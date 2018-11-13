We take a closer look at the best golf waterproofs 2018. Do you own a rainproof jacket that keeps you dry and restriction-free when you swing?

Best Golf Wet Weather Gear 2018

Somewhere along the line, pulling on a set of waterproofs didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered.

We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the waterproofs, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable, but there are some stylish options too.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings, well worth checking out further, or trying on for size when you’re out golf shopping.

Galvin Green Alon

Galvin Green’s flagship waterproof jacket is made from Gore-Tex stretch fabric with exclusive C-Knit backer material to ’slide and glide’ over garments worn underneath. The breathability has improved by more than 25 per cent.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS

Made from just five panels and six seams to reduce bulk and increase mobility.

Under Armour Storm Gore-Tex Paclite

UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. Windproof materials help shield you from the elements.

Puma Storm Jacket Pro

This jacket provides breathable waterproof protection to keep you dry and comfortable out on the course.

Ping Zero Gravity Tour

This jacket benefits from Pertex Shield 2.5-layer fabric and is fully seam sealed. It also offers wind protection and is highly breathable, plus has stretch properties to give the wearer increased movement which is perfect during the golf swing.

Mizuno Impermalite F20 Rain

This light and soft waterproof jacket has a popper system for removable arms.

Glenmuir Bosworth

Three- layer stretch interlock long sleeve two tone zip neck windshirt with collar piping detail.