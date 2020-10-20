Selecting a new wedge or set of wedges? We’re here to help with a guide to the best wedges 2020 has to offer, plus advice on getting the right loft and bounce

While we all know how important a sharp short game can be to the outcome of our round, we perhaps don’t give enough thought to the wedges we use.

If you are serious about improving your performance from 100 yards and in, and most importantly around the greens, there are a few key things you should consider, like what bounce angle will suit your action, and which lofts you’ll need, something that may depend on how many wedges you want to carry.

Wedges in 2020 – What you need to consider

So, before we take a closer look at the best golf wedges, consider the following…

Gapping

Measure your current wedge yardages and how often you are in between clubs to help decide if you need to carry extra options.

Bounce

Low bounce wedges are more suited to hard fairways and tight lies, while high bounce wedges are better for softer ground conditions and bunkers.

The most bounce you will ever see on a wedge is about 18°, but it can be as low as 2°.

The type of bounce you opt for should largely depend on things like your normal angle of attack, the firmness of your fairways and the type of shots you like to hit around the greens.

Finish



Options like black PVD and copper are becoming increasingly common. The difference is mainly cosmetic; but dark finishes can help reduce glare.

Grooves

While grooves are now tightly regulated, it is still well worth keeping up to date with the latest designs, which use new milling processes and groove shapes to help move water and dirt away from the ball at impact to create extra spin and improve control.

Bearing all this in mind, you must first choose a model, so here is our guide to some of the best golf wedges 2020 has to offer….

Best Golf Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge

+ More consistent direction and distance than SM7

+ Superb feel, versatility, spin and spec options

– Over £450 for a set of three wedges will deter some

Titleist says the SM8 is the most accurate and forgiving Vokey wedge to date, which is down to a forward shift of the CG to a position that actually hovers in front of the wedge face.

This boosts MOI (up to a 7 per cent increase in the higher lofts) producing a more solid feel, improved ball flight and a club face that wants to square up at impact for more consistent results – which has been achieved by lengthening the hosels and counterbalancing that weight with high-density tungsten low in the toe.

The patented Spin Milled grooves remain but there are lots more wedge options to choose from now.

Golfers can select from six Tour-proven sole grinds – F, S, M, K, L and D, as well as four finishes – Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black, plus the tour-preferred Raw finish (custom order only).

In testing, we found the SM8 wedges produced more consistent direction and distance than SM7 without sacrificing the solid feel, versatility and aggressive spin control we come to expect from Vokey wedges.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge Review

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge

+ Soft feel and exceptional spin control

+ Wide variety of loft and sole grind options

– Some may prefer a straighter, longer leading edge for easier alignment

The Jaws MD5 wedges are constructed from 8620 mild carbon steel and the Centre of Gravity (CG) of the wedges is precisely placed to create a soft, crisp feel.

A big focus has also been on the shape of the wedge, with Roger Cleveland using his 23 years of experience to create a profile that is appealing from all angles.

Anyone going through a fitting process – which is a must given the wide variety of loft and grind options – can be certain that they are equipped with the best possible tools to hit those scoring shots into and around the greens.

Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge

+ Extra sole grind options offers greater versatility

+ Improved distance control

– No extra spin of note over Glide 2.0

With a tag line of ‘modern tradition’, Ping’s new Glide 3.0 wedges attempt to bring together classic looks and up-to-date performance.

Visually, they do this through a clean, rounded head profile with a tapered hosel and a little more offset to provide better ball capture.

Competitive performance comes from the five per cent increase in forgiveness over the Glide 2.0 model and we also liked the Hydropearl 2.0 finish which helps repel water and reduces friction through the turf for cleaner strikes.

The latest model might not tempt anyone already playing with Glide 2.0, but they are a comprehensive offering nonetheless.

Whilst they veer more towards the game improvement sector, Glide 3.0 wedges cover more than enough loft, bounce and grind options to suit all player types.

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge Review

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge

+ Impressive forgiveness on full shots

+ Plenty of loft and grind options

– Better players may prefer to see a straighter leading edge

The RTX is Cleveland’s tour-driven wedge family, designed for better players seeking feel, versatility and spin control in a traditional look.

The foundation of the RTX ZipCore wedge, which replaces RTX 4, is a unique core at the heart of the muscleback design that is four times lower density than the steel head it lies within.

This frees up 10-15g of weight, along with the shape of the head, to make the sweetspot better aligned with impact location by shifting the centre of gravity away from the hosel.

We found the RTX ZipCore to be a surprisingly user-friendly muscleback wedge that puts control at the heart of the performance.

Meanwhile, the sole grinds ensure golfers have the versatility to play the shots that come most comfortable to them around the greens.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review

Honma TW-W4 Wedge

+ Looks and feels great

+ Variety of sole shapes available

– Premium price is a stumbling block

One of the finest looking wedges on the market, Honma’s TW-W4, in the lower lofted options, has been designed with a thinner upper portion of the face which, along with the I-SOLE, helps with turf interaction.

As a result, excessive spin is suppressed to offer greater control and shot-making options.

The C-SOLE, which is across the 56°, 58° and 60° wedges, has a thicker design on the upper portion of the head for greater versatility.

Mizuno T20 Wedge

+ High levels of spin even in damp conditions

+ Soft feel and consistent flight

– Thick topline may not please the eye of the better player

Mizuno has brought back its T-Series of wedges in the form of the T20 which has a classic teardrop profile made from 1025E carbon steel for enhanced greenside feel.

To ensure consistency and predictability in the scoring zone, each head features precise CNC-milled grooves and is mechanically milled to the highest possible tolerances after Grain Flow Forging to ensure a perfectly flat striking face and consistent levels of spin.

The wedges are available in three different finishes – two plated models (Satin Chrome and Blue ION) plus a RAW and ready-to-rust option.

Having tested the wedges, we’re confident they will appeal to players who prioritise a soft feel.

Golfers of all levels will enjoy the consistency and control it provides when trying to attack the flag and get up-and-down.

Mizuno T20 Wedge Review

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge

+ Clean turf interaction

+ Ample spin creation with and soft feel

– Rusty look that builds over time won’t appeal to everyone

As seen in the bags of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Jon Rahm, the new Milled grind 2.0 wedges go about creating more spin in an ingenious way – and they’re undoubtedly one of the best golf wedges on the market.

The MG2 features a patented Raw Face design, so while the rest of the wedge has either a satin chrome or matte black finish to maintain its premium look, the face is left untouched.

Additionally the face’s ZTP Raw grooves are sharper, deeper and narrower to maximise greenside spin while also conforming to the Rules of Golf.

There’s also an extra groove on the face compared to the previous model.

This is a clever offering from TaylorMade and one, we believe, will appeal to a wide range of golfers.

We couldn’t prove with any certainty that the rusty face generated more spin or felt softer, but that’s not to say you won’t enjoy more success.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge Review

Wilson Staff Model Wedge

+ Consistent flight through the loft range

+ Super soft feel at impact

– Doesn’t generate as much spin as others

Heading into the new decade, Wilson revamped its short-game offerings with the introduction of two new models of wedge: the Staff Model and the Staff Model Hi Toe.

The Wilson Staff Model wedges have been constructed with soft-forged 8620 steel and machine-engraved scorelines to create Tour-calibre spin and control.

Meanwhile, the Hi Toe model combines a high toe and wide sole with a 431 stainless steel head and a precision-milled face for ultimate creativity around the green.

The scorelines also stretch right across the face to ensure consistent contact at impact too.

Cobra King MIM Wedge

+ Address profile will appeal to all handicaps

+ Excellent value for money

– Slightly more clicky sound at impact than others.

The new Cobra MIM wedges are the first in golf to feature a fully Metal-Injection-Molded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction.

This process allows for the most precise shape possible for improved feel and turf interaction in every loft.

The King MIM wedges are also the first in golf to utilise a fully robotic polishing process where the robot is pre-programmed to polish each wedge to exact specifications.

This fully automated process eliminates variance in head weight and thickness and creates more precise grind shapes and more predictable bounce in each wedge.

Mizuno ES21 Wedge

+ Excellent spin that is maintained from wet lies

+ Surprisingly forgiving and consistent

– Unusal looking from multiple angles

Traditional wedge designs tend to have a sweetspot that is slightly towards the heel due to long wide hosels and high lofts, making it hard for many players to find consistency. But the ES21 wedges feature a higher, more central sweet spot which delivers a squarer strike and greater levels of more controllable spin.

A multi-piece stainless steel construction features a hollow body for a higher and deeper centre of gravity that promotes more vertical gearing for increased spin, while the high toe and low heel keep the wedges extremely stable when the face is opened. Hydroflow Micro Grooves, which are vertically etched, help release moisture and maintain spin even in damp conditions.

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedge

+ Obvious added control on open-faced shots around the green

+ Ample versatility and feel

– Relatively high bounce won’t suit everyone’s technique

The Hi-Toe’s full-face scoring lines ensure consistent ball contact out of the rough, while the high bounce leading edge and channel cut midsole make for cleaner turf.

The sole cavity features three trapezoid-shaped pockets that optimise weight distribution, which in turn enhances the wedge’s feel.

A higher, more centrally-located CG launches the golf ball lower while generating more spin and control from a variety of lies.

The Hi-Toe, which comes in an aged copper finish, is going to suit those who use their lob wedge more frequently than their other wedges, or players who a club specifically designed for higher-flying, open-faced shots that will provide added spin with high levels of versatility.

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Wedge Review

TaylorMade Big Foot Hi-Toe Wedge

+ Forgiving through the ground and on off-centre strikes on full shots

+ Makes bunker shots much easier

– Limited scope to manoeuvrer the clubface

To go along with the Hi-Toe, TaylorMade also introduced a game-improvement Big Foot version.

This features an asymmetric C-Grind sole which, at 32mm wide, is flatter and wider than most traditional wedges along with an anti-dig leading edge that enhances playability from the rough and sand.

We believe the majority of golfers, especially higher handicappers, will enjoy what the Hi-Toe Big Foot offers and may well wish it came in more loft options to create a full set.

TaylorMade Big Foot Hi-Toe Wedge Review

Ping Glide Forged Wedge

+ Eye-catching look on the shelf

+ Excellent spin control

– Premium price may be a stumbling block for some

This compact, tour-inspired model features a 13g Tungsten toe weight for feel and stability, a more rounded lead edge with more heel and toe camber and Ping’s Hydropearl Chrome 2.0 finish, which is more durable and produces more consistent shots from the rough.

It comes in six lofts from 50° to 60° with one bounce per loft, so 10° up to the 56° then 8° of bounce for the two lob wedges.

It definitely has a smaller address profile than the Glide 2.0 and we liked how tight the grooves are to the leading edge, plus the milling on the back gives it a unique look.

One for the skilled golfers, we found it delivered impressive results on all fronts: control, versatility and soft feel.

Ping Glide Forged Wedge Review

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge

+ Sky high levels of forgiveness

+ Surprisingly versatile given the wide sole

– Limited finish options available

The second iteration of Cleveland’s CBX wedge has been designed with a clear objective: to provide more spin, control and forgiveness for the everyday player.

This has been attempted with several pieces of technology including Rotex Face Technology to provide sharp grooves and more spin, a Hollow-Cavity design to improve forgiveness and Cleveland’s Face Balancing Technology to enhance feel.

We believe that the more inconsistent player will accept the larger head size because of the forgiveness it offers – plus it’s a good deal cheaper compared to most wedges.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review

Now that you have an idea of the best golf wedges on the market, be sure to get custom fit to maximise the performance benefits on offer.

