All golfers need a quality umbrella - make sure you stay dry on the course with these...

Best Golf Umbrellas

If you’re a golfer that plays in all different weather conditions, you’re going to need a quality umbrella.

That’s why we’ve picked out nine of our favourites to ensure that you stay dry on the golf course.

These all come with a range of different features from clear panels to large double canopies and UV protection.

Best Waterproof Golf Shoes – Keep your feet dry no matter what



Best Golf Waterproofs – It’s probably time you upgraded yours



Best Waterproof Golf Bags – Keep your clubs and belongings bone dry



Best Golf Umbrellas

FootJoy DryJoys Double Canopy Golf Umbrella

The DryJoys Golf Umbrella is huge at 68 inches and offers lightweight 100% waterproof protection with a soft handle designed for a strong, comfortable grip. The top canopy overlaps the bottom so not to blow inside out and it comes with an umbrella sheath for storage.

US Buy Now at the Golf Warehouse for $54.95

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £34.99

Titleist Jet Black Tour Double Canopy Golf Umbrella

This umbrella has a 68-inch canopy and features a tour-inspired, double canopy design that will prevent the umbrella blowing inside-out in high winds. It looks great and also comes with UV protection for those hot, sunny days.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $84.95

Motocaddy Clearview Umbrella

Featuring two clear viewing panels to keep visibility at a premium whilst remaining dry. It extends to 65mm longer than a standard golfing umbrella and features an auto-open mechanism and extended handle length. Also compatible with the Motocaddy Umbrella Holder for Motocaddy trolley users.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £39.99

Galvin Green Tromb Umbrella – 60 inch

This 60″ storm-proof umbrella from Galvin Green has an extra strong frame and double layer top cover/ pressure release vent. The umbrella can also be used as a parasol as it has UV protection for when you’re playing in strong sunshine.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £40

Titleist Players Double Canopy

The Players Double Canopy Umbrella provides complete coverage, whatever the conditions, and is designed not blow inside-out in high winds. The classic look is very smart and there’s also a soft foam handle for comfort as well as UV protection – great for all weathers.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $59.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £45

Sunderland of Scotland Clearview Performance Umbrella

This large, double canopy umbrella comes with two very handy clear viewing panels for when you need to see where you’re going in the harshest of weather. The extra strong fibreglass frame is lightweight and flexible, and there’s a comfortable easy to grip rubber handle.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £44.95

Ping 68″ Tour Umbrella

This Ping tour style umbrella is huge in size at 68 inches and features a comfortable foam handle, simple release deployment and double canopy to allow airflow

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $64.95

Big Max Aqua UV umbrella

This Bix Max umbrella features a soft grip, wide span, fantastic levels of protection and five choices of stylish colour combinations. It also comes with UV protection from the sun and a fabric cover.

Inesis Pro Filter Large Umbrella

Protects against the sun and rain! The fibres filter out UV rays (UPF50+), whilst the double canopy construction makes it resistant to high winds. Inesis makes great value golf items and this is another one.

For more gear features and all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram