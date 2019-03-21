Take a look at some of our favourite deals on waterproofs here.
Best Golf Waterproof Deals Right Now
When the weather takes a turn on the course we all need a good set of waterproofs.
Interestingly, in the last few years the technology and materials in waterproof clothing has become more and more outside the box – all in the name of keeping you dry, warm, comfortable, and to make sure your game isn’t compromised regardless of what weather is thrown at you.
Our team at Golf Monthly tests countless waterproof products each year which we think puts us in a unique position to give advice on what the best products are, and whether a certain price is value for money.
Because of this position, we think we should pass our knowledge and experience onto you which is the purpose of this piece – to give you the best deals on waterproof products, for the best price.
With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Golf Waterproof Deals Right Now
Calvin Klein Silent Swing Waterproof Golf Jacket
First up is the premium brand Calvin Klein with its Silent Swing jacket. Breathable and seam sealed with waterproof zips, this is an absolute bargain.
- BUY NOW: Calvin Klein Silent Swing Waterproof Golf Jacket from Amazon.co.uk for £59.99 (you save £110)
ProQuip TourFlex Lite Waterproof Jacket
A jacket with a knitted out layer, the ProQuip TourFlex Lite has an extremely lightweight feel to it. A super fine mesh liner adds to comfort and the adjustable tabs and elasticity in the waist means you can tailor it to whatever feels comfortable to you
- BUY NOW: ProQuip TourFlex Lite Waterproof Jacket from Golf Gear Direct for £99 (you save 23%)/ Amazon.com for $79.99
Benross Mens Hydro Pro Waterproof Jacket
One of the mainstay products of Benross’ clothing line, the Hydro Pro is one of the cheapest products on our list thanks to the colossal saving on Amazon. This isn’t to say it isn’t a quality product though because it most certainly will provide you with ample protection from the elements in your next round.
- BUY NOW: Benross Mens Hydro Pro Waterproof Jacket from Amazon.co.uk for £33.99 (you save 57%)/ Amazon.com from $37
Sunderland Vancouver Pro Waterproof Jacket
This jacket from Sunderland has all the marks of a quality product. The fabric is light, looks great, performs in all conditions and we also enjoyed the fleece lined pockets.
- BUY NOW: Sunderland Vancouver Pro Waterproof Jacket from Golf Gear Direct for £99 (you save 18%)/ Amazon.com from $168
Adidas ClimaProof Waterproof Jacket
Made from a smooth twill fabric the jacket has seam sealed protection as well as a back vent for improved ventilation.
- BUY NOW: Adidas ClimaProof Waterproof Jacket from Scottsdale Golf for £76.97 (you save £52.98)/ Amazon.com from $150
Mizuno Impermalite Hyper Rain Jacket
As far as protection from the rain goes, this is one of the best performing jackets on the market. It has a lighter, softer fabric which is an evolution of the Japanese engineered version, and it also has a waterproof membrane that responds to colder conditions.
Cutter & Buck Full Zip Waterproof Jacket
Cutter & Buck have been making quality golf garments for nearly three decades now and the Full Zip waterproof continues that trend. The fabric ensures free movement and we thought the overall design to be modern yet understated.
Best Nike Golf Deals Right Now
Nike may have stopped making golf clubs but…
Best Deals On Sets Of Clubs Right Now
In the market for a complete set of…
Best Amazon Golf Deals Right Now
The best golf offers currently on the website
ProQuip StormFORCE PX6 Pro Waterproof Trousers
The brands premium waterproof trouser, we enjoyed the lightweight and yet sturdy feel of ProQuip’s PX6 product. The 4-way stretch fabric moulds to whatever position or stance you need to take throughout the round and the thermo-regulation keeps you warm to boot.
- BUY NOW: ProQuip StormFORCE PX6 Pro Waterproof Trousers from Golf Gear Direct for £119 (you save 25%)
J.Lindeberg Toto Packable Waterproof
One of the more outlandish offerings on this list, this jacket will no doubt help you stand out a bit on the course.
Ping Zero Gravity Tour Waterproof Trousers
These trousers come with Ping’s Pertex Shield technology which protects you from both the wind and the rain whilst not hindering your movement.
Sunderland Resort Comfortable Waterproof
Essentially this is two jackets in one in that you can remove the bottom part of the sleeves to create a half-sleeve jacket. Again, it is waterproof, windproof and highly breathable.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf gear deals.