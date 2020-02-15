Our guide to the best mid price golf balls on the market in 2020. Here are our favourites that sit one down from the premium bracket.

Best Mid Price Golf Balls 2020

Golf balls can be loosely categorised as ‘Value’, ‘Mid Price’ or ‘Premium’. You may feel you’re at a stage in your game where you want more performance from your ball than what a value ball can offer; or you might prefer not to fork out over £45 on a dozen premium balls – which is perfectly understandable.

If you’re not going all out on a premium golf ball, read our list of the best mid price options and you’ll hopefully have a better understanding of which one will suit your own game.

All we’d say is that as the one piece of equipment you use for every shot, it’s imperative you get this right, so you get the most out of your game. We also recommend you try before you buy, as different brands have conflicting fitting messages.

Titleist Tour Soft

GM Says: The new Tour Soft for 2020 features the largest core ever produced by Titleist to deliver longer distance and better short game performance than the prior generation. The larger core also required a thinner 4CE grafted cover, producing increased short game spin around the green and we also liked the new Tour Soft “T” sidestamp which can be used for alignment.

Callaway Supersoft Magna

GM Says: The Callaway Supersoft Magna is an intriguing and unique alternative in the crowded golf ball market. Being three per cent larger than a traditional ball but still conforming to the rules of golf, it is said to be more forgiving, more stable through the air, easier to launch and to make solid contact.

Srixon AD333 Tour

GM Says: Srixon’s 3rd generation SpinSkin replaces the previous version on the urethane cover to provide more control around the greens on the AD333 Tour balls. Use of 338 dimples compared to 324 on the previous version creates a longer and more stable flight while a slightly lower compression from 75 to 72 should aid distance off the tee for slower swing speed players.

Wilson Staff Duo Professional

GM Says: Coming in a range of matte colour ways, from white, to green, to orange, the Wilson Staff Duo Professional ball was released in 2019. Launched as the world’s softest 3-piece Urethane ball, the Duo has been re-engineered to provide excellent scuff resistance along with exceptional feel and control around the greens.