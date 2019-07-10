Best Golfing Base Layers 2019 - We take a look at the most functional and comfortable base layers available from the top brands in 2019

Best Golfing Base Layers 2019

Take a look at our list of the Best Golfing Base Layers of 2019.

The base layer has become as staple of any serious golfer’s wardrobe. And they’re not just for the very coldest conditions. A good base layer can actually act to cool the body in challenging weathers and it can provide protection from the sun as well as excellent support to the muscles of the arms and the core.

The right base layer could help you to feel more comfortable on course and improve your scoring as a result. Below we highlight some of the best base layers on the market. As Meghan Trainor famously sang, it’s “all about that base!”

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Golfing Base Layers 2019

Under Armour Mock Base Layer

Under Armour’s Dual-layer ColdGear fabric ensures you stay warm. This material also provides a moisture transport system so you’ll stay perfectly dry and comfortable, whilst the 4-way stretch fabrication ensures you can swing without feeling restricted.

Nike Golf Cool Base Layer

It’s not all about keeping warm, sometimes it’s the opposite effect you want your base layer to perform. This garment features an innovative fabric which offers cooling to keep you comfortable in warm conditions.

PUMA Golf Warm Base Layer

warmCELL fabric retains heat close to your body so you stay warm in the cold temperatures. The PUMA Cat logo on the collar is a nice touch, whilst the stretchy fabric works with your golf swing.

J.Lindeberg Bello Slim Soft Compression Base Layer

Featuring their classic JL logo, this garment has anti-odour treatment on the fabric and is designed to keep your warm in cold weather, but cool as well.

FootJoy Seamless Thermal Base Layer

This base layer is designed specifically with the golfer in mind. It delivers a non-restricting feel and its exclusive ProDry fabrication keeps you feeling dry and comfortable.

BOSS Pollan Pro Black Base Layer

One of the more premium base layer brands, BOSS offers up this garment for when the weather takes a turn.

Stuburt Urban Essentials Base Layer

Golf Monthly Instruction

This is a garment that’s very soft to the skin. It’s lightweight and the composition of fabric allows great freedom of movement.

adidas Golf climawarm Ladies Base Layer

The climawarm fabric allows any moisture to evaporate, whilst providing warmth and superb freedom of movement. The stylish design features rib-detailing at the hem and cuffs.

Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Base Layer

Key to the effectiveness of this garment is the Reactor fabric which has soft, brushed “nodes” for the right amount of warmth that breathes as you move. Give yourself a flash of colour, too, with the bold red.