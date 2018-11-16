When the weather turns cooler and the wind whips up, you need a garment that will shield you from the gusts but not one that will hamper your swing. Here we look at some of the best wind tops on the market in 2018

Best Golf Wind Tops 2018

Take a look at our list of the Best Golf Wind Tops 2018 below.

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet are able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you.

When the wind gusts hard, as it often does in this country, you need something to protect you from the squalls. You don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes. Here we look at some of the best wind tops that are on the market in 2018. These tops will protect you but still help you maintain a consistent core temperature and swing with freedom.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Under Armour Storm Daytona Wind Top

made using spacer fleece construction, Under Armour have used internal air pockets to trap warm air inside the jacket without sacrificing any breathability.

Nike Golf Hypershield Wind Top

A lightweight and stylish jacket, Nike and its Hypershield technology have created a top that excels in the wind and rain.

PUMA Golf Midweight 1/4 Zip Fleece Wind Top

PUMA is up there with the best in terms of its range of athletic/sporty garments. warmCELL technology helps retain heat close to the body for optimum comfort, so there’s more on offer besides the good looks.

Calvin Klein Block Windshirt

Thanks to breathable Insul-lite fabric, this offering from Calvin Klein is lightweight and yet gives insulation from the wind.

Galvin Green Lennox Wind Top

Galvin’s Lennox Interface-1 is totally windproof, water repellent and highly breathable. The Gore fabric construction combines a tight-knit polyester outer layer with a polyurethane membrane and a soft inside. You get what you pay for…

Oscar Jacobson Pock Course Jacket Wind Top

This mid-layer garment from Oscar Jacobson is designed with a natural stretch to give you freedom and confidence to swing with ease. The modern colour blocking is certainly a winning style.

FootJoy Contrast Chill-Out Wind Top

Whether you opt for the Charcoal/Red (above) or Black/Cobalt, these fresh new colours have made FootJoy’s whole new range even more desirable. This is a high-performing mid layer in an appealing modern style.