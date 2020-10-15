Here is our selection of the very best lightweight golf bags on the market, including stand bags, carry bags and cart bags.

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. Lightweight golf bags can help you save energy and score better.

You might already have taken a look at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags 2020 has to offer, or the best golf stand bags currently available. Here we’re looking more specifically at the best lightweight golf bags on the market this year – carry and cart.

Carrying a bag gives you more freedom to move around the golf course, you can walk straight up to your ball wherever it’s sitting. It’s also quicker and easier to deal with pre and post-game.

But, if you like to carry, you’re inevitably going to expend more energy than someone with a caddy or taking a cart or trolley. To minimise energy loss and maximise carrying comfort, you might think to look for a bag that’s super lightweight and comfortable that sits well on the back.

If you prefer to take a trolley, a lightweight bag can still be highly beneficial – Easy to move between car and cart and easy to manoeuvre out on course if needs be.

There are a number of extremely lightweight bags on the market right now – stand bags, cart bags and pencil bags. Some of the lightest are minimal with limited storage, others are modelled on more substantial bags but use lightweight materials and design to keep the weight down.

What then are the best lightweight golf bags out there? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below to help you prepare and manage your golf game in the most effective way.

Ping Hoofer Craz-E Lite Stand Bag

+ Super lightweight

+ Extremely comfy to carry

– Lightness means it’s inevitably less robust than some stand bags

The Hoofer has become an iconic moniker within the stand bag market. This latest incarnation is Ping’s lightest Hoofer bag to date, weighing in at an incredible 1.4kg.

Versatility is the key with this bag – If you want it to stay super light and go minimal with just your sticks and a few balls – it’s tough to beat.

But, with seven pockets, there’s plenty of space for equipment if you need to take more, or if the conditions are uncertain. There’s a sizeable apparel pocket that we felt in testing you could easily fit full waterproofs in. And, with a seam sealed valuables pocket and water bottle pocket, most eventualities are covered.

The Hoofer Craz-E Lite certainly nice and compact. In fact, it’s an extremely sleek bag that you’ll find very easy to sling into the boot of a car, a locker or a flight bag.

PING Hoofer Craz-E Lite Stand Bag Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight Bag

+ Strap loop for solid attachment to cart or trolley

+ Cart accessible pockets

– Not fully waterproof

At just 2.5kg, this is one of the lightest cart bags on the market right now. And that’s impressive given the amount of storage the Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight offers.

There are no fewer than 11 pockets including two good sized apparel pockets and large beverage pocket. There are dedicated spaces for all your accessories and valuables and all are accessible when this bag is sitting on a cart or trolley, allowing you to organize your equipment easily and focus on your game.

The bag offers a 14-way divider together with large putter well to keep clubs separated and accessible while grab handles make it easy to move the bag from the car to a cart or trolley and back again.

Overall, this is a practical, robust and supremely lightweight bag that’s well worth considering if you’re in the market for a new cart or trolley bag – One of the best lightweight golf bags on the market.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £144.95

Callaway Hyperlite Zero Double Strap Stand Bag

+ Incredibly lightweight

+ Comfy carrying

– Not quite as much storage as heavier stand bags

As you might expect from the name, the Callaway Hyperlite Zero stand bag is seriously light – At just 1.3kg, it’s one of the very lightest on the market right now.

But, despite being pretty minimal, it’s also surprisingly robust and hard-wearing. Constructed from a rip-stop fabric, we found the bag to be tough and durable.

A key feature on this bag is the carrying system – The OptiFit Comfort Strap with aerospace grade foam is extremely comfortable. Combined with the X-Act Fit strap system, the bag sits perfectly on the back with weight distributed evenly and clubs held stable.

Although there might not be quite so much storage as bulkier stand bags, there are seven decent sized pockets providing enough space for apparel and accessories for most conditions.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $359.99

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £149

Ogio Fuse 4 Stand Bag

+ Lightweight

+ Good weight distribution when carrying

– Fewer storage options

The Fuse 4 Stand Bag is super lightweight at just over 2kg and has been ergonomically designed to deliver comfortable carrying.

We particularly like the integrated Fit Disc strap system that distributes weight across your shoulders. The bag sits well on the back, and the hip pad helps take the strain.

The pocket design is such that key items are easily accessible, and you’ll find you often don’t need to take the bag of your shoulder to reach a change of glove or your range finder.

The bag is lightweight and minimal but there is decent storage for apparel and accessories and features like an insulated water bottle pocket, Velcro glove patch and webbed tee holder add to the convenience.

The stand operates effectively, and the bag is stable sitting on uneven terrain.

The Fuse 4 is a sleek yet durable stand bag that looks good and is comfortable to carry. It’s one of the best lightweight golf bags available right now.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

Sun Mountain H2NO SuperLite Cart Bag

+ Exceptionally lightweight for a cart bag

+ Stylish modern design

– Not as much storage as some cart bags

The first thing you’ll notice about the H2NO SuperLite is, as the name suggests, it’s incredibly light. At just 2.1kg, it weighs as little as most carry bags.

It offers a funky modern design and is available in four cool colour options.

When it comes to storage, it may not deliver quite the volume of some cart bags but what you give away in room, you make up for with the compact, lightweight structure.

Having said that, the four pockets do provide a good amount of space, while the 14-way top divider keeps clubs protected and easy to organise.

The bag is made of a waterproof Nylon fabric and the waterproof zips and rainhood will help keep your kit dry when the heavens open.

If you’re looking for a sleek, stylish, lightweight cart bag, providing decent storage and waterproof protection, the H2NO SuperLite is a strong option.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $329.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £225

Ping Moonlite Carry Bag

+ Clever stand-up strap

+ Super light at just over 1kg

– No stand to keep base off the ground

The lightest of the Ping golf bags, the Moonlite is ideal if you’re zipping out for a quick nine holes, or an evening round. But it offers sufficient functionality to be a little more than just a secondary pencil bag.

There are six pockets, including a water bottle pocket and the 4-way rigid top provides easily enough room for 14 clubs.

We’re a big fan of the standing strap. It sits in a rigid position ready to go meaning you don’t have to bed right down to pick the bag up. The dual straps can be easily converted into a single strap.

This is a pretty versatile carry bag – either go minimally with a half set for reduced weight or, pack up and prepare for a longer day on the links.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $154.99

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £84.99

TaylorMade Cart Lite Bag

+ Super lightweight for a cart bag

+ Stylish design

– Less storage than some cart bags

The TaylorMade Cart Lite golf bag weighs in at just 2.5kg – that’s as light as some stand bags. It’s an impressive design and one that offers a good number of features to commend it.

With a 14-way padded divider, clubs are well protected while the cart-optimised base and solid design mean the bag is stable on most trollies or a cart.

The pockets are all front facing meaning they’re easily accessible at all times when the bag is sitting on a trolley. The cart strap pass through means that remains the case when the bag is on a cart.

Grab handles top and bottom, make manoeuvring this bag straightforward while a comfortable single strap makes for easy carrying when required.

Available in three stylish colours, it’s also a nice-looking bag that will give you confidence on the fairways.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $239.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £169

Cobra Golf Ultralight Trolley Bag

+ Easy access pockets

+ 14-way divider

– Not fully waterproof

We were impressed with the pass-through channel for a cart strap on the Cobra Golf Ultralight Trolley Bag. It means the bag can be secured strongly to a trolley without compromising access to any of the 13 pockets.

Those pockets are ample and allow for excellent levels of organisation and equipment separation. Two large apparel pockets provide buckets of room while two fleece-lined valuables pockets and an insulated cooler pocket provide innovative storage solutions.

The 14-way top with full length dividers and oversized putter well protect clubs and allow for easy access.

As the name would suggest, it’s a lightweight bag at just 2.4kg and the top grab handles make it easy to lift and move around.

If you’re looking for maximum storage and easy access to all your kit, this is one to consider.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $209.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £139

Titleist Premium Carry Bag

+ As light as they come

+ Comfy carrying

– Limited storage

Weighing in at just 1kg, the Titleist Premium Carry Bag is light as a feather.

It’s specifically designed for a quick summer round or nine holes in the evening with a half set – You might not get all your kit in there, but there is space for a waterproof jacket, balls and accessories.

Hitting the fairways with a pencil bag like this feels great. You’re unincumbered by bulky equipment and you can just focus on enjoying the walk and your game.

This bag is super comfy to carry thanks to the ergonomically designed double strap, but it’s pretty solid too and the mini stand legs keep it nicely off the ground to stop it getting wet.

This is a great option as a second bag – If you want to travel light or quickly zip onto the course, it’s great to have the choice of throwing a few sticks in and striding out.

For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.