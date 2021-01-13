Huge savings on big brands like TaylorMade, Callaway and more in the January sales

Best January Sale Golf Deals – UK Lockdown Savings

Whilst we’re all stuck at home daydreaming about playing golf there are some superb deals to take advantage of in the January sales.

Lots of new products are being released this month, meaning that some of the best 2020 gear is on sale.

Right now you’ll find huge savings on the 2020 SIM and Mavrik ranges from TaylorMade and Callaway with Scottsdale Golf.

American Golf is also offering customers an additional 20% off sale items when you register for a free American Golf Club Account.

There’s also massive savings on putters, rangefinders and plenty of other items – check out the best deals below: