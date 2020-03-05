We take a closer look at the best golf waterproofs 2020. Do you own a rainproof jacket that keeps you dry and restriction-free when you swing?

Best Golf Wet Weather Gear 2020

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Wet Weather Gear on the market.

Somewhere along the line, pulling on a set of waterproofs didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered.

We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the waterproofs, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable while also looking the part on the fairways.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings that are well worth checking out further or at least trying on for size when you’re out golf shopping.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Galvin Green Archie – RRP £450

The Gore-Tex fabric with C-Knit backer provides a smooth handfeel and can ‘slide & glide’ over garments underneath. Gore-Tex Super stretch inserts on the elbows allow for maximum flexibility while the shoulders have been reinforced with a durable Techsteel fabric for those who prefer to carry.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS – RRP £250

Made from just five panels to reduce bulk and improve mobility. A ThermoLite bonded liner combines with hollow-core fibers to trap air for warmth.

Ping SensorDry 2.5 – RRP £200

This lightweight, windproof jacket is fully seam-sealed throughout, the suit offers advanced levels of waterproof protection and breathability. Features include a two-way centre front zip, two front zipped pockets, an inner security pocket and adjustable hem and cuffs.

Under Armour Storm Gore-Tex Paclite – RRP £200

The Gore-Tex Paclite construction is waterproof, lightweight, windproof and breathable. The brand’s impressive Storm technology repels water, while an action back pleat allows for full range of motion.

Galvin Green Shake Dry – RRP £280

Weighing just 174g, it is Galvin Green’s lightest Gore-Tex jacket, thanks to the membrane being placed on the outside for the first time. Other features include shaped sleeves for easy movement, elastic binding on the cuffs, drawstring at the hem, water-repellent zippers and a chest pocket.

Adidas Climaproof – RRP £129.95

It features seam-sealed Climaproof tech to shield you from the elements. A stand-up collar and hook-and-loop cuffs provide extra coverage.

FootJoy HydroKnit Pullover – RRP £180

An all-in-one pullover made from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that is both stretchable and highly breathable. It is 100 per cent waterproof and also features a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish on the surface of the fabric that beads water away as well as an elastic waistband, adjustable cuffs, an inside pocket for your phone or scorecard and a waterproof chest zipper.

Mizuno Nexlite – RRP £135

This waterproof, breathable jacket seamlessly doubles up as a wind top, with detachable sleeves making it even more versatile. Pack-away pouch ensures minimal storage space.

Proquip Stormforce PX6 Pro – RRP £195

ProQuip’s best men’s rain suit comes with a lifetime waterproof guarantee, four-way stretch fabric, advanced breathability and lots of luxury finishes.

Peter Millar Albatross – RRP £250

The stylish Peter Millar Albatross jacket boasts a three-layer fabric and four-way stretch. The lightweight knit inner layer ensures optimum mobility and comfort. Also boasts a slight drop tail, hidden waist cinch and adjustable cuffs.

Sunderland Vancouver Pro – RRP £120

Features include a mesh lining for comfort, fleece lined handwarmer side pockets, anti-snag velcro bonded cuff adjusters and draw cord adjuster at waist and hem.

BUY NOW (UK): Sunderland Vancouver Pro Jacket from Scottsdale Golf

FootJoy HLV2 – RRP £160

FootJoy’s AW 2019 line includes the next generation of HydroLite; HLV2 which builds on the performance and success of its predecessor and improves it with an all new fabric which is 15 per cent lighter, with significantly more stretch.

Puma Storm Jacket Pro

This jacket provides breathable waterproof protection to keep you dry and comfortable out on the course.