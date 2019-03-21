Take a look at some of our favourite deals on waterproofs here.

Best Golf Waterproof Deals Right Now

When the weather takes a turn on the course we all need a good set of waterproofs.

Interestingly, in the last few years the technology and materials in waterproof clothing has become more and more outside the box – all in the name of keeping you dry, warm, comfortable, and to make sure your game isn’t compromised regardless of what weather is thrown at you.

Our team at Golf Monthly tests countless waterproof products each year which we think puts us in a unique position to give advice on what the best products are, and whether a certain price is value for money.

Because of this position, we think we should pass our knowledge and experience onto you which is the purpose of this piece – to give you the best deals on waterproof products, for the best price.



Calvin Klein Silent Swing Waterproof Golf Jacket

First up is the premium brand Calvin Klein with its Silent Swing jacket. Breathable and seam sealed with waterproof zips, this is an absolute bargain.

ProQuip TourFlex Lite Waterproof Jacket

A jacket with a knitted out layer, the ProQuip TourFlex Lite has an extremely lightweight feel to it. A super fine mesh liner adds to comfort and the adjustable tabs and elasticity in the waist means you can tailor it to whatever feels comfortable to you

Benross Mens Hydro Pro Waterproof Jacket

One of the mainstay products of Benross’ clothing line, the Hydro Pro is one of the cheapest products on our list thanks to the colossal saving on Amazon. This isn’t to say it isn’t a quality product though because it most certainly will provide you with ample protection from the elements in your next round.

Sunderland Vancouver Pro Waterproof Jacket

This jacket from Sunderland has all the marks of a quality product. The fabric is light, looks great, performs in all conditions and we also enjoyed the fleece lined pockets.

Adidas ClimaProof Waterproof Jacket

Made from a smooth twill fabric the jacket has seam sealed protection as well as a back vent for improved ventilation.

Mizuno Impermalite Hyper Rain Jacket

As far as protection from the rain goes, this is one of the best performing jackets on the market. It has a lighter, softer fabric which is an evolution of the Japanese engineered version, and it also has a waterproof membrane that responds to colder conditions.

Cutter & Buck Full Zip Waterproof Jacket

Cutter & Buck have been making quality golf garments for nearly three decades now and the Full Zip waterproof continues that trend. The fabric ensures free movement and we thought the overall design to be modern yet understated.