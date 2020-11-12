We review the best lob wedges on the market. Find out more about the latest models

Best Lob Wedges

As rewarding as a 300-yard driver straight down the middle of the fairway is, a perfectly executed lob shot that finishes next to the pin is more satisfying, right?

To play that Phil Mickelson-style shot, one which sees the ball land like a butterfly with sore feet, requires no small amount of skill – as well as a club with lots of loft (typically 58°-64°).

The best lob wedges don’t just give you the power to play a crowd-pleasing flop shot; with the spin they create, this club offers you a lot of options around the green.

We’ve been busy testing the best lob wedges on the market to help you decide which one will suit your game, so be sure to read our full reviews to see how they performed.

Some images below are for the 56° models, although these same wedges are available in greater lofts.

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot Wedge

+ Forgiving through the ground and on off-centre strikes on full shots

+ Bunker shots made far easier

– Limited scope to manoeuvre the clubface

Along with TaylorMade’s Hi-Toe wedge, there’s the Big Foot model, which is more aimed at the game improver.

It features an asymmetric C-Grind sole, which, at 32mm wide, is flatter and wider than most traditional wedges, along with an anti-dig leading edge that enhances playability from the rough and sand.

The wide sole unquestionably provides more margin for error on the strike, so it should suit those who tend to get a little twitchy around the greens.

TaylorMade Big Foot Hi-Toe Wedge Review

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge

+ Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole

+ Spinny face allows shorter chip shots to check up quickly

– Skilled golfers may feel it lacks versatility

This cavity back wedge has been designed to provide more spin, control and forgiveness for the everyday player.

Rotex Face Technology aids that greater spin, whilst the Hollow-Cavity design improves forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Face Balancing Technology enhance feels.

The clubhead felt really stable at impact, controlling both direction and distance consistency admirably on slightly mis-struck full shots.

From the sand, we found the wide sole design especially helpful, allowing the club to glide rather than dig downwards with minimal interference.

Those with shallow attack angles may find this model a touch clunky, and while it may lack the versatility and super-soft feel of Cleveland’s RTX-4, the trade off in performance overall is fairly minimal.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge

+ More consistent direction and distance than SM7

+ Superb feel, versatility and spin

– Premium performance comes with a premium price

The SM8 features the same address looks, signature feel and excellent spin control as the popular SM7.

A longer hosel and high-density tungsten toe weight increase MOI by seven per cent and moves the CG to help the face square more naturally.

After testing the clubs thoroughly, we found the clubhead more stable and forgiving, and we were able to produce high levels of consistent spin.

There is more of a consistent muscleback look across the loft range, too, which we think a lot of golfers will prefer.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge Review

Wilson Staff Model Wedge

+ Consistent flight through the loft range

+ Soft feel off the face

– Doesn’t generate as much spin as others

Wilson Staff has revamped its short-game offerings heading into the new decade, with the introduction of the Staff Model and Staff Model Hi Toe.

They have been constructed with soft-forged 8620 steel and machine-engraved scorelines to create Tour-calibre spin and control.

Meanwhile, the Hi Toe model combines a high toe and wide sole with a 431 stainless steel head and a precision-milled face for extra creativity greenside.

It’s a great-looking wedge and although it might not offer the same levels of spin as others on the market, the forgiveness was noticeable.

At £109 per club, its price tag is also very attractive.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge

+ Satin chrome and tour grey finishes ooze class

+ High levels of spin

– Some may prefer a straighter, longer leading edge for easier alignment

We think you’ll struggle to find a better all-around wedge offering than the Jaws MD5.

It has no obvious weakness and we really liked the buttery soft feel on all lengths of shot, which is partly down to the mild carbon steel used to create the heads, the muscleback design and the soft and tacky Lamkin UTX grip.

The high-bounce W-Grind is ideal for bunkers, while the new low bounce version will be effective for those golfers with shallower swings, or off firmer turf.

Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

Mizuno T20 Wedge

+ Excels at producing a consistent flight on a variety of shot lengths

+ Eye-catching blue ion finish available

– Noticeably thick topline may not please the eye of the better player

Mizuno is known for its soft-feeling irons, and this is exactly what you get with the T20 wedges.

The Grain Flow Forged T20 wedge feels solid and crisp and the gentle, muted sound contributes to a buttery soft feel.

The thick topline might look too chunky for some, but there’s still a lot to like about this wedge.

It’s really going to suit those players who prioritise a soft feel, although everyone will enjoy the consistency and control it provides when trying to attack the flag and get up-and-down.

Mizuno T20 Wedge Review

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge

+ Extra sole grind options offers greater versatility

+ Improved distance control

– No extra spin of note over Glide 2.0

Here’s another model that sits more in the game improver section.

Lighter components elsewhere allow for increased clubhead stability, whilst sharper and deeper wheel-cut grooves and a half bottom groove increase spin.

There are four sole grinds to choose from, the most versatile being the thin sole, which we enjoyed in the higher lofts when attempting to manipulate the face to achieve different flights.

We also liked how the club slid under the ball more easily, which was down to the Hydropearl 2.0 finish and softer leading edge.

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge Review

Cobra King MIM Wedge

+ Address profile will appeal to all handicaps

+ Superb value for money

– Slightly more clicky sound at impact than others

These are the first wedges in golf to feature a fully Metal-Injection-Molded (MIM) 304 stainless steel head construction.

This process allows for the most precise shape possible for improved feel and turf interaction in every loft.

They are also the first wedges to utilise a fully robotic polishing process where the robot is pre-programmed to polish each wedge to exact specifications.

What this does is eliminate variance in head weight and thickness and creates more precise grind shapes and more predictable bounce in each wedge.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge

+ Excellent overall playability

+ Ample spin and soft feel

– Rusty look that builds over time won’t appeal to all

For us, this is one of TaylorMade’s most innovative products in recent years.

The raw face will rust over time for enhanced spin and feel, while the rest maintains its satin chrome or matte black finish.

Meanwhile, the face’s ZTP Raw grooves are sharper, deeper and narrower to maximise greenside spin.

These wedges produced good spin and a soft feel – and the rusty look that appears on the face over time reduces sun glare.

We believe the two sole grind options should provide enough versatility for the majority of players.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge Review

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge

+ Impressive forgiveness on full shots

+ High-spinning and soft-feeling

– Better players may prefer to see a straighter leading edge

Cleveland’s better player wedge boasts a muscleback design and consequently offers the softest feel.

The two extra grooves on the face are noticeable at address, something which enhanced our confidence and helped with alignment.

It’s traditional in shape, with the higher lofts being more rounded.

We were surprised by just how user-friendly this wedge was, and it proved to be one of the highest-spinning models.

The distance control was also very consistent and with a RRP of £139, it ticks a lot of boxes.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review

Callaway PM Grind 19 Wedge

+ Premium looks with chrome and tour grey finishes

+ Generous relief on the heel for clean strikes

– Triangular shape won’t suit everyone’s eye

A wedge design from Phil Mickelson and Roger Cleveland warrants attention.

Not only does it look fantastic – we’re particularly fond of the tour grey finish – but it can help you pull off some real magic around the greens, just like ‘Lefty’.

It’s because of something called the ‘bounce behind the bounce’, and it helps to pop the ball out of the sand easily.

For Mickelson, it’s what sets this club apart, and makes it such an effective lob wedge.

