Do you struggle with your long irons? We take a closer look at the best hybrid golf clubs for high handicappers

Best Hybrid Golf Clubs For High Handicappers

You should never be too proud to accept a bit of help – because this game can be hard. Manufacturers are well aware of this, of course, which is why they design clubs for golfers of all levels. If clubs are easier to hit, it stands to reason that you’ll enjoy the game more.

We have identified the best golf hybrids on the market, but here we narrow it down to those models that will appeal more to the high handicap player and/or beginners.

Typically, hybrids are designed to help high handicappers hit better approach shots from long range. However, many top professionals opt for a hybrid over a long iron because they’re also benefitting from the same advantages.

If you’re a high handicapper, you’re going to benefit from a hybrid that offers more forgiveness, and you want a model that inspires confidence when you look down – which you’re not necessarily getting with a long iron or a compact hybrid model.

The good news is that you have plenty of options – so let’s take a closer look at the best hybrid golf clubs for high handicappers…

Best Hybrid Golf Clubs For High Handicappers

Callaway Mavrik Max Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Plenty of loft options

– £249 a potential barrier for those new to the game

Callaway has designed this hybrid for the ‘super game improver’. Jailbreak and Face Cup Technology help by delivering more speed across the entire face, so users should find that even their mis-hits travel good distances.

Whilst the standard Mavrik model also offers impressive forgiveness levels, the Max version, with its oversized head, is more likely to appeal to those who need help launching the ball high. That said, we recommend trying both to see which one suits you best.

TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue

+ Confidence-inspiring and easy to align at address

+ Effective from various lies

– Not adjustable for loft

TaylorMade’s SIM Max Rescue incorporates V Steel technology into a hybrid for the first time. For the user, this means they should benefit from improved turf interaction and reduced friction when playing from various lies.

Meanwhile, a reshaped leading edge further improves playability and strikes conditions, whilst a more rounded toe and adjusted face angle gives golfers that confidence-inspiring shape that’s important no matter what your level, but particularly for high handicappers.

With Twist Face and Speed Pocket technologies also offering improved performance and forgiveness across the entire face, high handicappers are given every chance to play better shots.

It’s also worth noting that Dustin Johnson recently won with two SIM Max hybrids in the bag – so it’s clearly not a club that only appeals to high handicappers.

Honma XP-1 Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Vizard shafts help provide additional swing speed

– High price point a potential barrier

This hand-crafted XP-1 hybrid from Japanese brand Honma is a game-improvement hybrid which, like like the driver, fairway woods and irons, is built in an easy-to-square, draw-biased design. In addition, the ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed, a high launch trajectory and responsive feel.

Engineered with a Double Slot Sole like the driver, it increases ball speed for longer carries, whilst a 42g weight pad in the rear of the head assist with launch and forgiveness. The price tag may be a barrier for some, but there’s no disputing the performance gains on offer for anyone who puts one of these in the bag.

Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid

+ Good value for money at £179

+ Forgiving through the turf, even on heavy strikes

– Stepped crown design might not suit your eye

Cleveland has manufactured a number of popular hybrids over the years, and we believe its Halo hybrid could be another success story. Gliderails help provide more speed with improved turf interaction, whilst a redesigned HiBore Crown pushes the CG low and deep for a low spin.

It means high handicappers should find this club very easy to launch. If you’re looking for a ‘fuss free’ hybrid, this could well suit you perfectly.

Wilson Staff D7 Hybrid

+ Versatile from different lies

+ Fast feel from the face translates into competitive distance

– Lightweight feel won’t work for everyone

If you’re looking for extra yardage, Wilson Staff’s D7 hybrid should feature on your list of clubs to try. This game-improvement hybird is light and easy to swing, so users should be able to generate more clubhead speed.

Meanwhile, a thin, hot face insert, made from high-strength maraging steel, provides feel and additional ball speed. In terms of price, at £129 it sits at the lower end of the market, but for a good number of high handicappers it will provide exactly what they need.

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Hybrid

+ Generates impressive speed

+ Visual appeal

– Offset hosel won’t appeal to everyone

Here’s another option for those golfers whose main preference is more yards. Engineered from lighter components, those golfers with slower swing speeds could find their game transformed with one of these in the bag.

A new lightweight crown and a five-gram lighter shaft means weight has been saved, which helps from a speed perspective, whilst a low profile and shallow face design lowers the CG for higher launch. Looks are important for golfers, too, and whilst it’s not the striking blue that will help you to turn the club over, they’re a smart addition to the bag.

Benross Evolution R Hybrid

+ £105 an attractive price for those on a stricter budget

+ Adjustable loft bolsters versatility

– Head might be a little too compact for some

The beauty of hybrids is that they can get the ball moving forward from the type of lie high handicappers typically struggle from. The wide sole in this club minimises unwanted turf interaction and makes it a lot easier to hit from awkward lies.

Elsewhere, the CT Response Channel helps to boost ball speeds across the face, minimising ball speed drop off in those strikes that don’t find the centre. It also features an eight-point adjustable hosel, whilst a dense rear Weight Cell moves the CG position low and back in the head fo help golfers generate a high launch.

There’s no lack of technology involved in this club, and for high handicappers – and those on a stricter budget – it’s certainly one to consider.

Titleist TS2 Hybrid

+ Traditional aesthetics

+ Sits beautifully at address

– Glossy crown does produce sun glare

Hybrids need to be versatile and easy to hit, and having put the Titleist TS2 through its paces, we can safely say it’s one of the best on the market. It features a large but by no means chunky profile, whilst white grooves help amplify the alignment of the face.

The TS3 version is more compact, so for anyone who prefers their hybrids to be more wood-like in shape, it’s the TS2 with its wider sole which will hold more appeal.

Titleist TS2 Hybrid Review

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Hybrid

+ Wide soles and thick toplines inspire confidence

+ Easy to launch

– Offset look at address may put off some golfers

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 hybrid shares many of the same technologies as the driver, as well as additional offset to promote a straighter flight. The hybrids incorporate dual MIM’ed (Metal Injected Moulding) tungsten weights into the sole to further enhance launch and trajectory. Meanwhile, Jailbreak bars boost ball speed.

This is a distance-boosting hybrid, but one that also offers plenty of forgiveness. For anyone who struggles with a slice, the B21 is well worth trying. With the Mavrik line, specifically the standard model and the Max version, high handicappers have the choice of three really solid hybrids in Callaway’s range.

You might also want to find out more about the best golf hybrids on the market. For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.