Best GolfBuddy Rangefinders

In the market for a new rangefinder?

Here we talk you through the range of products offered from GolfBuddy, one of the big players in the rangefinder market, to help you pick out which model is best for your game.

Whether it’s a laser, a GPS device or watch, GolfBuddy has you covered with lots of different options at various price points.

GolfBuddy Aim L10V Rangefinder

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer. This combines with three targeting modes – standard, scan and pin – and 6 x magnification to ensure precision and clarity of results through the wider LCD screen. Additionally it comes with a slope on/off option to provide increased accuracy for various elevations.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $299.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £269.99

GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder

The Laser 1 and Laser 1S provide laser measuring performance at a lower price point. Both models are lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design. They offer 6 x magnification and a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements, and feature three different targeting modes standard, scan, and pin. With vibration option to confirm target lock and a one-click scan feature, simplicity of use is at the heart of the design. The Laser 1S differs by featuring a Slope function to account for any slope in the terrain between golfer and target.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $189.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £199.99

GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch

The Aim series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums it up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages. In terms of innovation, features include a full-colour 1.3” touch screen display, plus green undulation and slope-adjusted distance readings (where available) to give the golfer better, real-life views and more control around the course. There are also excellent new zoom in/out functions around the green.

GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $179

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £249.99

Golf Buddy VTX GPS

Pre-loaded with over 38,000 courses, the Golf Buddy VTX handheld GPS comes with a number of new features, including voice audio and Bluetooth connectivity. Distances are clearly displayed to the front, middle and back of green, as well as hazards, giving golfers a thorough picture of what lies ahead on every hole. It helps users to plot their way around virtually any course they tee it up on with the main distances well covered. Should the user stray off line, Golf Buddy’s Dynamic Green View will adjust to provide an accurate yardage, so there’s no guesswork involved or uncertainty when stood over the ball.

Golf Buddy VTX Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

GolfBuddy Voice 2 Golf GPS

The Voice2 offers audio distances to the front, middle and back of the green. At just 4.5cm square, it can be easily clipped to a belt or cap, or kept in your pocket. It’s water resistant, has a 14 hour battery life and also shows yardages on the screen.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $119.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £99.99

Golf Buddy Aim V10 Voice Handheld GPS

Offering up yardages on over 40,000 courses, the Aim V10 Voice offers Bluetooth for wireless automatic course updates and the ability to cast your yardages to any Bluetooth enabled smart device. It gives both visual and audio distance readings to the front/center/back of the green and has up to 12 hours battery life in golf mode.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £119.99

GolfBuddy WTX Golf GPS Watch

If you want lots of functionality at a non-premium price point, the WTX is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above. You also get dynamic green view for accurate distances from your approach, as well as moveable pin positions for laser-like accuracy.

GolfBuddy WTX GPS Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $225

GolfBuddy BB5 GPS Wrist Band

The world’s first golf GPS band is slimmer and lighter than a watch and displays its front, middle and back yardages via a tickertape-style LED dot display. Using the BB5, golfers can also measure their shot distances, record the number of steps they take and tell the time.

GolfBuddy BB5 Review

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £149.99

