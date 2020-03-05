To help you look your best, we’ve compiled our list of the best golf trousers 2020. Give it a read and you'll have no excuse for buying a standard pair of chinos

Best Golf Trousers 2020

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Trousers 2020 has to offer below.

It might be tempting to pop into your local shopping centre and grab a pair of cheap chinos for the season, but your local golf store or pro shop should really be your first port of call.

A good pair of slacks won’t save you shots, but they do have their subtle advantages, from comfort to flexibility. What’s more, golf brands dedicate their resources to designing practical golf touches, so you get nice detail that you don’t find with a generic high street trousers.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Golf Trousers 2020

PUMA Jackpot Five Pocket Trousers

The Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant is a cool, fitted pair of trousers available in nine colours that can be matched with a variety of tops to create a sleek, contemporary look.

We particularly like the cut of these trousers (or pants) – They’re slim fitting but there’s still freedom of movement and they hang comfortably and stylishly. The fabric is comfortable against the skin and the moisture wicking properties are excellent.

Under Armour Showdown Vented Tapered Trousers

These trousers are designed with the game of golf in mind – quite unlike high street offerings – so they flex with your body and any movement you make. To achieve this, the brand used a high-performance, mobile fabric, a stretch waistband, and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing and unlock total mobility on the course.

BUY NOW (US): Under Armour Showdown Vented Tapered Trousers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $84.99

FootJoy Performance Tapered Fit Trousers

These FootJoy trousers are high-performance golf trousers which offer comfort and mobility.

Mizuno Move Tech Lite Trousers

A straight, modern-cut lightweight trouser in a cotton/Spandex blend featuring Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech material

BOSS Hakan 9-2 Trousers

A slim fit with water repellent fabric, these have an athletic fit which brings out the best silhouette in all golfers.

J.Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Trousers

If you’re a fan of a tighter fit, then these trousers are definitely the ones for you. They are stretchy and extremely lightweight, but also water repellent.

Polo Ralph Lauren JT Camo Trousers

Part of the Justin Thomas Ralph Lauren collection, the design of these may not be to everyone’s taste but we do love a good pair of trousers that stand out form the crowd.

BUY NOW (UK): Polo Ralph Lauren JT Camo Trousers from TrendyGolf for £129

Nike Flex Vapor Golf Trousers

Made from Nike Flex fabric, these trousers move with your body to allow for unrestricted movement throughout the swing. The elasticated waistband also allows for these to fit all manner of shapes and sizes.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Stromberg Sintra 2.0 Trousers

The Stromberg Sintra 2.0 trousers are designed for the summer months with moisture wicking fabric technology. The reduced ‘noise’ and aesthetics have also been upgraded.

PING Bennett Slim Trousers

It comes in four colours and has a soft touch micro-peach finish too, which adds a stylish aesthetic.

G/FORE Straight Leg Trousers

These G/FORE trousers are lightweight, extremely soft and have a great casual look so could be used off the course too.

Galvin Green Noah Trousers

These Noah trousers are made with Ventil8 moisture management technology to transfer sweat away from the body whilst keeping the wearer cool during the round. If the red isn’t for you, there are five other colours available.

BUY NOW (UK): Galvin Green Noah Trousers from TrendyGolf for £99.95

Inesis Men’s Wild Weather Golf Trousers

Available in five colours, these cheap and functional chinos look and feel great on and off the golf course.

adidas Adipure Trousers

The Adipure trousers have been cut for a relaxed fit. You can’t go wrong with this style, one that might be considered safe, yet they’re smart and functional and will match well with pretty much anything you choose for the top half.

Oakley Golf Take Pro Trousers

Be brave and take on the glowing white or go dark with black or navy (Fathom). The 4-way stretch ensures a comfortable fit, as does the regular cut. The deep pockets are handy for tees and scorecards.

BUY NOW (UK):

BUY NOW (US): Oakley Golf Take Pro Trousers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $74.99

Nike Flex Five Pocket Trousers

As worn by Rory McIlroy during his Players Championship victory earlier this year, these trousers are made from Nike flex fabric helping you to get the most out of your performance.

FootJoy WRT Xtreme Trousers

As well as the stretch performance fabric, these trousers have an easy care system to avoid wrinkling and shrinkage, so you’ll benefit from last lasting performance.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Performance Chino Trousers

Get The Latest Issue Of Golf Monthly Trending On Golf Monthly

The premium brand of Ralph Lauren have made these smart and fashionable trousers for you to strut your stuff out on the course.

BUY NOW (UK): Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Performance Chino Trousers from TrendyGolf for £109

Keep an eye on the Golf Monthly website for new ranges hitting the shelves soon.