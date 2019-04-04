We take a closer look at the best golf waterproofs 2019. Do you own a rainproof jacket that keeps you dry and restriction-free when you swing?

Best Golf Wet Weather Gear 2019

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Wet Weather Gear on the market.

Somewhere along the line, pulling on a set of waterproofs didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered.

We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the waterproofs, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable, but there are some stylish options too.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings, well worth checking out further, or trying on for size when you’re out golf shopping.

Best Golf Wet Weather Gear 2019

Galvin Green Alon

Galvin Green’s flagship waterproof jacket is made from Gore-Tex stretch fabric with exclusive C-Knit backer material to ’slide and glide’ over garments worn underneath. The breathability has improved by more than 25 per cent.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS

It is made from just five panels and six seams to reduce bulk and increase mobility.

Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry

Galvin Green’s Ashton Gore-Tex Shakedry jacket is a standalone garment that’s the first streamlined, superlight waterproof jacket of its kind in golf. It’s also the lightest rain jacket ever made by Galvin Green – weighing just 174 grams. This is possible thanks to the unrivalled Gore-Tex membrane being placed on the outside, without a face fabric for the first time.

Galvin Green continues to deliver at the very highest level of golfing attire and this jacket represents the next step in waterproof technology.

Under Armour Storm Gore-Tex Paclite Waterproof Suit

Under Armour is fast-becoming one of the most popular golf apparel brands when it comes to polo shirts and trousers but it looks to have made a statement in the outerwear sector too with its new Storm Gore-Tex Paclite jacket and trousers.

Gore has long set the standard when it comes to waterproof protection with its Gore-Tex membrane, an unseen layer that keeps water out but allows perspiration to escape from inside for maximum comfort.

Under Armour’s Storm Gore-Tex Paclite suit also benefits from its own Storm DWR (Durable Water Resistant) finish, which ensures that water beads off the material when it lands to stop you getting cold and excess weight building up.

Puma Storm Jacket Pro

This jacket provides breathable waterproof protection to keep you dry and comfortable out on the course.

Ping Zero Gravity Tour

This jacket benefits from Pertex Shield 2.5-layer fabric and is fully seam sealed. It also offers wind protection and is highly breathable, plus has stretch properties to give the wearer increased movement which is perfect during the golf swing.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Mizuno Move Tech Full-Zip Jacket

The Mizuno Move Tech Lite full-zip jacket is a bit of a work of art. It’s incredibly lightweight and exceptionally minimal. The 4-way stretch material is so thin that it barely feels you are wearing anything.

Glenmuir Bosworth

Three- layer stretch interlock long sleeve two tone zip neck windshirt with collar piping detail.