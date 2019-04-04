We take a closer look at the best golf waterproofs 2019. Do you own a rainproof jacket that keeps you dry and restriction-free when you swing?
Best Golf Wet Weather Gear 2019
Somewhere along the line, pulling on a set of waterproofs didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered.
We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the waterproofs, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable, but there are some stylish options too.
We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings, well worth checking out further, or trying on for size when you’re out golf shopping.
Galvin Green Alon
Galvin Green’s flagship waterproof jacket is made from Gore-Tex stretch fabric with exclusive C-Knit backer material to ’slide and glide’ over garments worn underneath. The breathability has improved by more than 25 per cent.
FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS
It is made from just five panels and six seams to reduce bulk and increase mobility.
Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry
Galvin Green’s Ashton Gore-Tex Shakedry jacket is a standalone garment that’s the first streamlined, superlight waterproof jacket of its kind in golf. It’s also the lightest rain jacket ever made by Galvin Green – weighing just 174 grams. This is possible thanks to the unrivalled Gore-Tex membrane being placed on the outside, without a face fabric for the first time.
Galvin Green continues to deliver at the very highest level of golfing attire and this jacket represents the next step in waterproof technology.
Under Armour Storm Gore-Tex Paclite Waterproof Suit
Under Armour is fast-becoming one of the most popular golf apparel brands when it comes to polo shirts and trousers but it looks to have made a statement in the outerwear sector too with its new Storm Gore-Tex Paclite jacket and trousers.
Gore has long set the standard when it comes to waterproof protection with its Gore-Tex membrane, an unseen layer that keeps water out but allows perspiration to escape from inside for maximum comfort.
Under Armour’s Storm Gore-Tex Paclite suit also benefits from its own Storm DWR (Durable Water Resistant) finish, which ensures that water beads off the material when it lands to stop you getting cold and excess weight building up.
Puma Storm Jacket Pro
This jacket provides breathable waterproof protection to keep you dry and comfortable out on the course.
Ping Zero Gravity Tour
This jacket benefits from Pertex Shield 2.5-layer fabric and is fully seam sealed. It also offers wind protection and is highly breathable, plus has stretch properties to give the wearer increased movement which is perfect during the golf swing.
Mizuno Move Tech Full-Zip Jacket
The Mizuno Move Tech Lite full-zip jacket is a bit of a work of art. It’s incredibly lightweight and exceptionally minimal. The 4-way stretch material is so thin that it barely feels you are wearing anything.
Glenmuir Bosworth
Three- layer stretch interlock long sleeve two tone zip neck windshirt with collar piping detail.
Adidas climaproof Rain Jacket
Climaproof woven material provides maximum weather protection, fully seam sealed, mesh-lined. Back ventilation for breathability.
Sunderland Vancouver
A mesh lining adds breathability and comfort; Cuffs with bonded anti-snag velcro cuff adjuster and inner storm cuff; two fleece lined handwarmer pockets.
J. Lindeberg Toto Packable Jacket 2.5 Camo
Brand new this season from J. Lindeberg, this jacket has mesh ventilation systems along with a drawcord for a varied fit. If the camp finish is not to your taste there are other colour ways on offer but we feel this black version will help you stand out from the crowd.
Nike Hyperadapt Storm-Fit Jacket
Constructed from three parts: body, sleeves and the mesh venting, which work together during the swing to help ensure you have no restrictions during rainy rounds. Popular with Nike golf athletes, this is a stylish jacket well worth considering.
ProQuip TourFlex Lite Jacket
A super-lightweight and easily packable jacket made from a dual-knit outer fabric that stretches four ways for maximum mobility.
Galvin Green Austin Gore-Tex Jacket
A full zip jacket with a mesh lining, this product from Galvin Green has a unique rain channel along with two front and two inner pockets.
Callaway Golf Tour 3.0 Jacket
Inspired by the Tour to give golfers full protection in tough weather conditions. Opti-Dri technology transfers moisture away from the body, while Opti-Stretch ensures full mobility to move and swing during play. Features lots of additional design touches, including Callaway Tour heat sealed logos and Callaway branded zip pulls.
Now there’s no excuse for not getting out and playing in all weather conditions; these waterproof jackets really do have you well covered.
