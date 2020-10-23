Best Golf Trousers 2020

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.95

Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Trousers

Sizes: 28-38

Colours: 4

One of the most popular pairs of trousers right now, and one of our favourites, are the Jackpot 5 Pocket’s from Puma. We think they have an excellent combination of style, comfort and versatility, with the DryCELL technology coming in to protect from moisture when we need it too. For such a high-quality trouser, they offer good value.

US Buy Now at Puma for $74

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £53.95

Glenmuir Ashurst Trousers

Sizes: 34-42

Colours: 2

A pair of trousers that also featured in our best waterproof trousers guide, Glenmuir’s Ashurst design has thermal properties as well as being wind resistant and water repellent which makes them a great all-rounder for winter golf. There is also no need for you to worry about being restricted as the trousers have stretch properties to ensure you have free movement.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £54.50

Ping Bradley Trousers

Sizes: 30-44

Colours: 4

The Ping Bradley Trouser is a slimmer fit golf trouser from one of golf’s most popular brands and is worn on tour by Ping Staff Players. Made from 100% polyester it has been designed to offer maximum comfort, freedom of movement and durability.

It features Ping’s ‘Sensor Cool’ moisture management system keeping you fresher for longer with UV protection. An excellent all-rounder and definitely a pair to consider.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $49.99

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £47.50

Callaway Chev Tech II Trousers Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 4 The Callaway Chev Tech II Trousers are made from nylon/spandex fabric with lightweight fabrication which gives comfort on and off the course. Add to that Opti-Dri technology to transport moisture away from the body, and you have an excellent model of trouser that comes in four nice colours.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $57.28

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £44.99

G/FORE Straight Leg Trousers Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 6 G/FORE products usually stand out from the crowd in outlandish ways but the brand has kept things classically stylish here. These trousers are smart, casual, lightweight and extremely soft on the skin which makes them very easy to wear all day. They are made from a performance tech material too so there is plenty of stretch on offer. US Buy Now at G/FORE for $165 UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £115

J. Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Trousers

Sizes: 31-38

Colours: 4

J. Lindeberg’s Ellott pants are one of the best models on the market right now, with the new design getting a fresh update. The new fabric is breathable, lightweight, stretchy, water repellent and quick drying which is everything you could possibly want from a golf pant right?

Inesis Men’s Golf Trousers

Sizes: 29-43

Colours: 13

Inesis did multiple tests to try and find the best fabric to construct trousers with and it seems they went for a cotton and elastane blend. It seems to have worked too as these are comfortable, fit well and look great. Speaking of which there are 13 colours to choose from and Inesis also implemented nice little details specific to golf too, such as a reinforced pocket lining to make the fabric resistant to tees and pitch repairers.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £17.99

adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Pants

Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 7

A staple model out on Tour, these adidas Ultimate 365’s are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement so you can truly unleash your mobility on the golf course. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.

US Buy Now at adidas for $80

UK Buy Now at adidas for £54.95

Galvin Green Nate Trousers

Sizes: 28-40

Colours: 2

Another pair of Galvin Green’s to make our list, the Nate trouser is made from 100% polyester and has a fantastic combination of mobility, comfort, protection and the styling is unique too.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £134.95

Nike Flex Player Trousers

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 4

Transition from the course to the concrete seamlessly with these Nike Flex Player Pants. Featuring a timeless and classic look, they provide a good amount of stretch thanks to the Flex fabric and the slightly tacky texture on the inner waistband keeps the shirt tucked in nicely.

US Buy Now at Nike for $95

Under Armour Showdown Tapered Trousers

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 5

As you would expect with Under Armour, the research and development into these trousers is top-notch. Here the brand has managed to create a trouser that ensures mobility and flexibility are unrestricted. This has been achieved thanks to a high-performance fabric, stretch waistband, and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing.

