Nike may have stopped making golf clubs but there are still plenty of deals out there from the brand.

Back in 2016 Nike officially announced that they would stop making golf clubs however they are still a prominent brand on the golfing scene with their apparel, shoes and hats still being worn by some of the best players in the world. In fact there are some players who still carry Nike clubs in the bag, like Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood.

Our team at Golf Monthly tests hundreds of products each year which we think puts us in a unique position to give advice on what the best products are, and whether a certain price is value for money.

Because of this position, we think we should pass our knowledge and experience onto you which is the purpose of this piece – to give you the best deals on Nike products, for the best price.

Best Nike Golf Deals Right Now

Nike Golf Shield Jacket

Protection from the elements when you are spending so long outside is key and Nike are one of the best at creating clothing to suit all kinds of British weather. This Shield jacket is one fine example with its Flex fabric, windproof and waterproof capabilities, and a modern, stylish but simple design.

Nike Golf Flex Trousers

Despite coming into the summer months, a good pair of golf trousers is a must, and these Flex trousers are certainly that. Built once again with Flex fabric, we particularly liked the vented elasticated waistband which was very comfortable. If the olive green isn’t to your taste, there are several other colours available with a variety of price points.

Nike Golf Zonal Stripe Junior Polo

Do your golf playing kids count Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy or Jason Day as their hero? Well with this junior polo they can look just like them both on and off the course.

Nike Golf Classic 99 Core Cap

One of the best looking caps around, the Classic 99 Core will fit most thanks to its stretch fitting. For once £12 this is an absolute bargain!

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour Shoes

As worn by Rory McIlroy, these shoes are new for 2019 and look fantastic in black or white. They come with a two-year waterproof warranty and benefit from various bits of technology to provide a stable and comfortable shoe. The Flyweave construction on the upper quarter is lightweight and flexible and the Nike React technology helps with comfort. The outsole has Integrated Traction to give you grip in every stance you find yourself in on the golf course.

Nike Therma Repel Golf Top

Nike make some loud and bright products but as far as golf tops go the Nike Therma Repel has a more understated look without sacrificing anything in regards to performance. It has a water-repellent finish to keep you dry and the ultra-soft, brushed, Nike Therma fabric keeps you warm as well.

Nike AeroBill Classic 99 Cap

One of the highest quality caps you can buy, the Nike Aerobill Classic 99 model is constructed using a lightweight 4-way stretch fabric that sits perfectly on your head regardless of size or shape. It also features Nike’s AeroBill technology on each side of the cap to enhance breathability and make sure it remains comfortable on your head.

Nike Men’s Dry Victory Polo

Made with a double-knit fabric and available in several different colours, Nike’s Dry Victory Polo is one of the cheapest ways to get the Nike look. A regular fit and constructed with a stretchy fabric, these shirts are extremely comfortable and have fantastic ventilation to help you keep cool on those hot golfing days.

Nike Essential Embossed

Another great looking shirt, the Essential Embossed is available in royal blue and white and has an athletic style that looks great. Additionally it has moisture wicking technology which works to remove sweat to the outside of the shirt so that it evaporates quicker.

Nike Dry Half Zip Mid Layer

Perfect for cooler days on the course, this Mid Layer is made from a knit fabric that is lightweight, stretchy and breathable. The fabric feels lovely against the skin and in no way restricts movement which is vital when out on the course. Nike has an uncanny ability to make products that look good on and off the course and this top is no exception.

Nike Flat Front Trousers 010

A pair of quality trousers, these come come with several bits of tech, such as the Dri-Fit technology and the V-notch in the bottom hem. Additionally the twill-fabric is brushed to give a soft feel.

Nike Air Zoom Precision

The precursor model to Rory’s new shoes above, you can now pick up these Air Zoom Precision shoes with a saving of over £40. They come with a hybrid outsole and Nike Air cushioning that provides supreme comfort and the waterproof membrane keeps your feet dry. The premium leather and design makes the shoes look brilliant on the course too so if you are in the market for a new pair of golf shoes, these could be worth a try.