We take a look at some of our favourite golf shoes designed for kids and junior players.

Best Kids Golf Shoes

You have done the hard bit, you have got your child interested in golf. Now you have to try and keep them interested and one way we have found is to make their golfing experience as easy and as comfortable as possible, whether that be through equipment that helps them hit the ball far and high, or through cool golf gear.

One such avenue is to make sure they have the best golf shoes available because if they have a pair that slip and slide, give them blisters, and look drab and stereotypically ‘golfy’ then they might not want to go back to the driving range or golf club to play again.

Here is where we come in, as below we have taken a look at some of the best kids golf shoes from brands like FootJoy, Adidas, Puma and many more, that have all the performance necessary to keep your child’s feet comfortable, and yet they can also show off their cool new shoes to their friends.

Best Kids Golf Shoes

Adidas CP Traxion Shoes

Sizes: 2-5

Colours: 1

+ Handles all elements

+ Lightweight and modern design

– Only one colour to choose from

Kids like to play sports in every kind of weather so putting them in a pair of golf shoes that can deal with rain, wind, mud, sleet, snow and whatever Mother Nature conjures up is crucial.

Therefore that makes these Adidas CP Traxion shoes an excellent model to consider. Designed for breathable, water-repellent protection from wet weather, they also feature soft cushioning for comfort and sound grip thanks to the six cleats.

Skechers Junior Go Golf Blaster Shoes

Sizes: 2-6

Colours: 2

+ Two modern and colourful designs

+ Replaceable spikes

– Price is higher than others on this list

In these Blaster shoes Skechers has implemented much of the technology you would see on larger models making them a top performer on this list. For example they come with Skechers H2GO Shield waterproof protection, GOGA Max cushioning and the added element of replaceable Softspikes is a nice touch given kids’ ability to lose things with ease.

Under Armour Spieth 4 Junior Shoes

Sizes: 3-5

Colours: 1

+ Tour player connection

+ Cool, modern styling

– Only one colour to choose from

He may have been struggling form wise for a while now but Jordan Spieth is still a well-known and famous name in the game of golf so any product with his name affixed to it is sure to grab kids’ attention. These shoes give excellent performance too because the Gore-Tex construction makes them totally waterproof, the EVA footbed adds comfort, and the Rotational Spikes keep feet planted and stable.

FootJoy Pro/SL Junior Shoes

Sizes: 1-6

Colours: 1

+ All the benefits of Pro/SL in a smaller package

+ Comfortable

– Supple leather does scuff quite easily

The Pro/SL from FootJoy has been one of the most popular golf shoes in the game for a while now and it is not hard to see why. Outstanding performance coupled with a modern design makes it an excellent choice for your kid.

Nike Roshe G Junior Shoes

Sizes: 2-7

Colours: 5

+ Perfect for activities on and off the golf course

+ Several cool colour choices to choose from

– Perhaps sacrificing grip compared to other models

The Roshe design of shoe is one of Nike’s most popular lines in the younger generation and they have combined that into the golfing sector with these Roshe G Junior shoes. That makes them perfect to use not just on the golf course but everywhere else too, and the soft, flexible foam designed to give comfort throughout the day adds to that allure.

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Junior Shoes

Sizes: 1-7

Colours: 2

+ Combination of sporty, sophisticated design

+ Extremely comfortable

– A more muted aesthetic compared to others

These Ignite Pwradapt Junior shoes are just like the men’s version in a lot of beneficial ways. First things first comfort is clear and apparent thanks to the Ignite Foam and the soft tongue section. Second the athletic and sporty look of the shoe has remained which kids’ are sure to find appealing, and yet the presence of some leather sections add a touch of class to the design too.

Inesis Golf Grip Waterproof Shoes

Sizes: 1-5

Colours: 2

+ Walking comfort

+ Excellent value

– Durability could be an issue further down the line

Inesis golf products are a byword for fantastic value and the same can be said of the shoes. They perform well and do everything a good golf shoe should at a low price point. What we liked about these kids shoes in particular were the little details; like the faded colour change on the mid-section of the shoe, the 2-year waterproof warranty, and the pieces of technology designed for comfort and stability that would look at home on a shoe triple the price.

For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.