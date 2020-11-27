Here are 5 of the best deals we have seen on Nike products this Black Friday.

The 5 Best Nike Black Friday Golf Deals We Have Seen

Black Friday is one of the best days of the year for finding bargains on some of the best golf products at a discounted price.

Just one brand that has seen some major reductions is Nike with many garments and shoes getting huge discounts which definitely are too good to miss out on.

As such we have looked around the internet trying to find the 5 best Nike deals on Black Friday, and pass them onto you.

Alternatively if you prefer adidas then we recommend checking out our post on the best Black Friday adidas golf deals instead. On some products you can save as much as 50%!

Nike HyperShield Men’s Golf Trousers £159.95 £95.97 with Nike

The Nike HyperShield trousers prepare you for inclement weather, thanks to wind and water-resistant fabric with plenty of stretch to keep you comfortable on the course. To add to that, the trousers are adjustable, there are several pockets, and the discount of over £60 adds to the appeal too. View Deal

Nike Striped Polo Shirt £44.95 £31.47 with Nike

One of the best golf shirts to use both on and off the course, this Striped model has proven very popular amongst the world’s elite golfers. We love how it can be used anywhere and at the moment it comes with a saving of over £13. View Deal

Nike Flex Golf Shorts £44.95 £33.97 with Nike

The Nike Flex Shorts are made from stretchy fabric that moves with you while you play so you can always remain comfortable. There are several colours to choose from and on Black Friday you can save more than £10. View Deal

Nike Dri-Fit Victory Pullover $69.99 $49.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Soft, lightweight, comfortable – these are the best three words to describe this pullover. With $20 off at the moment we think this offers great value especially when you consider the variety in size and colour on offer too. View Deal

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour Golf Shoes $179.99 $139.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

The shoes made popular by Rory McIlroy, the Nike Air Zoom’s look great and perform about as well as a golf shoe can. The black option is a particular favourite of ours and the $40 saving adds to the allure. View Deal