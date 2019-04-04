Our guide to the best mid price golf balls on the market in 2019. Here are our favourites that sit one down from the premium bracket.
Golf balls can be loosely categorised as ‘Value’, ‘Mid Price’ or ‘Premium’. You may feel you’re at a stage in your game where you want more performance from your ball than what a value ball can offer; or you might prefer not to fork out over £45 on a dozen premium balls – which is perfectly understandable.
If you’re not going all out on a premium golf ball, read our list of the best mid price options and you’ll hopefully have a better understanding of which one will suit your own game.
All we’d say is that as the one piece of equipment you use for every shot, it’s imperative you get this right, so you get the most out of your game. We also recommend you try before you buy, as different brands have conflicting fitting messages.
Best Mid Price Golf Balls 2019
Titleist Tour Soft
Titleist Tour Soft Ball Review
GM Says: Replacing the NXT Tour and NXT Tour S, the Tour Soft provides a soft feel with control and distance, thanks to the larger 1.6in core combined with a special, ultra-thin 4CE grafted surlyn cover made from four different materials. A new spherically tiled 342 dimple design delivers a penetrating trajectory and consistent flight.
Srixon AD333 Tour
GM Says: On the 2018 AD333 Tour, Srixon’s 3rd generation SpinSkin replaces the previous version on the urethane cover to provide more control around the greens. Use of 338 dimples compared to 324 on the previous version creates a longer and more stable flight while a slightly lower compression from 75 to 72 should aid distance off the tee for slower swing speed players.
Wilson Staff Duo Professional
GM Says: Coming in a range of matte colour ways, from white, to green, to orange, the Wilson Staff Duo Professional ball has recently been released for the 2019 season. Launched as the world’s softest 3-piece Urethane ball, the Duo has been re-engineered to provide excellent scuff resistance along with exceptional feel and control around the greens.
Pearl Golf Pure Pro/Pro X
GM Says: Perhaps not a brand especially on your radar, Pearl Golf is actually making some impressive golf gear in 2019 and an example of this is its Pure Pro and Pure Pro X balls. Usually, the first area where many of these lower price point balls often falls down is short game feel and control, but this wasn’t the case here. During testing both performed excellently and the bright white finish remained as such for a whole round. Damage from scuffs and knicks were minimal too. In summary, the Pure Pro and Pure Pro x are excellent alternatives for golfers seeking all-round performance at a lower price.
TaylorMade Project (a)
TaylorMade Project (a) Balls Unveiled
GM Says: For 2018, Project (a) incorporates a new Dual-Distance core, which comprises a larger, softer-inner core for reduced spin while providing great feel. The stiffer outer core allows for increased speed and also aides in pinching the soft cast urethane cover between the clubface, creating more greenside spin. It also benefits from the same 322 seamless dimple pattern as the TP5 and TP5x, which combined increase driver and long iron distance while maintaining excellent greenside control and feel.
Callaway ERC Soft
GM Says: Named after Callaway founder Ely Reeves Callaway, the ERC Soft has been designed to offer a soft feel without compromising on distance, it also features new “Triple Track Technology” to aid with alignment and accuracy.
The ERC Soft is made with Callaway’s largest Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core to date, maximising compression energy for extremely fast ball speeds, while also generating low spin off the driver and higher launch. We found it great from tee to green, a nice feel off the clubface and delivering impressive launch – it’s definitely long. The lack of spin with the driver is notable, but it does also check up well on cleanly struck iron shots and pitches.
Wilson Staff DX3 Soft Spin
GM Says: The 40 compression DX3 Soft Spin ball is the world’s softest multi-layer golf ball and incorporates a new inner core that generates low spin rate off a driver face as well as long distance. A new and responsive HPF blend mantle and softer Surlyn cover increases spin on approach shots. The dimple depths have also been adjusted to make them shallower and they feature the new 302SL-H Dimple Pattern (5.7% shallower dimples) for higher trajectory and longer distance.
Callaway Golf Superhot Bold
Callaway Golf Superhot Bold Unveiled
GM says: The new Callaway Superhot Bold golf balls sees the previous Superhot model combined with three on-trend matte finishes to give golfers the option to add some colour to their game without compromising on performance. In addition to the matte colours, the ball features a three-piece construction and combines a large, High Energy Core with an ultra-soft thin ionomer cover. This combination creates faster ball speeds for distance with soft feel.
Volvik Vivid
Volvik Vivid Golf Balls Review
GM Says: The first matte-finished golf ball range comes in a wide variety of colours and is said to offer a stable, consistent flight as well as longer distance, especially for slow and mid swing speed golfers.
Vice Golf Pro Soft
GM Says: Tiny silicate particles in the clear lacquer create the first matte-finished, urethane-covered golf ball. This three piece ball has a low compression for a soft feel and explosive distance while also offering greenside spin. Available to buy online, the more you buy the cheaper the cost.
