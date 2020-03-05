When the weather turns cooler and the wind whips up, you need a garment that will shield you from the gusts but not one that will hamper your swing. Here we look at some of the best wind tops on the market in 2020

Best Golf Wind Tops 2020

Take a look at our list of the Best Golf Wind Tops 2020 has to offer below.

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet are able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you.

When the wind gusts hard, as it often does in this country, you need something to protect you from the squalls. You don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes. Here we look at some of the best wind tops that are on the market in 2020. These tops will protect you but still help you maintain a consistent core temperature and swing with freedom.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

FootJoy Jersey Chest Stripe Chill-Out Pullover – RRP £70

Part of the Montauk Collection, this pullover is engineered with a smooth jersey knit fabric for superior feel and comfort. The four-way stretch shell helps keep your core warm while allowing free range of motion throughout the golf swing.

Galvin Green Lincoln – RRP £190

A half-zip jacket in Interface-1 fabric that can be worn 95 out of 100 rounds. The versatile and lightweight garment is extremely soft and stretchy, totally windproof, water repellent and highly breathable. Elasticated sleeve cuffs and an elastic drawstring at the bottom edge ensures a comfortable fit when playing golf. Comes in seven colours.

Adidas Frostguard Zip Jacket – RRP £89.95

As well as flashing heather details on the front, it’s built to trap in your body’s natural heat for warmth and comfort. Contrast quilting on the upper front and back adds a stylish look. Also boasts a doubleknit-hydrophilic finish to keep rain at bay.

BUY NOW (US): Adidas Frostguard Zip Jacket from Worldwide Golf Shops

Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket – RRP £130

A hybrid jacket engineered for core warmth and wind protection. Zoned PrimaLoft Silver Active Insulation combines with lightweight, stretch outer fabric, high levels of breathability and a water-resistant finish.

Under Armour Storm Windstrike 1/2 Zip – RRP £70

Made from a light but tough stretch-woven fabric to shield you from the elements. Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability while four-way stretch moves with you in every direction.

Puma Preston 1/4 Zip – RRP £65

The Preston 1/4 Zip utilizes the softest, breathable fabric, making this a player’s go-to for performance, warmth and style for those cool days on course. Fabricated using Warm Cell technology to retain heat close to the body when exterior temperature drops

BUY NOW (US): Puma Preson 1/4 Zip from Worldwide Golf Shops

Mizuno Tech Shield Jacket – RRP £115

Tech Shield is a knitted material with weather-proofing and stretch properties. It also features Mizuno Move Tech to guarantee full freedom of movement, has a new look this season and comes in black or grey.

Proquip Tornado – RRP £69

This lightweight thermal fleece mid layer is made with a responsive stretch fabric and an athletic fit for style as well as freedom of movement.

Travis Mathew Road Soda Jacket – RRP £99.99

A full zip, outerwear garment constructed with Prestige 777 – Pure Performance fabric for quick-drying functionality, moisture management, wrinkle resistance and enhanced stretch properties. Finished with drawcord adjuster hem, partially elasticated cuffs, front hand pockets and chin guard.