with in-line skate wheels and two buckle straps to ensure your bag is nice and secure inside. It’s also very good value.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £94.99

Bag Boy T-460 Travel Cover

This Bag Boy cover is plenty functional with multiple handles, an easy-access lockable zip department, smooth rolling wheels and reinforced corners for added sturdiness. There’s also an external pocket for things like shoes and it’s made with weather and tear resistant premium 600D nylon. Superb value too.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99

