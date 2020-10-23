To help you look your best, we’ve compiled our list of the best golf trousers 2020. Give it a read and you'll have no excuse for buying a standard pair of chinos
Best Golf Trousers 2020
A good pair of trousers probably won’t save you shots, but they do have their subtle advantages, from comfort to flexibility.
What’s more, golf brands dedicate their resources to designing practical golf touches, so you get nice detail that you don’t find with a generic high street trousers. Not only that but the materials and fabrics used by modern brands are specifically created to keep you comfortable and dry, whilst retaining a sense of style. Some brands also seek to make trousers as versatile as possible too so they can be used both on and off the golf course.
So acknowledging all of that, below we have created a guide on some of the best golf trousers currently on the market. Additionally if you want to complete a new outfit, we also recommend checking out some of our other buying guides below as well.
FootJoy Lite Tapered Fit Trousers
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 8
FootJoy make some of the best golf shoes and apparel in the game and these Lite Tapered Fit trousers continue that trend. They allow for a comfortable fit whilst still allowing for movement and breathability. The anti-microbial technology differentiates this pair further too as does the colour choice.
UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £64.50
Galvin Green Noah Trousers
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 8
These Noah trousers are made with Ventil8 Plus moisture management technology to transfer sweat away from the body whilst keeping the wearer cool during the round. Like the pair of FootJoy’s above, there is excellent colour choice and you also get protection from the sun too so these are an excellent pair of trousers to consider.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £99.95
Mizuno Move Tech Lite Trousers
Sizes: 32-40
Colours: 3
Made from 100% polyester, the new Move Tech Lite trousers from Mizuno are perfect for golf due to their lightweight nature. The 4-way stretch fabric allows for a tremendous amount of free movement with very little restriction which is imperative throughout the swing.
UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £39.95
Stromberg Hampton Trousers
Sizes: 30-40
Colours: 4
A pair of trousers coming in at a lower price point than most on this list, Stromberg’s Hampton trousers have been constructed with stretch fabrics to move freely during the golf swing, with an elasticated waistband to add more comfort and to hold your shirt firmly in place. They also have a DWR finish to resist moisture from penetrating the surface fabric.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.95
Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Trousers
Sizes: 28-38
Colours: 4
One of the most popular pairs of trousers right now, and one of our favourites, are the Jackpot 5 Pocket’s from Puma. We think they have an excellent combination of style, comfort and versatility, with the DryCELL technology coming in to protect from moisture when we need it too. For such a high-quality trouser, they offer good value.
US Buy Now at Puma for $74
UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £53.95
Glenmuir Ashurst Trousers
Sizes: 34-42
Colours: 2
A pair of trousers that also featured in our best waterproof trousers guide, Glenmuir’s Ashurst design has thermal properties as well as being wind resistant and water repellent which makes them a great all-rounder for winter golf. There is also no need for you to worry about being restricted as the trousers have stretch properties to ensure you have free movement.
UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £54.50
Ping Bradley Trousers
Sizes: 30-44
Colours: 4
The Ping Bradley Trouser is a slimmer fit golf trouser from one of golf’s most popular brands and is worn on tour by Ping Staff Players. Made from 100% polyester it has been designed to offer maximum comfort, freedom of movement and durability.
It features Ping’s ‘Sensor Cool’ moisture management system keeping you fresher for longer with UV protection. An excellent all-rounder and definitely a pair to consider.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $49.99
UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £47.50
Callaway Chev Tech II Trousers
Sizes: 32-40
Colours: 4
The Callaway Chev Tech II Trousers are made from nylon/spandex fabric with lightweight fabrication which gives comfort on and off the course. Add to that Opti-Dri technology to transport moisture away from the body, and you have an excellent model of trouser that comes in four nice colours.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $57.28
UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £44.99
G/FORE Straight Leg Trousers
Sizes: 30-40
Colours: 6
G/FORE products usually stand out from the crowd in outlandish ways but the brand has kept things classically stylish here. These trousers are smart, casual, lightweight and extremely soft on the skin which makes them very easy to wear all day. They are made from a performance tech material too so there is plenty of stretch on offer.
J. Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Trousers
Sizes: 31-38
Colours: 4
J. Lindeberg’s Ellott pants are one of the best models on the market right now, with the new design getting a fresh update. The new fabric is breathable, lightweight, stretchy, water repellent and quick drying which is everything you could possibly want from a golf pant right?
Inesis Men’s Golf Trousers
Sizes: 29-43
Colours: 13
Inesis did multiple tests to try and find the best fabric to construct trousers with and it seems they went for a cotton and elastane blend. It seems to have worked too as these are comfortable, fit well and look great. Speaking of which there are 13 colours to choose from and Inesis also implemented nice little details specific to golf too, such as a reinforced pocket lining to make the fabric resistant to tees and pitch repairers.
UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £17.99
adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Pants
Sizes: 32-40
Colours: 7
A staple model out on Tour, these adidas Ultimate 365’s are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement so you can truly unleash your mobility on the golf course. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.
US Buy Now at adidas for $80
UK Buy Now at adidas for £54.95
Galvin Green Nate Trousers
Sizes: 28-40
Colours: 2
Another pair of Galvin Green’s to make our list, the Nate trouser is made from 100% polyester and has a fantastic combination of mobility, comfort, protection and the styling is unique too.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £134.95
Nike Flex Player Trousers
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: 4
Transition from the course to the concrete seamlessly with these Nike Flex Player Pants. Featuring a timeless and classic look, they provide a good amount of stretch thanks to the Flex fabric and the slightly tacky texture on the inner waistband keeps the shirt tucked in nicely.
US Buy Now at Nike for $95
Under Armour Showdown Tapered Trousers
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 5
As you would expect with Under Armour, the research and development into these trousers is top-notch. Here the brand has managed to create a trouser that ensures mobility and flexibility are unrestricted. This has been achieved thanks to a high-performance fabric, stretch waistband, and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing.
