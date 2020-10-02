We take a look at the best golf vests 2020 has to offer, keeping you warm while freeing up your arms so you can swing without restriction

Best Golf Vests 2020

For some golfers, a padded mid layer can feel bulky and cumbersome to swing in, so a vest provides a very good alternative.

Whether you call them vests, gilets, bodywarmers or gaitors, we’ve picked out the best on the market this year that will free the arms and provide the appropriate amount of warmth on milder days when a normal golf jumper might be too much.

There are a range of styles on offer, with some being thick and padded for extra warmth, while others are lighter and thinner to just take the edge off that winter chill. Think about what you would need the most and let that influence the type of golf vest you buy. We’re confident you’ll find what you’re looking for in our showcase below.

FootJoy Hybrid Vest

Sizes: S-2XL Colours: Three (Black, Grey and Navy)

+ Excellent warmth protection

+ Has added protection from the rain

– High collar could be distracting during the swing

This vest is made from stretch jersey lined jersey fabric with quilted woven panels for body heat retention and comfort and water resistant DWR finish for protection from light rain. The woven section cut in over shoulders for added freedom of movement while the extended high collar provides added wind and cold weather protection.

Ping Norse S2 Reversible Vest

Sizes: S-3XL Colours: One

+ Effective at keeping out chills

+ Reversible design boosts versatility

– Only one choice of colour

A cleverly reversible vest that is essentially two styles in one, which you can then match with different outfits and colour combinations. It is engineered to provide warmth without weight in cold weather utilising Primaloft Gold with Cross Core throughout.

Adidas Cold.RDY Vest

Sizes: XS-2XL Colours: Two

+ Warm and comfortable

+ Front pockets add convenience

– Traditional styling may not suit younger audience

The insulated construction holds heat in, while the sleeveless design gives you full range of motion as you swing to help maximise distance in colder temperatures. We like the quilted design as it adds an element of sophistication to the vest while still providing modern-day performance.

Galvin Green Denzel

Sizes: S-2XL Colours: Two

+ Soft and stretchy

+ Surprisingly warm given how thin it is

– Graphic on the chest is a touch garish

A supremely soft and stretchy garment with excellent thermal insulation properties, offering maximum breathability enabling the release of excess heat and moisture. Ideal intermediate layer for under a Galvin Green Gore-Tex or Interface jacket.

Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Hybrid Vest

Sizes: S-XL Colours: Two

+ Snug fit doesn’t restrict the swing

+ Front zipped pockets add convenience

– On the pricey side

Under Armour’s very own ColdGear Reactor intelligent insulation adapts to any activity for non-stop comfort and versatility while Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. The vest is made from a smooth, ripstop woven body fabric that is lightweight and extremely durable. It also has fleece side and shoulder panels that offer extra breathability and mobility for zero distractions when you swing.

Puma Primaloft Stlth Padded Golf Gilet

Sizes: S-XXXL Colours: Two

+ Double zip for full range of movement

+ Front zipped pockets add convenience

– Unusually safe styling for the brand

Primaloft quilting provides the best highest weight to warmth ratio in the industry. Combining water resistant down quilting and an unrivaled style, this vest will stand up to any forecast.

Decathlon Inesis Ultralight Sleeveless Down Jacket

Sizes: S-XXXL Colours: Four

+ Stylish and versatile

+ Has two inner pockets and two front zipped pockets

– A touch bulky when put on

An ultralight sleeveless down jacket with ethically sourced down and feathers, one of the warmest natural materials. The cord inside the inner pocket allows you to secure the pouch to avoid losing it.

Mizuno Move Warmer Gilet

Sizes: S-XXL Colours: Four

+ Strategic stretch point maximise movement

+ Double zip for added convenience

– Shiny finish won’t be to everyone’s taste

Strategic stretch points in the Move Warmer material are anatomically-engineered for a full range of golf-specific movements. Warmth, total flexibility and added style with a new collarless design makes this the perfect outer-layer.

Sunderland of Scotland Anton

Sizes: S-XXL Colours: Five

+ Modern design with wide colour choices

+ Three zipped pockets

– Unusually long in the torso

Made from nylon ripstop fabric with padded quilt and stretch performance from brushed side panels. Also boasts a zipped chest and side pockets as well as stretch binding around hem and armholes.

Callaway Golf Swing Tech Quilted Vest

Sizes: S-XXL Colours: Two

+ Thin yet warm

+ Adjustable drawstring creates a tailored fit

– Lacks shelf appeal

A lightweight full zip quilted puffer vest featuring a two way zip; inner storm cuff design; side pockets and a drop tail back hem.

Glenmuir Thurso

Sizes: S-XXL Colours: Four

+ Wind and water resistant finish

+ Fleece-lined collar boosts comfort

– Neutral design lacks wow factor

This sleeveless jacket is constructed with Storm Bloc water and wind resistant performance polyester insulated with heat-efficient down. Stretch sides and shoulder panels make sure that, even fully zipped up, you have all the freedom of movement you need. It also has a fleece-lined collar and chin guard, lockdown zip puller, zipped side pockets and useful inner chest pocket.

