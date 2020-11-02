We run through the best Mizuno Irons on the market– Some offering workability and feel, others delivering distance and forgiveness.

Best Mizuno Irons 2020

Mizuno are renowned for making some of the finest and most stylish irons in golf.

The Japanese company is famed for its forging process, carried out at its facility in Hiroshima.

Although Mizuno is best known for producing classic, players’ irons, offering superb levels of feel and workability, they also produce models to suit golfers with higher handicaps – irons delivering impressive distance and also offering high levels of forgiveness.

You may have had a chance to look at our ultimate guide to the best irons on the market in 2020, or you might have looked at our advice on the best distance irons and best blades out there.

Here below we’re focusing solely on Mizuno as we run through the best Mizuno irons on the market in 2020.

Best Mizuno Irons 2020

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Irons

+ Thin face and fast ball speeds

+ Low and deep centre of gravity

– Not as easily workable as Tour option

The JPX921 Forged iron integrates the power of Chromoly into a full body forged iron for the very first time. Initially applied in Mizuno’s Hot Metal irons – Chromoly has made the cross over to Mizuno’s forgings with excellent results. Testing shows the fastest ball speeds Mizuno has ever produced from a fully forged iron.

Grain Flow Forged HD in Mizuno’s facility in Hiroshima Japan, the JPX921 Forged irons offer an identifiable and classic Mizuno feel. The integration of Chromoly 4120 allows for a clubface up to 0.5mm thinner which delivers the fastest ball speeds Mizuno has ever produced from a full body Forged iron.

Additional perimeter weighting with toe bias creates a Stability Frame to maximise results from off-centre strikes, while a 6.4% wider CNC back milled slot further increases stability.

Despite this, the JPX921 Forged irons offer a sleeker, compact profile – a shorter blade length throughout, a beveled training edge and reduced offset. The feel is that of a traditional forged iron as the JPX921 Forged gets noticeably sleeker through the set.

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £879

Mizuno JPX921 Tour Irons

+ Soft and pure feel

+ Tour shape

– Not as forgiving as JPX921

These Tour inspired irons have been designed to provide precise distance control for the better player.

The JPX921 Tour maintains its predecessor’s fusion of precision with stability from off-centre strikes.

Mizuno’s Stability Frame with toe bias weighting promotes a longer, straighter and more consistent ball flight while the pearl brush finish reduces glare.

Grain Flow Forgedfrom 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon steel, the JPX921 Tour delivers an identifiable and classic Mizuno feel as per the JPX921 Forged.

The shorter irons feature a narrower sole for improved turf interaction while a thicker cavity pad throughout the set, evolving from Mizuno’s study of vibration patterns, produces a harmonic impact that can be felt for a fraction longer.

Better players will enjoy the workability on offer with these irons.

Mizuno JPX921 Tour Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £879

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Irons

+ Fast ball speed

+ Greater consistency from off-centre strikes

– Not as workable as Pro option

The JPX921 Hot Metal is the longest iron in the JPX range, thanks to the use of Chromoly 4140M and a re-engineered Cortech face, now 0.2mm thinner across the centre point, creating faster ball speeds.

These are assisted by a Seamless Cup Face featuring a variable thickness sole design that allows the leading edge to act as a hinge, generating more face flex.

Three additional sound ribs produce a more solid sensation at impact while extreme perimeter weighting and toe bias in Mizuno’s Stability Frame help to deliver greater consistency from off-centre strikes.

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £699

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Pro Irons

+ Fast ball speed

+ Compact looks

– Not quite as forgiving as Hot Metal model

The JPX921 Hot Metal Pro features the same technologies as the Hot Metal model in a slightly more compact package with less offset.

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Pro Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £779

Mizuno MP-20 MB Irons

+ Great looking iron

+ Great feel and precision

– Only for good ball strikers.

With the new MP-20 MB irons, Mizuno has focused on improving the feel through adopting a former technique of adding a layer of copper to the head underneath the brushed satin outer finish and protective nickel chrome layers.

The MP-20 is a pure muscleback iron, heavily influenced by the most revered blades of Mizuno’s past and Grain Flow Forged HD from a single billet of 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel.

A tapered topline and cambered sole allow a fuller spread of weight to enhance vertical stability and forgiveness on strikes from high or low on the face.

A blend of satin and mirror chrome finishing has been engineered to eliminate areas of high glare in the playing position.

The MP-20 MB, with its small profile, isn’t for the faint hearted. Out of the middle, it’s arguably the best feeling iron you can buy, but you need to be precise with your ball striking to see the benefits of the distance consistency it can provide.

Mizuno MP-20 MB Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £899

Mizuno MP-20 MMC Irons

+ More playable than MP-20MB

+ Good blend of forgiveness and feel

– Not as workable as MP-20MB

Billed as an “Elite Players’ Cavity” iron, the MP-20 MMC is the second generation of Mizuno’s multi-material concept.

The MP-20 MMC shares the chassis, set flow and proportions of the MP-20 MB, but it offers enhanced playability courtesy of a titanium muscle pad throughout the set, with a 12g tungsten toe weight from the 4- to 7-irons that adds ease of launch in a compact playing profile.

A second Ti muscle pad improves set flow by allowing for a narrower sole from 8-iron to pitching wedge.

In testing we found the MP-20 MMC produced good distance and consistency.

The ball feels lively off the club face and the MMC offers extra assistance on off-centre hits while still feeling soft, stable and maintaining a decent level of workability.

Mizuno MP-20 MMC Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,224.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £1,149

Mizuno MP-20 HMB Irons

+ Power and control

+ Nice looking muscle back style iron

– Not quite as hot off the face as expected

The MP-20 HMB (above) is part of the new breed of hollow-headed ‘Hybrid Muscle Back’ in a tour-ready profile that features Mizuno’s forged Chromoly material in the face and neck, supported by tungsten weighting.

It is inspired by the proliferation of long iron replacements on tour but extends the concept right down to the wedges.

The heads feature a brush satin durable plated finish and a complex, loft-specific construction.

From 2- to 8-iron, Mizuno’s multi-thickness Grain Flow Forged Chromoly face and neck is dialled in to be consistently hot across the clubface.

From 2- to 7-iron, twin 12g tungsten weights deliver stability and an easy launch, while use of a softer 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel from 9-iron to PW makes the short irons soft and responsive.

The MP-20 HMB is designed to be played as a full set or mixed with any MP-20 set, with recommended break points between the 4- and 5-iron or 7- and 8-iron for blended sets.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £1,099

