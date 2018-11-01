Our guide to the best mid price golf balls on the market in 2018. Here are our favourites that sit one down from the premium bracket.

Best Mid Price Golf Balls 2018

Golf balls can be loosely categorised as ‘Value’, ‘Mid Price’ or ‘Premium’. You may feel you’re at a stage in your game where you want more performance from your ball than what a value ball can offer; or you might prefer not to fork out over £45 on a dozen premium balls – which is perfectly understandable.

If you’re not going all out on a premium golf ball, read our list of the best mid price options and you’ll hopefully have a better understanding of which one will suit your own game.

All we’d say is that as the one piece of equipment you use for every shot, it’s imperative you get this right, so you get the most out of your game. We also recommend you try before you buy, as different brands have conflicting fitting messages.

Titleist Tour Soft

GM Says: Replacing the NXT Tour and NXT Tour S, the Tour Soft provides a soft feel with control and distance, thanks to the larger 1.6in core combined with a special, ultra-thin 4CE grafted surlyn cover made from four different materials. A new spherically tiled 342 dimple design delivers a penetrating trajectory and consistent flight.

Srixon AD333 Tour

GM Says: On the 2018 AD333 Tour, Srixon’s 3rd generation SpinSkin replaces the previous version on the urethane cover to provide more control around the greens. Use of 338 dimples compared to 324 on the previous version creates a longer and more stable flight while a slightly lower compression from 75 to 72 should aid distance off the tee for slower swing speed players.

Wilson Staff Duo Professional

Coming in a range of matte colour ways, from white, to green, to orange, the Wilson Staff Duo Professional ball has recently been released for the 2019 season. Launched as the world’s softest 3-piece Urethane ball, the Duo has been re-engineered to provide excellent scuff resistance along with exceptional feel and control around the greens.

The balls will be available to buy on the 3rd of December for £29.99 per dozen.