Golf club manufacturers are constantly seeking to create new and exciting products that deliver on performance, aesthetics, and every other area us golfers seek to tick off.

Irons are of course no different and because it can be quite easy to miss out on new gear releases, we have created a list of the best new irons 2020 has to offer. Check it out below.

Cobra King Speedzone

To go along with the new King Speedzone woods, Cobra also introduced irons to the range, which are said to deliver extra distance thanks to the first ever carbon fibre topline.

Carbon fibre is present on the 4 to 7-irons which saves weight. Interestingly the longer irons have V-shaped grooves and then U-shaped grooves are used from 7-iron to pitching wedge to optimise spin. They are also available in One Length.

TaylorMade SIM Max

Designed for the golfer seeking all-around performance in a distance iron, SIM Max is built to deliver fast ball speeds, high launch and forgiveness.

The Speed Bridge first seen on the M5 and M6 irons remains which combines with the Inverted Cone Technology and Echo Damping System to create a quality game-improvement iron.

Mizuno MP-20 HMB

Players who want the classic aesthetic of a Mizuno iron, but need a little more help in terms of forgiveness should take a serious look at these HMBs.

They are a progressive set in which the longer irons have multi-thickness Grain Flow Forged Chromoly faces along with tungsten weighting.

The shorter irons are constructed with softer 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel for a more responsive feel.

Callaway Mavrik Pro

Like the new drivers and woods in the Mavrik range, the Mavrik Pro irons also feature Flash Faces designed by a super computer.

This new Flash Face Cup with Artifical Inteligence creates a sophisticated face architecture for every loft in each iron to significantly boost ball speed and increase spin robustness from every club.

The Mavrik Pro Irons feature a more compact head shape, flatter lie angle and thinner topline that better players prefer for better workability and control.

Building upon the success of the D7 range, Wilson added the D7 Forged irons which are aimed towards the better player. Forged from soft 8620 Carbon steel and featuring a new club head design, the D7 Forged irons also have a thinner top-line and minimal offset.

A Urethane filled Power Chamber inside the head has been introduced alongside the Power Hole Technology.

Ping G710



Designed for mid-to-high handicap golfers and players with slower swing speeds, Ping claims its new G710 iron is the company’s longest and most forgiving to date.

Titleist T200

Out of all the new Titleist T-Series of irons, the T200, which most closely matches the popular 718 AP3 in terms of size, is where the biggest leap in technology can be found.

It features Max Impact, an innovation that extends the maximum speed across the face for consistent distance by combining Titleist’s thinnest face, a structural support and a silicone polymer core developed in partnership with the Titleist ball team. Side benefits include improved launch and a more preferable feel.

This players’ distance iron has a forged L-face, tungsten weighting in the long irons and is designed for golfers seeking distance from a tour-inspired look.

Honma TR20 P

Another facet of the new Honma TR20 range are the TR20P irons. The irons are a true player’s distance iron with game improvement playability. They feature a forged S35C steel body with an L-cup face for increased ball speeds and a tungsten weight pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness on off centre strikes.

