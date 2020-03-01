Best Golf Trolley Bags 2020

A rundown of the best golf trolley bags on the market in 2020. These are bags that display functionality, versatility and impressive storage options.

If you choose to take a trolley out on course, be it manual or electric, it’s crucial that you have the correct bag to sit on and balance your wheels. There are many different trolley bags on the market, offering different features and benefits. Some provide exceptional storage, others great protection for your equipment, others an ultra-solid base when attached to your trolley.

The best trolley bags deliver a combination of all these factors and are lightweight and moveable enough to get in and out of your car. Here we look at some of the very best trolley bags on the market right now.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

PowaKaddy Dri Edition Golf Trolley Bag

New for 2019, this cart bag features a hydrostatic rated fabric of over 10,000mm, approximately four times the performance compared to most bags on the market. Available in six different colour combinations, the Dri-Edition bag also features a 14-way divider top to protect the shafts or your clubs with a new larger putter well now included. There’s also a PowaKaddy Lift Handle with oversized grip to make the bag more manageable if you’re lifting it into your car or locker

BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy Dri Edition Golf Trolley Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £229

Big Max Aqua V-4 Trolley Bag

Sealed seams, Japanese waterproof zippers and a waterproof fabric helps keep clubs and personal possessions dry, even when the wind and rain comes in sideways.

The AQUA V-4 bags come with 14 full-length dividers, nine spacious waterproof pockets, plus holders for your umbrella, towel and glove. The Big Max brand also ticks a box in terms of styling, with several colour options.

Motocaddy Dry Series Golf Trolley Bag

The Dry-Series features a new design along with several other improvements; such as 10 per cent more storage space and a new easy-lift grab handle. This new technology combines with a fully waterproof construction and four colour options.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Dry Series Golf Trolley Bag from American Golf for £219.99

Sun Mountain H2NO SuperLite Golf Trolley Bag

Keep your clubs perfectly dry with the Sun Mountain H2NO SuperLite trolley bag, thanks to its nylon fabric with 2000mm waterproof coating. Storage is made easy with five waterproof pockets, in addition to umbrella and towel holders, plus potential wear areas are reinforced for long lasting durability.

Ping Pioneer Monsoon Waterproof Golf Trolley Bag

Designed specifically for buggy and trolley use, this premium bag features a unique cart-strap channel, as well as a seam-sealed, velour-lined valuables pouch, a magnetic drop-down ball pocket and cooler pocket. A cart-strap channel keeps pockets accessible and it is available in four new colours.

BUY NOW (US): Ping Pioneer Monsoon Cart Bag from Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

Motocaddy Lite Series Cart Bag

Motocaddy’s new Lite series provides superb functionality in a light package in this cart bag. Constructed with lightweight nylon, it is durable in all weathers and has a 14-way club divider, including a dedicated putter compartment. The Lite-Series is now the lightest and most compact Motocaddy bag, weighing just 2.3 kilograms.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Lite Series Cart Bag from American Golf for £109.99

Titleist StaDry Trolley Bag

Their new design for 2019, Titleist has updated the popular StaDry line of bags including this trolley option. Fitted with 14 dividers, it is also fully waterproof with the help of seal-seamed zips. Abrasion-resistant materials also hep with long-lasting durability.

Sun Mountain SYNC Trolley Bag

This bag comes in four different colour ways to help you stand out form the crowd at your local club. With 15 club dividers, eight forward pockets and an umbrella tube. this bag is all about convenience. There is also a velour-lined pocket with a thermo-forced face which provide even more protection for your electronic valuables.

Callaway Golf Org 14 Golf Trolley Bag

Constructed with premium and durable materials, the Callaway Golf Org 14 trolley bag looks fantastic, but there’s far more to admire besides its appearance. There’s a water-resistant valuables pocket and mobile phone sleeve, plus its easy to manoeuvre with its easy grab handles.

Motocaddy Pro Series Trolley Bag

The Pro Series has also been updated for 2020. This premium cart bag has been made even better, constructed with PU/Nylon materials that are 20% lighter than the previous model bag, with a total of 9 spacious pockets for easy organisation when on the golf course.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Pro Series Trolley bag from American Golf for £159

Titleist Club 14 Lightweight Golf Trolley Bag

Weighing in at just 2.4kg, this is a wonderfully sleek design from Titleist, a brand that has a number of super offerings on the market in both the stand and carry categories. It features a forward-facing pocket design and a proprietary 14-way cuff with full-length dividers. Abrasion-resistant materials also help prolong the life of the bag, a piece of equipment that gets a lot of use.

Cobra Golf Ultralight Trolley Bag

A cart bag that has everything a golfer needs, including apparel pockets, dual insulated beverage pockets and a fleece-lined waterproof valuables pocket. The 14-way organiser with full length dividers ensures snag free club selection, whilst at only 5.25lbs, this is an incredibly light bag too.

BIG MAX DriLite Active Golf Trolley Bag

As the name would suggest, this is a bag that takes full care of your clubs and other belongings whatever the weather throws at you. Its constructed using water resistant fabrics and features nine waterproof zip pockets, including an oversize cooler pocket and waterproof valuables pocket.

BUY NOW (UK): BIG MAX DriLite Active Golf Trolley Bag from American Golf for £149

Mizuno BR-D4 Golf Trolley Bag

This stylish cart bag features refined heathered panels with a 14-way top. There are nine pockets, along with an insulated cooler pocket and a quick-access magnetic pocket.

TaylorMade Lightweight Trolley Bag

This bag features full length dividers along with nine large pockets for all of your golfing accessories. A fur-lined valuables pocket keeps everything you want to keep safe in the bag, and there are two front cart easy access handles which makes it easy to lift and move around.

TaylorMade 2020 Trolley Bag

TaylorMade’s brand new tour bag is finished with the SIM colour-way.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade 2020 Tour Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £399

Callaway Mavrik 2020 Trolley Bag

Callaway’s new tour bag features the colours of the Mavrik range of woods and irons.

BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Mavrik 2020 Tour Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £299

Cobra 2020 Speedzone Trolley Bag

Branded with Tour logos and representing Cobra’s new Speedzone line of clubs, this bag will help you stand out from the competition.

BUY NOW (UK): Cobra 2020 Speedzone Trolley bag from Scottsdale Golf for £299

Titleist 2020 Tour bag

Trending On Golf Monthly

The new Titleist Jet Black tour bag has been styled and designed based on feedback from players and caddies along with input from PGA professionals. It includes velour top cuff materials, premium ball pocket panels and luxurious quilted hip pads -all in the Titleist brand colours of black, red, and white.

