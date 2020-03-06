Best Golfing Base Layers 2020 - We take a look at the most functional and comfortable base layers available from the top brands in 2020
Best Golfing Base Layers 2020
Take a look at our list of the Best Golfing Base Layers of 2020.
The base layer has become as staple of any serious golfer’s wardrobe. And they’re not just for the very coldest conditions. A good base layer can actually act to cool the body in challenging weathers and it can provide protection from the sun as well as excellent support to the muscles of the arms and the core.
The right base layer could help you to feel more comfortable on course and improve your scoring as a result. Below we highlight some of the best base layers on the market. As Meghan Trainor famously sang, it’s “all about that base!”
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Under Armour Mock Base Layer
Under Armour’s Dual-layer ColdGear fabric ensures you stay warm. This material also provides a moisture transport system so you’ll stay perfectly dry and comfortable, whilst the 4-way stretch fabrication ensures you can swing without feeling restricted.
Galvin Green Elmo Base Layer 2020
Latest knitting techniques and hi- tech fibres are used to produce a light, airy material for optimum warmth, comfort and breathability
Nike Golf Cool Base Layer
It’s not all about keeping warm, sometimes it’s the opposite effect you want your base layer to perform. This garment features an innovative fabric which offers cooling to keep you comfortable in warm conditions.
PUMA Golf Warm Base Layer 2020
warmCELL fabric retains heat close to your body so you stay warm in the cold temperatures. The PUMA Cat logo on the collar is a nice touch, whilst the stretchy fabric works with your golf swing.
- BUY NOW (UK): Puma Golf Warm Base Layer 2020 from TrendyGolf for £30
J.Lindeberg Aello Slim Soft Compression Base Layer
Featuring their classic JL logo, this garment has anti-odour treatment on the fabric and is designed to keep your warm in cold weather, but cool as well.
- BUY NOW (UK): J.Lindeberg Aello Slim Soft Compression Base Layer from Trendygolf for £65
- BUY NOW (US): J.Lindeberg Aello Base Layer from Worldwide Golf Shops for $94.99
FootJoy Seamless Thermal Base Layer
This base layer is designed specifically with the golfer in mind. It delivers a non-restricting feel and its exclusive ProDry fabrication keeps you feeling dry and comfortable.
BOSS Pollan Pro Black Base Layer
One of the more premium base layer brands, BOSS offers up this garment for when the weather takes a turn.
Stuburt Urban Essentials Base Layer
This is a garment that’s very soft to the skin. It’s lightweight and the composition of fabric allows great freedom of movement.
adidas Golf climawarm Ladies Base Layer
The climawarm fabric allows any moisture to evaporate, whilst providing warmth and superb freedom of movement. The stylish design features rib-detailing at the hem and cuffs.
Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Base Layer
Key to the effectiveness of this garment is the Reactor fabric which has soft, brushed “nodes” for the right amount of warmth that breathes as you move. Give yourself a flash of colour, too, with the bold red.
Mizuno Breath Thermo Base Layer
This garment is engineered with Mizuno’s Breath Thermo yarn, which generates heat using trace amounts of vapour released from the body.
Galvin Green Ebbot Base Layer
Advanced knitting techniques and hi-tech fibres provide warmth without bulk, while being able to transport moisture away from the body.
Peak Performance Skyline Zip Top Cobalt
Designed to remove moisture away from the body, Peak Performance’s Skyline Zip Top base layer has a distinctive design and functionality to boot.
J. Lindeberg Soft Compression
The Damien from J.Lindeberg is the ultimate soft compression garment. It features flatlock seams for ultimate wearing comfort as well as being moisture wicking, quick dry and offering UV protection.
ProQuip Performance Base Layer
ProQuip base layers are unisex garments. They are extremely breathable, acting like a second skin, drawing moisture away to ensure maximum comfort.
A base layer can greatly increase your comfort on the golf course and it’s not just about extra warmth in cooler conditions. The compression top delivers extra stability and support to the muscles. Moisture wicking fabrics can help take sweat away from the body and technical fabrics protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays.
