Best Laser Rangefinders 2019

Laser rangefinders give golfers pinpoint flag accuracy and that’s one of the reasons many golfers favour them over more simplistic GPS watches and other smaller units.

They also usually run on batteries and so can be left in your bag between games for a much more hassle-free user experience than GPS units, which need regular charging.

If you’re specifically on the lookout for a new laser rangefinder, we’ve got you covered with this guide to the best models on the market in 2019. They do come at a cost, but then so does a new top-end driver, and some of the new technology is a life-saver out on the course.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Bushnell Tour V4 Shift



GM Says: Compared to other lasers we’ve tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you’ve measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features what Bushnell calls Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient (legal for non-competitive golf only), effortless. It means you’re getting two lasers in one, and you can’t argue with that. There’s no need to worry either, because this unit still conforms to the Rules of Golf.

Nikon Coolshot 80 VR



GM Says: This laser’s Vibration-Reduction function keeps the target stable in the viewfinder to reduce measuring errors. It appeals for a number of reasons, not least because it’s so compact and sits comfortably in your hand – something that sounds simple, but is crucially important. The display is simple, easy to see and is assisted by a focus underneath the eyepiece.

GolfBuddy Laser 1

GM Says: The Laser 1 and Laser 1S provide laser measuring performance at a lower price point. Both models are lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design. They offer 6 x magnification and a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements, and feature three different targeting modes standard, scan, and pin.

With vibration option to confirm target lock and a one-click scan feature, simplicity of use is at the heart of the design. The Laser 1S differs by featuring a Slope function to account for any slope in the terrain between golfer and target.

Bushnell Pro XE

GM Says: Laser rangefinders now offer even more features than ever before and none personify this trend better than the Bushnell Pro XE. There are many factors that influence the distance the ball will travel and how far the pin is away from you. The new Pro XE takes even more of these into account, including temperature and altitude as well as Slope, to give you an unprecedented level of accuracy on compensated yardages. Admittedly these features aren’t legal for competition use, but a button on the side quickly and easily disables them for your monthly medal.

In tournament play, you can benefit from the improved PinSeeker with Visual Jolt feature, on which a red ring now appears through the viewfinder along with a vibrating burst when the flag has been detected from the background. This extra reassurance should boost your confidence as to the club required for the upcoming shot.

Another unique feature of the Pro XE is the Bite magnetic mount. This allows it to be stuck to almost anything metallic, the most convenient of which being the frame of a buggy.

Garmin Approach Z80

GM Says: The Approach Z80 provides 2-D overlays for both full-colour Course View and Green View detail through the lens. When looking through the viewfinder, a full-colour 2-D Course View mapping is displayed on the left-hand side of the lens view, showing distances to hazards and the green. The flag finder feature will lock on the flag and give precise distances to the pin. The Laser Range Arc will be drawn on the green at the distance ranged to the flag, so the golfer can see if the pin is in the front, middle, or back of the green. The arc can also be used to see what else is in play when ranging other targets on the course. There’s also a PlaysLike Distance feature that accounts for slopes and Pin Pointer feature, which points to the middle of the green on blind shots.

EasyGreen 1300

GM Says: With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, EasyGreen’s 1300 model is an entry level laser that comes with ‘Slope Compensation Technology’ which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.

It also vibrates when locking onto the flag, comes with a premium carry case, and with an RRP of £249.99 it is considerably cheaper than most of its competitors.

Bushnell Hybrid

GM Says: The Bushnell Hybrid combines laser and GPS yardages together. Exact distances to the pin are provided through the Hybrid’s laser function powered by a CR2 battery, while a GPS display on the side, powered by a USB rechargeable lithium ion battery, delivers front, middle and back yardages to help when golfers have blind shots or need quicker, more general information. The Hybrid also boasts PinSeeker with Jolt Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.

Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilised

GM says: The Coolshot Pro features the stability of the Coolshot 80’s vibration reduction in a more streamlined design, helping golfers find their target faster. Locked On Technology means overlapping targets are never an issue, with a green circle confirming the target, which means users aren’t guessing at the flag and getting an ‘incorrect’ reading. Meanwhile, ID Technology calculates incline and decline to display a slope-adjusted distance for how far the user should hit their ball.

Fazer Lazer Rangefinder Pro

GM says: With a range of 1000 metres, the Fazer Lazer Rangefinder Pro has immense distance capabilities as well as several modes to help you get the right yardage. Pinseeker Mode allows you to lock onto the target, Golf Distance Correction Mode allows for slope at the same time. Fog Mode makes it easier to gain a yardage when visibility is difficult. Speed Mode also allows you to measure how fast something is moving. All in all, considering the price, this is an absolute bargain.

GolfBuddy Aim L10V

GM Says: The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use.



The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer. This combines with three targeting modes – standard, scan and pin – and 6 x magnification to ensure precision and clarity of results through the wider LCD screen.

Additionally it comes with a slope on/off option to provide increased accuracy for various elevations.

Bushnell Pro X2

GM Says: Another strong offering from Bushnell, this unit sits at the top end of the rangefinder market, but there’s a reason for this. It has both Slope-Switch Technology to give golfers slope compensated distances, plus an impressive range up to 1,300 yards. Within this range it locks on to flags inside 450 yards, which are rapidly picked out from the background. The vidid red crosshairs are also a fantastic option on overcast days.