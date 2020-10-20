We take a look at some of the best men's golf shirts currently on the market.
Best Men’s Golf Shirts
Importantly the best men’s golf shirts find a way to be comfortable, light, and also look great on the fairways too. Gone are the days where we would have to wear heavy, cumbersome and uninspiring golf attire because most brands now make modern, cutting-edge designs to help us purely focus on our games whilst looking good.
This is where the selections below come in. From FootJoy to TravisMathew we have taken a look at some of the best, and some of our favourite men’s golf shirts that will seek to achieve everything we mentioned above without breaking the bank.
Best Men’s Golf Shirts – Men’s Golf Clothing
FootJoy Stretch Lisle Palm Print Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (Green, White)
We love this golf shirt. The all-over palm print is stylish and the overall performance when it comes to comfort and manoeuvrability is top of the range. This is because of the high-stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that protects from the sun as well with 30+ UV protection.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £54.99
Puma Golf Cloudspun Taylor Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-3XL
Colours: 5
One of the best looking golf shirts on the market, the Puma Cloudspun Taylor is a model regularly seen out on Tour being worn by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau. Indeed he is not the type of player to take his golfing attire for granted so it makes total sense he would wear this model because it’s cotton-like Cloudspun knit fabric feels soft, wicks moisture away well and stretches excellently too. It definitely needs to given the size of DeChambeau and how quickly he swings it!
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99
Galvin Green Marty Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-3XL
Colours: 9
This premium quality short sleeve polo shirt is perfect for playing golf and indeed works nicely off it too because of its performance and understated design. Ventil8 Plus Technology in the fabric offers high levels of breathability and excellent moisture management to keep you dry and content wherever you wear the shirt.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £60
adidas Colourblock Novelty Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-2XL
Colours: 6
Give your game the performance it deserves with this modern colour blocked polo shirt. Featuring a very cool design it is constructed with recycled material which is very light and breathable to keep you relaxed on the links. The colour choice is also diverse and the 50+ UV protection is one of the highest we have seen from a golf shirt as well so this is one of our top picks no doubt.
US Buy Now at adidas for $65
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.95
Nike Golf Striped Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-4XL
Colours: 12
One of the best golf shirts to use both on and off the course, this Striped model has proven very popular amongst the world’s elite golfers. It is one of the best Nike golf shirts out there right now because it feels great on the skin, performs well and the versatility of it means you can use it anywhere. There are lots of colours to choose from too.
US Buy Now at Nike for $75
UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £43.99
TravisMathew Solar Power Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-3XL
Colours: 1 (White)
A simple but modern looking aesthetic, this Solar Power polo is made from Prestige technical fabric which is designed to perform in extreme conditions, and yet still remain versatile enough to use as a daily shirt. It is lightweight, stretchy, quick-drying and also wrinkle resistant too so you spend less time ironing which is always a bonus.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $89.95
Ping Radial Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3 (Blue, Green, Light Blue)
Push the boundaries of your performance, with the highly fashionable Ping Radial polo shirt. Constructed with SensorCool technology which draws perspiration away from the body keeping you dry for complete comfort in play, this shirt looks good, feels good, and performs as well as most other models on this list. Given it’s slightly cheaper price point, that makes it good value too.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £39.99
Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt
Sizes: SM-3XL
Colours: Several different designs to choose from
Another excellent Under Armour product and one of our favourite men’s golf shirts. The soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight, the moisture management is fantastic, the anti-odour technology prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes so you can smell fresh constantly, and finally the variety and choice of aesthetic design is mind-boggling.
US Buy Now at Under Armour for $65
UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £39.99
Inesis Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-4XL
Colours: 11
If you want good value, look no further here. Inesis has created a soft and flexible pique shirt to allow the golfer to play in comfort whilst the understated look of it means it can be used on and off the course which further adds to the incredible value on offer. Oh and there are 11 colours to choose from so there is something to suit everyone.
UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £7.99
Ralph Lauren RLX Tech Pique Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 1 (Navy/White)
Do your best Justin Thomas impression in this golf shirt. Of course as you would expect with Ralph Lauren, this looks great – an excellent combination of sophisticated style and modern details. Add to that a lightweight feel, stretchy moisture wicking fabric, and a vented hem and you have a shirt that stands up to any other model on this list.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $98.50
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £84.99
Mizuno Quick Dry Performance Plus Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 5 (Black, Deep Navy, Grey, Reflex Blue, White)
Mizuno’s Quick Dry fabric is present here and it does exactly what it says on the tin. The fabric absorbs and diffuses escaping body moisture for outstanding comfort whilst the Move Tech and polyester/spandex blend means movement is easy, unrestricted and ultra-smooth.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £27.99
Original Penguin Birdseye Block Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3 (White, Caribbean Sea, Black Iris)
Need a comfortable golf shirt that will take you from tee off to celebratory drinks in style? This great looking Block polo shirt has you covered thanks to a smart aesthetic along with a soft and stretchy feel.
US Buy Now at Original Penguin for $79
UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £54.99
Ocean Tee Mako Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (Navy Blue, Aqua)
The Mako polo shirt is manufactured from a unique fabric blend of 97% GOTS certified organic cotton and 3% biodegradable elastane. This elastane is the only one worldwide to be certified as non-eco toxic under the Hohenstein Institute which makes this shirt as environmentally friendly as they come.
Additionally Ocean Tee donates 25% of corporate profits to charities that are focused on tackling plastic pollution and promoting the health of marine environments, as well as charities focused on promoting sustainability in golf. How cool is that?
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £49.99
Puma Golf Landing Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3 (Grey, Blue, Peacoat)
Tour professionals are not likely to wear something that is uncomfortable, distracting, or damaging to their golf games, so it is illuminating how Rickie Fowler has worn this shirt model several times in tournament play. It has an exclusive Cloudspun double knit fabric which gives it an ultra-soft feel, plus is moisture-wicking to keep you dry as you perform. The breathability is also top-notch as well.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £39.99
Ellesse Sazia Blade Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (Blue, Red)
This sporty baseball inspired top from Ellesse has excellent versatility because it can be used on and off the golf course. It can be worn all day too thanks to a combination of the anti-bacterial fabric and moisture-wicking capabilities, which keep you fresh and energised throughout the days play.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99
Stromberg Yips Colour Block Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (White/Blue, White/Anthracite)
Head to the first tee with confidence in this bold colour block polo shirt from Stromberg. With an anti-bacterial fabric, a wicking moisture management system and an SPF of 50, you can really just get down and focus on your game.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £29.99
adidas Ultimate365 2.0 Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-2XL
Colours: 7
A shirt model you might find being worn out on Tour, this design is made from 88% recycled polyester to save resources and reduce emissions. It is light, breathable and helps you have unhampered rotation throughout your swing and the entire round.
US Buy Now at adidas for $65
UK Buy Now at adidas for £34.95
Nike Golf Unisex Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-4XL
Colours: 24
Available in an astounding 24 different colours, this Nike golf shirt can be used for any occasion. It’s simple aesthetic means it works in most social situations, and its highly breathable knit construction, and Dri-FIT technology makes it an excellent performer on the golf course too.
US Buy Now at Nike for $65
UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £39
FootJoy Stretch Lisle Engineered Colour Block Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (Light Blue/White, Charcoal/Grey)
This high-performance shirt has a high stretch to provide greater comfort and manoeuvrability and is highlighted with an engineered colour block style. The lightness and UV protection make it the ideal shirt to wear out on the golf course.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99
Under Armour Performance 2.0 Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 8
Once again Under Armour has managed to cram lots of technology into what looks like a simple golf shirt. It dries quickly thanks to the moisture wicking material of which Under Armour is famous, and it also has UPF 30+ protection and 4-way stretch. The anti-odour technology is also a very nice touch and as simple as it looks, the aesthetic makes it versatile for lots of occasions.
US Buy Now at Under Armour for $55
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99
Ping Spencer Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 5 (Blue, Silver/White, Oxford Blue, Mint, Silver)
This modern polo has been styled with engineered yarn-dyed stripes on the chest for added appeal. The material has permanent moisture moving and stretch properties to give you the freedom to move in comfort as you perform too. In short, there is nothing distracting about this golf shirt, it just performs very well indeed.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £54.99
Galvin Green Mike Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 4 (White, Blue, Orange, Cool Grey)
This subtle yet stylish Mike Polo shirt from Galvin Green gives you all you need for year-round golfing. Galvin’s Ventil8 Plus technology is present to give a breathable feel to the shirt and there is also protection from the sun and sweat thanks to the UV Protection of 20 and moisture wicking properties. We particularly like the look of this shirt too which is different but not too outlandish.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £70
What are some of your favourite men’s golf shirts? Let us know via our social media channels and follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more buying advice.