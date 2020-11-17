We take a look at the best irons for low handicappers in this piece.

Best Irons For Low Handicappers

Regardless of handicap, every single golfer needs to have the best golf irons for them.

Low handicappers seeking to make improvements in their games will look for opportunities to make adjustments of fine tuning to maximise their potential.

When it comes to iron play, improving distance control and reducing dispersion could help a low handicapper produce better and more consistent scoring.

For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a shiny set of elegant new blades. Not only do they look fantastic, but they also deliver the ultimate in feel and control.

Many low handicappers choose to play blades as they offer the greatest level of workability. With a blade, you can shape the ball in either direction, and control ball flight to suit the wind conditions.

Alternatively, a compact iron with a little more forgiveness might just offer the perfect blend of control and consistency.

You may have had a chance to look at our ultimate guide to the best irons on the market, or you might have looked at our advice on the best golf blade irons out there.

Here we’re focusing on the best irons for low handicappers.

Titleist T100 Irons

+ Classic shape and look

+ Great blend of attributes

– Won’t suit purists or high handicappers

One of the best Titleist irons out right now, the T100 irons have been designed to appeal to better players seeking a classic compact shape whilst still benefiting from a degree of forgiveness.

They feature traditional players’ iron lofts in a forged cavity construction.

The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness.

It looks like the old Titileist 718 CB model at address thanks to being a bit more compact on the top rail, but has even more forgiveness on offer to rescue a poor strike. It feels noticeably solid and soft at impact and the extra camber on the sole helps it glide through the turf a little more easily.

We enjoyed the T100s in testing and particularly found the longer irons easy to hit with good launch, consistent ball speeds and tight dispersion.

This is a good, compact iron for better players looking for a blend of control and consistency.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1224.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

Ping Blueprint Irons

+ Exceptional Feel

+ Highly workable

– Not the most forgiving

The Ping Blueprint is a very attractive, blade-style iron that’s been fully forged from 8620 carbon steel. In fact, we think this might be Ping’s most aesthetically pleasing club.

With shorter blade length, less offset and narrower sole widths than any other Ping iron, this is really a club for the best ball strikers.

The one-piece forging involved in constructing the Ping blueprint makes for very tight tolerance control and that means maximum consistency when it comes to distance control.

The machined tungsten toe screw weight and internal heel weight allow for precise swing weight tuning while the hydropearl finish reduces glare on sunny days.

In testing we found, once you find a rhythm, even though the hitting area is relatively small, the results are pleasing and it’s extremely easy to shape the ball and manipulate flight.

It’s a true blade that will suit the best players only, but for those seeking a great looking club and maximum workability, it’s well worth considering.

US Buy Now at Fairway Golf USA for $1,700

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £1,199

Mizuno JPX921 Tour Irons

+ Soft and pure feel

+ Tour shape

– Not as forgiving as JPX921

An iron that also features in our best Mizuno irons guide, these Tour inspired irons have been designed to provide precise distance control for the better player.

The JPX921 Tour maintains its predecessor’s fusion of precision with stability from off-centre strikes.

Mizuno’s Stability Frame with toe bias weighting promotes a longer, straighter and more consistent ball flight while the pearl brush finish reduces glare.

Grain Flow Forged HD from 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon steel, the JPX921 Tour delivers an identifiable and classic Mizuno feel.

The shorter irons feature a narrower sole for improved turf interaction while a thicker cavity pad throughout the set, evolving from Mizuno’s study of vibration patterns, produces a harmonic impact that can be felt for a fraction longer.

Better players will enjoy the workability on offer with these irons.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £879

Callaway Mavrik Pro Irons

+ Good workability

+ Aesthetically appealing

– Not as forgiving as Mavrik and Mavrik Max

The Callaway Mavrik Pro iron is a thing of beauty with its lighter satin chrome finish and players’ profile behind the ball. With its compact shape, the Pro is aimed at mid and low handicap players looking to have a little more control but still benefit from the impressive technologies featured in the Mavrik range.

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

But with classic shape and clean lines, the Mavrik Pro is a far more workable iron than the Mavrik or Mavrik Max. With thinner topline and sole for more precise striking, better players will enjoy the feel as well as the performance.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf from $749.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £659

TaylorMade P7MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking iron

+ Great workability

– Sharp leading edge places premium on ball striking.

The sleek TaylorMade P7MB irons is a true muscleback that boasts a thin top line, narrow sole and minimal offset.

It is forged from 1025 carbon steel with a machine-milled face comprised of the most aggressive score lines in a TaylorMade iron for the ultimate in shot making and control.

A mirrored surface across the backbar allows light to reflect in multiple dimensions while the geometrical positioning of the backbar also delivers precise CG placement and mass properties for optimal performance.

As used by Rory McIlroy this iron has proved popular with Tour players.

We found the P7MB to be surprisingly forgiving in testing. One of the most playable blades/musclebacks we’ve tried. The feel off the face is buttery soft and looks are stunning. Truly one of the best models out right now let alone one of the best TaylorMade irons on the market.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $1399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

Titleist 620MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking club

+ Ultimate for feel and shot-making

– Not forgiving

Titleist’s real players’ irons, the 620MB is a one-piece forged muscleback that delivers sleek and simple looks as well as tremendous feel and feedback.

The muscleback design produces a tour-proven flight that is workable and controllable.

The Centre of Gravity locations have been designed to allow for shot-making and to deliver responsive feedback.

We found the feel off the face to be supremely smooth and we enjoyed the penetrating ball flight from good strikes.

It has to be said, this is really only a club for the best golfers, but those with the necessary ball-striking skills will get a great deal out of it.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf from $1399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

Cobra King Forged MB Irons

+ Great feel

+ Striking looks

– Not the most forgiving

The Cobra King Forged MB Irons have been designed for ultimate precision, shot-shaping and scoring. The irons undergo a 5-step forging process that delivers precise shaping, a more refined grain structure, and superior feel.

Created in conjunction with Rickie Fowler, the irons have a classic blade shape delivers a compact look preferred by better players and increases precision and workability to optimize scoring. CNC milling delivers the most precise face and groove structures possible for improved spin and trajectory.

Two tungsten inserts are strategically positioned on the toe and in the centre of the club head for added forgiveness, feel and trajectory control.

Cobra’s Diamondized Black Metal (DBM) finish is Cobra’s most durable, visually appealing, black satin finish that diffuses sunlight, helping to maintain a sleek look over a long period of time, while offering extreme resistance to wear for longer lasting, better-looking irons.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £729

Honma TW 747 Rose Proto Blade Irons

+ Beautifully forged

+ Great feedback

– Limited edition

One of the best looking blade irons out there at the moment, the master craftsmen in Japan have created these irons through traditional Japanese forging. The result is a blade that has an upright, playable feel, and a slightly narrower sole width.

They’ve been designed to deliver the precise level of control demanded by the better player and they offer tremendous feel and feedback.

They’re also excellent in terms of distance control and we’re impressed with how easy it is to shape and flight the ball with these blades.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £1,159

PXG 0311 ST Irons

+ Great buttery feel

+ Superb control

– Pricey

PXG’s latest bladed irons are designed for accomplished and highly skilled golfers. A pure tour blade, 0311 ST Irons feature PXG’s signature Perimeter Weighting Technology, a narrow sole design, and compact blade length for pure performance and workability.

They offer tremendous control and a wonderful buttery feel at impact.

Players looking to shape and flight the ball and to maintain maximum control will enjoy hitting these irons.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £4,080

