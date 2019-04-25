Motocaddy are one of the leading brands in golf trolleys so in this piece we have taken a look at some of the best deals at the moment.

Best Motocaddy Deals Right Now

In need of a new trolley for the 2019 golfing season? Or is it just time to treat yourself? Well don’t fret because below we have scoured the internet to find you the best deals possible for Motocaddy products.

Motocaddy S1 Electric Golf Trolley

One of the most popular Motocaddy trolleys the S1 has a multitude of features including 9 speed settings, Motocaddy’s patented QUICKFOLD mechanism for convenience and a whisper quiet motor.

Motocaddy Lite Series Trolley Bag

If you are in the market for a trolley bag instead of a trolley, Motocaddy’s Lite Series bag is a quality product to think about. Made from a lightweight Nylon fabric, it is one of the lightest they make and has 14 dividers, 7 spacious pockets and easy access handles.

Motocaddy Hedgehog Rear Push Trolley Wheel Covers

Designed for winter golf, these anti-skid treads will make sure you keep control of your trolley during the winter. The long lasting durability of them is exemplary as well.

Motocaddy S3 Pro Electric (Extended Lithium)

The next trolley up from the S1 is the S3 and the main distinguishable difference between the two is the full-colour high-resolution screen, which gives you plenty of information from a variety of the trolley’s functions. For all you tech lovers out there the trolley also has a USB charging port to keep all your devices, like your GPS or smartphone, throughly charged.

Motocaddy Pro Series Trolley Bag

New for 2019 Motocaddy’s Pro Series range looks fantastic and performs at the level we would expect from the brand as well. Built with countless features, we particularly liked the fact that the new models are 20% lighter than the older ones.

Motocaddy 18 Hole S Series Lithium Battery

Upgrade to the powerful lithium today with the 18 Hole S Series battery. Compatible with all S series trolley’s, this battery is small, lightweight and importantly stays connected into the trolley even when it is completely folded down. This is incredibly convenient when taking the trolley out of the car for example.

Finally it is also exceptionally reliable and provides a greater lifespan than any acid equivalent.

Motocaddy S7 Remote Lithium Electric Trolley

A few years on from its first edition in 2015, the S7 Remote remains a key feature of the Motocaddy product line. Unlike the other trolleys on here, the S7 has a rechargeable remote control which boasts a dual pressure control system that allows golfers to alter how much the trolley turns to the left or the right, simply by varying the pressure applied to buttons on the handset.

It also has a special mechanism that enables each of the two motors to help compensate for lateral slopes and maintain stability on challenging terrains.

Motocaddy Rain Safe Cover

The weather is more than capable of taking a turn for the worst so make sure you are prepared for that inevitability with Motocaddy’s Rain Safe Cover which clips onto your trolley easily and conveniently.