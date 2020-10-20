We take a look at some of the best men's golf shirts currently on the market.

Best Men’s Golf Shirts

Importantly the best men’s golf shirts find a way to be comfortable, light, and also look great on the fairways too. Gone are the days where we would have to wear heavy, cumbersome and uninspiring golf attire because most brands now make modern, cutting-edge designs to help us purely focus on our games whilst looking good.

This is where the selections below come in. From FootJoy to TravisMathew we have taken a look at some of the best, and some of our favourite men’s golf shirts that will seek to achieve everything we mentioned above without breaking the bank.

Best Men’s Golf Shirts – Men’s Golf Clothing

FootJoy Stretch Lisle Palm Print Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Green, White)

We love this golf shirt. The all-over palm print is stylish and the overall performance when it comes to comfort and manoeuvrability is top of the range. This is because of the high-stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that protects from the sun as well with 30+ UV protection.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £54.99

Puma Golf Cloudspun Taylor Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 5

One of the best looking golf shirts on the market, the Puma Cloudspun Taylor is a model regularly seen out on Tour being worn by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau. Indeed he is not the type of player to take his golfing attire for granted so it makes total sense he would wear this model because it’s cotton-like Cloudspun knit fabric feels soft, wicks moisture away well and stretches excellently too. It definitely needs to given the size of DeChambeau and how quickly he swings it!

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99

Galvin Green Marty Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 9