Best Laser Rangefinders 2018

Laser rangefinders give golfers pinpoint flag accuracy and that’s one of the reasons many golfers favour them over more simplistic GPS watches and other smaller units.

They also usually run on batteries and so can be left in your bag between games for a much more hassle-free user experience than GPS units, which need regular charging.

If you’re specifically on the lookout for a new laser rangefinder, we’ve got you covered with this guide to the best models on the market in 2018. They do come at a cost, but then so does a new top-end driver, and some of the new technology is a life-saver out on the course.

Below are some of our favourites.

Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Laser Rangefinder

GM Says: Compared to other lasers we’ve tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you’ve measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features what Bushnell calls Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient (legal for non-competitive golf only), effortless. It means you’re getting two lasers in one, and you can’t argue with that. There’s no need to worry either, because this unit still conforms to the Rules of Golf.

Nikon Coolshot 80 VR Laser Rangefinder

GM Says: This laser’s Vibration-Reduction function keeps the target stable in the viewfinder to reduce measuring errors. It appeals for a number of reasons, not least because it’s so compact and sits comfortably in your hand – something that sounds simple, but is crucially important. The display is simple, easy to see and is assisted by a focus underneath the eyepiece.

Garmin Approach Z80

GM Says: The Approach Z80 provides 2-D overlays for both full-colour Course View and Green View detail through the lens. When looking through the viewfinder, a full-colour 2-D Course View mapping is displayed on the left-hand side of the lens view, showing distances to hazards and the green. The flag finder feature will lock on the flag and give precise distances to the pin. The Laser Range Arc will be drawn on the green at the distance ranged to the flag, so the golfer can see if the pin is in the front, middle, or back of the green. The arc can also be used to see what else is in play when ranging other targets on the course. There’s also a PlaysLike Distance feature that accounts for slopes and Pin Pointer feature, which points to the middle of the green on blind shots.

Bushnell Hybrid

GM Says: The Bushnell Hybrid combines laser and GPS yardages together. Exact distances to the pin are provided through the Hybrid’s laser function powered by a CR2 battery, while a GPS display on the side, powered by a USB rechargeable lithium ion battery, delivers front, middle and back yardages to help when golfers have blind shots or need quicker, more general information. The Hybrid also boasts PinSeeker with Jolt Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.

GolfBuddy LR7 Laser Rangefinder

GM Says: The latest laser from GolfBuddy has four modes, including the new Pin Finder mode where a vibration delivers instant feedback on flag location. Housed in a compact, ergonomic body and weighing just 218g, it fits snugly in the hand. Most importantly, it also provides accurate distances to +/- 1 yard with the touch of a button. Its clean design adds to its overall appeal, as does the stylish case and lanyard that come as standard.

Bushnell Pro X2 Laser Rangefinder

GM Says: Another strong offering from Bushnell, this unit sits at the top end of the rangefinder market, but there’s a reason for this. It has both Slope-Switch Technology to give golfers slope compensated distances, plus an impressive range up to 1,300 yards. Within this range it locks on to flags inside 450 yards, which are rapidly picked out from the background. The vidid red crosshairs are also a fantastic option on overcast days.